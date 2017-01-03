Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.
Was 2016 a good year financially to be a fighter? Well, that depends on what your name is. If it is Conor McGregor, then yes, it was a very good year. Or any other “big name” fighter, for that matter. The top talent have never been paid higher than they got in 2016. On the other hand, if you happen to be Augusto Mendes, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $151,798 in 2016, up from an average earnings of $91,764 in 2015. And the estimated $83,488,700 the company paid out in total salary (and Reebok payments) last year was the most ever, by over $30 million!
A few more stats that you might find interesting:
– No fighters (0%) made $10,000 or less, compared to 10% in 2015
– The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet almost half of the UFC’s fighters (44%) made less than the average American household in 2015 (53% in 2015). Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.
– 169 fighters (31%) earned six-figures in 2016 (25% in 2014).
– 21 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2016, and they earned an average of $1,014,910 (up from $459,794 in 2015) over the course of the year (highest – Conor McGregor: $7,770,000; lowest – Carla Esparza $290,000). Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.
– The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2016 was Ronda Rousey, who pulled in a cool $3,030,000.
Now, for the salary results. It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night, Knockout of the Night and Submission of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts which came into effect with UFC 189. Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline. Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights. Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database. This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).
So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2016. To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, and here for 2015. for career fighter earnings click here.
|1
|Conor McGregor*
|$ 7,770,000
|2
|Ronda Rousey
|$ 3,030,000
|3
|Nate Diaz*
|$ 2,690,000
|4
|Brock Lesnar
|$ 2,255,000
|5
|Alistair Overeem*
|$ 1,884,500
|6
|Dan Henderson*
|$ 1,540,000
|7
|Anderson Silva*
|$ 1,285,000
|8
|Robbie Lawler
|$ 1,130,000
|9
|Stipe Miocic*
|$ 1,075,000
|10
|Dominick Cruz
|$ 1,020,000
|11
|Tyron Woodley*
|$ 1,010,000
|12
|Michael Bisping*
|$ 990,000
|13
|Donald Cerrone*
|$ 986,000
|14
|Mark Hunt*
|$ 930,000
|15
|Eddie Alvarez*
|$ 872,500
|16
|Andrei Arlovski*
|$ 845,000
|17
|Miesha Tate*
|$ 772,000
|18
|Demetrious Johnson
|$ 675,000
|19
|Fabricio Werdum*
|$ 675,000
|20
|Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson*
|$ 655,000
|21
|Vitor Belfort*
|$ 630,000
|22
|Frankie Edgar*
|$ 605,000
|23
|Holly Holm
|$ 572,500
|24
|Jim Miller*
|$ 562,000
|25
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk*
|$ 560,000
|26
|Gegard Mousasi*
|$ 550,000
|27
|Daniel Cormier
|$ 540,000
|28
|Amanda Nunes
|$ 531,000
|29
|Jon Jones
|$ 530,000
|30
|Jose Aldo
|$ 515,000
|31
|Stephen Thompson*
|$ 512,000
|32
|CM Punk
|$ 502,500
|33
|Anthony Pettis*
