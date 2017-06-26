In discussions between fans, the subject of what kind of starting pitcher often comes up. For example, “he may be our fifth starter, but he’d be a #3 on a different team.” It’s also used in evaluating prospects. A minor leaguer might not be an ace, but he could help out as a back end of the rotation pitcher in the future.
These are all very general statements, however, with little insight given the lack of context. What I’d like to find out is, right now, who in baseball are the aces, the number twos and so on irrelevant of who else is on their team. Yes, Stephen Strasburg isn’t as good as Max Scherzer, so officially, he’s a #2 starter, but on 26 other teams he could be an ace. To break this down, I’ll use fangraphs FIP, innings per game and ERA to rank the top 150 MLB starters, then split them into groups. With this, we can look at how each real life rotation actually breaks down.
With this arbitrary positioning of there being exactly 30 aces, 30 #2 starters and down the line, the quality of the aces listed may not be quite as good as is generally accepted. Breaking down the MLB starters with at least 30 innings based on their numbers from 6/22, an ace genearlly averages at least 5.2 innings per start, has an ERA under 3.90 and (with the exception of two) an FIP below 3.90 as well. Number two starters generally average between five and 6.5 innings per start, have an FIP between 3.50 and 4.20 and an ERA between 3.50 and 5.00.
For the teams, their top five starters will be listed with their classification with the teams ranked in order of most elite rotation. If a team doesn’t have five pitchers within the top 150 with 40 innings, the remaining qualifying starters are considered 6th starters with pitchers having thrown under 40 innings being placed in the role where they would have fit otherwise.
|Type
|Name
|Team
|GS
|IP
|K/9
|BB/9
|HR/9
|ERA
|FIP
|IP/S
|Status
|1
|Zack Godley
|Dbacks
|8
|50
|7.9
|2.9
|0.5
|2.34
|3.17
|6.3
|1
|Robbie Ray
|Dbacks
|14
|87.2
|11.7
|4.0
|1.0
|2.87
|3.42
|6.2
|1
|Zack Greinke
|Dbacks
|15
|97.1
|10.3
|1.8
|1.3
|3.14
|3.30
|6.5
|1
|Taijuan Walker
|Dbacks
|11
|63
|8.6
|3.3
|0.7
|3.43
|3.45
|5.7
|4
|Patrick Corbin
|Dbacks
|14
|78
|7.7
|2.7
|1.7
|5.19
|4.84
|5.6
|1
|Alex Wood
|Dodgers
|10
|56.1
|10.9
|2.2
|0.3
|2.08
|2.14
|5.6
|1
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|15
