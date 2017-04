25-year-old Mike Trout is starting his 7th season with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and he’s starting it off right. Trout took Athletics pitcher, Kendall Graveman, deep on a 2-2 count with one runner on. It was Trout’s first homerun of the season and a quick start to what could be another MVP season. Trout is coming off his second MVP award in 2016 in which he slashed .315/.441/.550 with 29 homeruns and 100 RBI’s.

