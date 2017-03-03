In a surprising move, the Chicago White Sox have released infielder Brett Lawrie. Lawrie was tendered a contract before the season which he accepted for $3.5 million. The 27-year-old was traded to the White Sox from the Oakland Athletics before the 2016 season. Lawrie was serviceable through 94 games for the White Sox in 2016. He slashed .248/.310/.413 with 12 HR. His K/BB ratio was and always has been terrible. In 2016, he struck out 109 times with 30 walks in 384 plate appearances. Defensively, Lawrie is a liability but he provides some pop at the plate.

An American League team will pick him up and stash him in Triple-A for depth. He provides minimal versatility with experience at the DH spot, second base and third base. We have not seen the last of Brett Lawrie in the American League.