|103.1
|10.0
|1.5
|1.5
|2.61
|3.54
|6.9
|1
|Brandon McCarthy
|Dodgers
|12
|69
|7.2
|2.4
|0.5
|2.87
|3.16
|5.8
|3
|Kenta Maeda
|Dodgers
|11
|57.1
|9.1
|2.8
|1.4
|4.87
|4.25
|5.2
|4
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Dodgers
|11
|58
|8.7
|2.8
|1.9
|4.66
|5.03
|5.3
|1
|Carlos Carrasco
|Indians
|14
|87.1
|9.2
|2.3
|0.9
|2.99
|3.36
|6.2
|1
|Corey Kluber
|Indians
|10
|65.1
|11.0
|2.3
|1.0
|3.58
|2.90
|6.5
|2
|Mike Clevinger
|Indians
|7
|36.2
|10.1
|4.4
|1.2
|3.93
|4.14
|5.2
|3
|Trevor Bauer
|Indians
|14
|74.2
|10.7
|3.6
|1.5
|5.54
|4.08
|5.3
|4
|Danny Salazar
|Indians
|10
|52.1
|12.6
|4.8
|1.9
|5.50
|4.79
|5.2
|DL
|1
|Max Scherzer
|Nationals
|15
|107.2
|12.1
|2.0
|1.0
|2.09
|2.78
|7.1
|1
|Stephen Strasburg
|Nationals
|14
|90.2
|10.3
|2.5
|0.9
|3.28
|3.02
|6.4
|2
|Gio Gonzalez
|Nationals
|15
|94.1
|8.3
|3.8
|1.1
|2.96
|4.28
|6.3
|3
|Tanner Roark
|Nationals
|15
|86.2
|7.2
|3.0
|1.1
|4.88
|4.33
|5.7
|4
|Joe Ross
|Nationals
|9
|49.2
|8.5
|2.0
|2.0
|5.98
|4.84
|5.5
|2
|Jesse Hahn
|Athletics
|11
|59.2
|7.7
|3.5
|0.2
|3.62
|2.90
|5.4
|2
|Sean Manaea
|Athletics
|13
|73.1
|9.9
|3.4
|0.9
|4.05
|3.51
|5.6
|2
|Kendall Graveman
|Athletics
|8
|47
|6.1
|2.7
|1.2
|3.83
|4.45
|5.9
|DL
|3
|Sonny Gray
|Athletics
|10
|57.2
|9.1
|3.3
|0.9
|4.84
|3.62
|5.7
|3
|Andrew Triggs
|Athletics
|12
|65.1
|6.9
|2.6
|1.2
|4.27
|4.45
|5.4
|DL
|1
|Ivan Nova
|Pirates
|14
|96
|5.1
|0.8
|0.9
|2.91
|3.70
|6.9
|1
|Jameson Taillon
|Pirates
|8
|45.1
|7.7
|3.2
|0.8
|3.38
|3.75
|5.6
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|Pirates
|15
|90.1
|7.4
|2.2
|1.6
|4.28
|4.56
|6.0
|3
|Trevor Williams
|Pirates
|9
|46.2
|6.0
|1.9
|1.0
|5.01
|4.09
|5.1
|4
|Chad Kuhl
|Pirates
|14
|64.1
|7.4
|3.8
|1.0
|5.46
|4.30
|4.6
|1
|Luis Severino
|Yankees
|13
|81.1
|10.0
|2.4
|1.0
|2.99
|3.24
|6.2
|2
|CC Sabathia
|Yankees
|13
|75.1
|7.4
|2.9
|1.1
|3.46
|4.11
|5.8
|DL
|2
|Michael Pineda
|Yankees
|14
|83.1
|9.1
|2.1
|1.5
|3.56
|4.05
|5.9
|2
|Jordan Montgomery
|Yankees
|13
|74.2
|8.6
|3.1
|1.1
|3.74
|3.88
|5.7
|5
|Masahiro Tanaka
|Yankees
|14
|76.2
|8.9
|2.5
|2.5
|6.34
|5.65
|5.4
This first group has a few things in common. First, they nearly all have multiple aces or, if not (like the A’s) have multiple number two starters. With this, only the Yankees have a true number five and many teams are deeper than even those five with the Indians holding another #4 starter in Josh Tomlin and the A’s having a decent #5 in Jharel Cotton.
|Type
|Name
|Team
|GS
|IP
|K/9
|BB/9
|HR/9
|ERA
|FIP
|IP/S
|Status
|1
|Dallas Keuchel
|Astros
|11
|75.2
|8.2
|2.1
|0.7
|1.67
|3.09
|6.8
|DL
|1
|Lance McCullers
|Astros
|13
|76.2
|10.5
|2.7
|0.7
|2.58
|2.92
|5.9
|DL
|2
|Charlie Morton
|Astros
|10
|57.2
|10.1
|3.6
|1.1
|4.06
|3.96
|5.7
|DL
|4
|Joe Musgrove
|Astros
|12
|63.2
|7.4
|2.8
|1.6
|5.09
|4.73
|5.3
|5
|Mike Fiers
|Astros
|14
|78
|7.7
|3.2
|2.1
|3.81
|5.64
|5.6
|1
|Marcus Stroman
|Blue Jays
|14
|88.2
|7.2
|2.1
|1.0
|3.15
|3.81
|6.3
|2
|J.A. Happ
|Blue Jays
|7
|38
|10.4
|1.7
|1.9
|4.26
|4.10
|5.4
|3
|Marco Estrada
|Blue Jays
|15
|85
|10.2
|2.5
|1.5
|4.98
|3.89
|5.7
|3
|Joe Biagini
|Blue Jays
|9
|44
|7.4
|2.3
|0.8
|4.91
|3.43
|4.9
|4
|Francisco Liriano
|Blue Jays
|11
|50
|9.4
|5.4
|1.3
|5.76
|4.79
|4.5
|1
|Carlos Martinez
|Cardinals
|14
|94.1
|10.2
|3.2
|0.8
|2.86
|3.08
|6.7
|1
|Mike Leake
|Cardinals
|14
|92
|6.5
|1.8
|0.9
|3.03
|3.65
|6.6
|3
|Michael Wacha
|Cardinals
|13
|68
|8.3
|3.6
|1.1
|4.76
|4.04
|5.2
|4
|Adam Wainwright
|Cardinals
|14
|72
|7.6
|3.6
|1.0
|5.75
|4.26
|5.1
|4
|Lance Lynn
|Cardinals
|14
|78.1
|8.7
|3.7
|1.8
|3.33
|5.30
|5.6
|1
|Chris Sale
|Red Sox
|15
|107.1
|12.2
|1.6
|0.7
|2.85
|1.97
|7.1
|2
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Red Sox
|10
|60
|9.5
|3.2
|1.4
|3.60
|4.13
|6.0
|DL
|2
|Drew Pomeranz
|Red Sox
|14
|73
|10.1
|3.1
|1.4
|4.07
|3.87
|5.2
|3
|Rick Porcello
|Red Sox
|15
|92.2
|8.3
|1.8
|1.6
|5.05
|4.16
|6.1
|5
|David Price
|Red Sox
|5
|28
|7.7
|4.5
|2.3
|5.14
|6.49
|5.6
|1
|Jason Vargas
|Royals
|14
|87.1
|7.0
|2.1
|0.6
|2.27
|3.22
|6.2
|2
|Danny Duffy
|Royals
|11
|68.2
|7.1
|3.3
|0.5
|3.54
|3.54
|6.2
|DL
|2
|Nathan Karns
|Royals
|8
|44.2
|9.9
|2.2
|1.8
|3.43
|4.43
|5.5
|DL
|3
|Jason Hammel
|Royals
|14
|78.1
|6.8
|2.8
|1.2
|4.83
|4.43
|5.6
|5
|Ian Kennedy
|Royals
|13
|67.1
|7.6
|4.3
|1.9
|4.95
|5.61
|5.2
This second group has in common that they all have a rotation better than a typical 1-2-3-4-5 and two, the Cardinals and Astros, have multiple aces. Houston is in a rough spot with their top three pitchers on the DL and the Royals are in a similar spot down two of their top three.
|Type
|Name
|Team
|GS
|IP
|K/9
|BB/9
|HR/9
|ERA
|FIP
|IP/S
|Status
|1
|Chase Anderson
|Brewers
|14
|83.1
|8.3
|2.7
|0.8
|2.92
|3.38
|5.9
|1
|Jimmy Nelson
|Brewers
|14
|85
|9.0
|2.2
|0.7
|3.28
|3.12
|6.1
|3
|Matt Garza
|Brewers
|10
|55
|6.6
|2.6
|1.2
|4.42
|4.20
|5.5
|4
|Zach Davies
|Brewers
|15
|78.1
|6.3
|3.1
|1.6
|5.40
|5.27
|5.2
|5
|Junior Guerra
|Brewers
|7
|37.2
|6.5
|5.3
|1.7
|3.11
|6.02
|5.3
|2
|German Marquez
|Rockies
|11
|59.2
|8.2
|3.2
|0.9
|3.92
|3.88
|5.4
|2
|Jeff Hoffman
|Rockies
|6
|34.1
|9.4
|2.1
|0.5
|4.19
|2.58
|5.7
|2
|Kyle Freeland
|Rockies
|14
|81.2
|5.5
|3.5
|0.9
|3.42
|4.61
|5.8
|4
|Tyler Chatwood
|Rockies
|15
|90.1
|7.4
|4.2
|1.3
|4.08
|4.82
|6.0
|4
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rockies
|14
|83.1
|6.5
|2.6
|1.4
|4.10
|4.73
|5.9
|1
|Michael Fulmer
|Tigers
|13
|86
|6.6
|2.1
|0.4
|3.45
|3.11
|6.6
|2
|Daniel Norris
|Tigers
|13
|71.1
|8.7
|3.9
|0.9
|4.42
|3.90
|5.5
|2
|Justin Verlander
|Tigers
|15
|87.2
|8.8
|4.4
|1.0
|4.52
|4.19
|5.8
|4
|Matt Boyd
|Tigers
|11
|55.1
|6.0
|3.9
|1.1
|5.69
|4.74
|5.0
|5
|Jordan Zimmermann
|Tigers
|14
|82.1
|6.0
|2.7
|2.0
|5.25
|5.66
|5.9
|2
|Ty Blach
|Giants
|11
|71
|4.2
|1.7
|0.9
|4.18
|4.03
|6.5
|2
|Jeff Samardzija
|Giants
|15
|98.2
|10.2
|1.2
|1.5
|4.74
|3.48
|6.5
|3
|Johnny Cueto
|Giants
|15
|93.2
|8.7
|2.4
|1.6
|4.42
|4.43
|6.2
|4
|Matt Cain
|Giants
|14
|74
|5.6
|3.9
|1.1
|4.99
|4.77
|5.3
|4
|Matt Moore
|Giants
|15
|85
|7.5
|3.4
|1.3
|5.82
|4.49
|5.7
|1
|Yu Darvish
|Rangers
|15
|94
|9.5
|3.5
|1.2
|3.35
|4.13
|6.3
|2
|Andrew Cashner
|Rangers
|12
|69.1
|4.3
|4.0
|0.7
|3.50
|4.54
|5.8
|DL
|3
|Martin Perez
|Rangers
|14
|76.1
|6.8
|3.5
|1.1
|4.72
|4.32
|5.4
|4
|Cole Hamels
|Rangers
|5
|32.2
|4.1
|3.3
|1.1
|3.03
|5.27
|6.4
|DL
|5
|Nick Martinez
|Rangers
|10
|57
|4.6
|2.2
|2.1
|4.58
|5.87
|5.7
|2
|Jon Lester
|Cubs
|15
|89.1
|9.4
|2.9
|1.1
|3.83
|3.66
|5.9
|3
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cubs
|11
|61.2
|7.4
|3.1
|1.3
|4.09
|4.49
|5.6
|DL
|3
|Eddie Butler
|Cubs
|8
|38.2
|5.8
|4.9
|0.7
|4.19
|4.47
|4.8
|3
|Jake Arrieta
|Cubs
|14
|77.2
|10.0
|2.9
|1.4
|4.64
|4.08
|5.5
|5
|John Lackey
|Cubs
|14
|81.1
|8.5
|2.9
|2.2
|4.98
|5.54
|5.8
|1
|Trevor Cahill
|Padres
|7
|41.1
|11.1
|3.7
|0.7
|3.27
|2.98
|5.9
|DL
|2
|Clayton Richard
|Padres
|15
|94.1
|6.4
|2.4
|1.0
|4.20
|3.98
|6.3
|3
|Luis Perdomo
|Padres
|12
|67
|7.4
|3.1
|1.2
|4.97
|4.53
|5.6
|4
|Jhoulys Chacin
|Padres
|15
|83.2
|7.8
|3.1
|1.4
|4.95
|4.61
|5.5
|6
|Jered Weaver
|Padres
|9
|42.1
|4.9
|2.6
|3.4
|7.44
|8.09
|4.7
|DL
These are the most average MLB pitching staffs, but still only the Rangers have an actual pitcher of each designation (and two of those are injured and A.J. Griffin is considered a #6). With two threes and two fours, the Giants may be the most underrated staff, especially considering their true ace, Madison Bumgarner is on the DL.
|Type
|Name
|Team
|GS
|IP
|K/9
|BB/9
|HR/9
|ERA
|FIP
|IP/S
|Status
|1
|Noah Syndergaard
|Mets
|5
|27.1
|10.5
|0.7
|0.0
|3.29
|1.12
|5.4
|DL
|2
|Jacob deGrom
|Mets
|14
|89
|10.7
|3.6
|1.3
|3.94
|3.89
|6.4
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|Mets
|13
|66.1
|8.3
|3.9
|1.5
|5.29
|4.85
|5.1
|DL
|5
|Matt Harvey
|Mets
|13
|70.1
|6.9
|4.5
|2.1
|5.25
|6.17
|5.4
|DL
|5
|Robert Gsellman
|Mets
|13
|69
|6.4
|3.3
|1.7
|6.26
|5.46
|5.3
|3
|Nick Pivetta
|Phillies
|8
|42.1
|9.8
|4.0
|1.5
|4.46
|4.52
|5.3
|3
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|9
|51
|8.3
|2.8
|1.1
|4.76
|3.82
|5.7
|3
|Jerad Eickhoff
|Phillies
|14
|76.2
|7.6
|3.5
|1.1
|4.81
|4.17
|5.4
|DL
|4
|Vince Velasquez
|Phillies
|10
|50
|9.5
|3.8
|2.0
|5.58
|5.25
|5.0
|DL
|5
|Jeremy Hellickson
|Phillies
|15
|84
|4.1
|2.7
|1.7
|4.61
|5.81
|5.6
|1
|Jose Berrios
|Twins
|8
|54
|8.8
|2.5
|0.7
|2.67
|3.30
|6.8
|2
|Ervin Santana
|Twins
|15
|100
|6.7
|3.2
|1.4
|2.97
|4.80
|6.7
|5
|Hector Santiago
|Twins
|12
|64
|6.5
|3.8
|1.7
|5.06
|5.54
|5.3
|DL
|5
|Adalberto Mejia
|Twins
|9
|40.2
|8.0
|4.9
|2.0
|5.53
|6.01
|4.5
|5
|Phil Hughes
|Twins
|9
|47
|5.7
|2.1
|1.9
|5.74
|5.39
|5.2
|DL
|2
|Alex Meyer
|Angels
|9
|46
|10.8
|5.9
|0.6
|3.52
|3.74
|5.1
|3
|JC Ramirez
|Angels
|13
|75.1
|7.7
|2.4
|1.4
|4.54
|4.42
|5.8
|4
|Matt Shoemaker
|Angels
|14
|77.2
|8.0
|3.2
|1.7
|4.52
|5.10
|5.5
|DL
|5
|Jesse Chavez
|Angels
|14
|80.2
|6.6
|2.7
|1.9
|4.57
|5.37
|5.7
|5
|Ricky Nolasco
|Angels
|15
|84.1
|7.6
|2.7
|2.5
|5.23
|5.95
|5.6
|2
|Dan Straily
|Marlins
|15
|84
|9.2
|2.9
|1.1
|3.43
|3.74
|5.6
|3
|Edinson Volquez
|Marlins
|14
|77.1
|8.4
|5.1
|0.8
|4.19
|4.27
|5.5
|3
|Wei-Yin Chen
|Marlins
|5
|27
|6.7
|3.0
|1.0
|4.33
|4.20
|5.4
|DL
|5
|Jose Urena
|Marlins
|9
|49
|6.1
|3.9
|1.3
|4.04
|5.42
|5.4
|6
|Tom Koehler
|Marlins
|8
|38.1
|7.3
|4.5
|2.4
|7.04
|6.63
|4.8
For the slightly below average rotations, things fall on the opposite side of the bell curve than those slightly better. Only the Twins and Mets have an ace and most have multiple 5’s or 6’s. In all, these rotations are pretty ugly, but things could be worse.
|Type
|Name
|Team
|GS
|IP
|K/9
|BB/9
|HR/9
|ERA
|FIP
|IP/S
|Status
|2
|Jaime Garcia
|Braves
|13
|82.2
|6.5
|3.4
|0.9
|3.59
|4.10
|6.3
|3
|Mike Foltynewicz
|Braves
|13
|72
|6.9
|2.9
|1.4
|4.13
|4.67
|5.5
|5
|Bartolo Colon
|Braves
|12
|59
|6.1
|2.6
|1.7
|7.78
|5.11
|4.9
|DL
|5
|Julio Teheran
|Braves
|15
|87
|6.1
|3.3
|1.8
|4.76
|5.56
|5.8
|5
|R.A. Dickey
|Braves
|14
|84.1
|5.6
|3.7
|1.6
|4.91
|5.70
|6.0
|1
|James Paxton
|Mariners
|11
|61
|10.3
|3.3
|0.6
|3.39
|2.77
|5.5
|4
|Ariel Miranda
|Mariners
|15
|84.2
|7.2
|3.4
|1.7
|4.04
|5.19
|5.6
|5
|Yovani Gallardo
|Mariners
|14
|75.2
|6.8
|3.8
|1.3
|6.30
|4.82
|5.4
|5
|Sam Gaviglio
|Mariners
|7
|37.1
|5.1
|2.9
|1.9
|3.38
|5.84
|5.3
|5
|Hisashi Iwakuma
|Mariners
|6
|31
|4.7
|3.5
|2.0
|4.35
|6.39
|5.2
|DL
|3
|Mike Pelfrey
|White Sox
|11
|54.2
|5.6
|3.5
|0.8
|3.62
|4.45
|4.9
|3
|Jose Quintana
|White Sox
|14
|81.2
|8.7
|3.5
|1.3
|5.07
|4.35
|5.8
|4
|Miguel Gonzalez
|White Sox
|13
|78.2
|5.2
|3.0
|1.5
|5.49
|5.16
|6.0
|DL
|5
|Derek Holland
|White Sox
|14
|76.1
|7.6
|3.8
|1.9
|4.48
|5.59
|5.4
|6
|Dylan Covey
|White Sox
|8
|37.2
|5.3
|3.8
|3.1
|8.12
|7.80
|4.7
|DL
|4
|Dylan Bundy
|Orioles
|15
|92
|6.4
|2.8
|1.3
|3.72
|4.63
|6.1
|4
|Wade Miley
|Orioles
|14
|71.1
|8.3
|5.1
|1.3
|4.29
|4.83
|5.1
|5
|Kevin Gausman
|Orioles
|16
|80.2
|7.0
|4.4
|1.6
|6.47
|5.35
|5.0
|6
|Ubaldo Jimenez
|Orioles
|9
|46.2
|6.4
|5.0
|2.5
|6.94
|7.07
|5.1
|6
|Chris Tillman
|Orioles
|9
|39.2
|5.9
|5.0
|2.0
|8.39
|6.51
|4.4
|3
|Scott Feldman
|Reds
|15
|83.2
|7.3
|3.0
|1.1
|4.20
|4.28
|5.5
|4
|Tim Adleman
|Reds
|12
|65
|7.8
|3.9
|1.7
|4.43
|5.24
|5.4
|6
|Bronson Arroyo
|Reds
|14
|71
|5.7
|2.4
|2.9
|7.35
|6.96
|5.1
|DL
|6
|Amir Garrett
|Reds
|12
|58.1
|7.6
|4.5
|2.9
|7.41
|7.28
|4.8
|6
|Lisalverto Bonilla
|Reds
|4
|20.2
|4.4
|5.7
|2.2
|7.84
|7.34
|5.1
The final set of rotations is ugly. The Reds have three pitchers who aren’t within the top 150 in Major League Baseball while the Orioles have two. Each team has at least two #5 or #6 starters and only the Mariners have an ace. At that, even he’s borderline and only the Braves have a #2 starter.
|Name
|GS
|IP
|K/9
|BB/9
|HR/9
|ERA
|FIP
|xFIP
|WAR
|IP/S
|Average #1 Starter
|12.3
|78.2
|9.3
|2.4
|0.8
|2.94
|3.12
|3.46
|2.1
|6.3
|Average #2 Starter
|12.1
|71.0
|8.3
|3.1
|1.1
|3.82
|3.95
|4.17
|1.2
|5.8
|Average #3 Starter
|12.1
|67.0
|7.8
|3.1
|1.2
|4.58
|4.25
|4.33
|0.9
|5.5
|Average #4 Starter
|12.5
|67.2
|7.7
|3.5
|1.5
|4.91
|4.90
|4.68
|0.5
|5.4
|Average #5 Starter
|11.5
|62.4
|6.6
|3.4
|1.9
|5.22
|5.63
|5.13
|0.0
|5.4
Since so many pitchers were not included in the gigantic list above, the convenient chart above can help you understand what kind of pitcher you are. Since this is only considering numbers from this season, it isn’t a permanent scale by any means, but for right now, if your best starter has an ERA and FIP above 3.50 and a K/9 below 9.0, he’s probably not the ace you want him to be.