|$ 490,000
|34
|Josh Barnett*
|$ 480,000
|35
|Carlos Condit*
|$ 471,000
|36
|Rafael dos Anjos*
|$ 470,000
|37
|Cody Garbrandt*
|$ 465,100
|38
|Diego Sanchez*
|$ 450,000
|39
|T.J. Dillashaw
|$ 430,000
|40
|Max Holloway*
|$ 420,000
|41
|Roy Nelson*
|$ 420,000
|42
|Demian Maia*
|$ 414,000
|43
|Junior dos Santos*
|$ 410,000
|44
|Jake Ellenberger*
|$ 398,000
|45
|Ryan Bader*
|$ 394,000
|46
|Travis Browne
|$ 390,000
|47
|Ross Pearson*
|$ 386,000
|48
|Cub Swanson*
|$ 371,000
|49
|Urijah Faber
|$ 370,000
|50
|Cain Velasquez
|$ 360,000
|51
|Neil Magny*
|$ 336,000
|52
|Tony Ferguson*
|$ 332,000
|53
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*
|$ 324,000
|54
|Jorge Masvidal
|$ 321,000
|55
|Derrick Lewis*
|$ 318,000
|56
|Chris Camozzi*
|$ 316,000
|57
|Joe Lauzon*
|$ 314,000
|58
|John Lineker*
|$ 314,000
|59
|Tim Boetsch*
|$ 309,000
|60
|Johny Hendricks
|$ 305,000
|61
|Dustin Poirier*
|$ 296,000
|62
|Mike Pyle
|$ 296,000
|63
|Joseph Benavidez
|$ 293,000
|64
|Luke Rockhold
|$ 290,000
|65
|Chris Weidman*
|$ 285,000
|66
|Mauricio ‘ Shogun’ Rua*
|$ 270,000
|67
|Francisco Trinaldo*
|$ 264,000
|68
|Ovince Saint Preux*
|$ 262,000
|69
|Nate Marquardt*
|$ 258,000
|70
|Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino*
|$ 255,000
|71
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*
|$ 255,000
|72
|Matt Brown*
|$ 254,000
|73
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz*
|$ 253,000
|74
|Stefan Struve*
|$ 252,000
|75
|Ricardo Lamas*
|$ 251,600
|76
|Jeremy Stephens*
|$ 247,000
|77
|Glover Teixeira
|$ 245,000
|78
|Derek Brunson*
|$ 243,000
|79
|Ben Rothwell*
|$ 242,000
|80
|Robert Whittaker*
|$ 234,000
|81
|Claudia Gadelha*
|$ 232,500
|82
|Joshua Burkman
|$ 227,000
|83
|Kevin Lee*
|$ 227,000
|84
|Cezar Ferreira*
|$ 225,000
|85
|Ed Herman
|$ 225,000
|86
|Frank Mir*
|$ 220,000
|87
|Renan Barao*
|$ 220,000
|88
|Lorenz Larkin
|$ 216,000
|89
|Yoel Romero*
|$ 215,000
|90
|Edson Barboza*
|$ 205,000
|91
|Gilbert Melendez*
|$ 205,000
|92
|Gunnar Nelson*
|$ 205,000
|93
|Rafael Natal*
|$ 193,000
|94
|Yair Rodriguez*
|$ 193,000
|95
|Alex Caceres*
|$ 192,000
|96
|Iuri Alcantara*
|$ 192,000
|97
|Rose Namajunas
|$ 187,000
|98
|Yancy Medeiros*
|$ 182,000
|99
|Pedro Munhoz*
|$ 179,500
|100
|Gian Villante*
|$ 178,000
|101
|Gray Maynard
|$ 177,000
|102
|Rustam Khabilov*
|$ 175,400
|103
|Darren Elkins
|$ 172,000
|104
|Erick Silva*
|$ 172,000
|105
|Beneil Dariush*
|$ 171,000
|106
|Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva*
|$ 170,000
|107
|Michael Johnson*
|$ 167,000
|108
|Kelvin Gastelum*
|$ 166,000
|109
|Sara McMann
|$ 166,000
|110
|Rashad Evans
|$ 165,000
|111
|Patrick Cote*
|$ 164,000
|112
|Will Brooks
|$ 162,800
|113
|Thales Leites*
|$ 154,000
|114
|Kryzsztof Jotko*
|$ 153,500
|115
|Raquel Pennington*
|$ 153,000
|116
|Luis Henrique*
|$ 152,000
|117
|Rani Yahya*
|$ 150,000
|118
|Teruto Ishihara*
|$ 149,500
|119
|Dong Hyun Kim (Stun Gun)
|$ 149,000
|120
|Jared Connonier*
|$ 149,000
|121
|Jessica Andrade
|$ 148,000
|122
|Rick Story
|$ 147,000
|123
|Jake Matthews*
|$ 146,500
|124
|Alex Oliveira*
|$ 146,200
|125
|Henry Cejudo
|$ 145,000
|126
|Doo Ho Choi*
|$ 143,000
|127
|Alan Jouban*
|$ 142,000
|128
|Ilir Latifi*
|$ 142,000
|129
|Francis Ngannou*
|$ 141,500
|130
|Vincente Luque*
|$ 141,500
|131
|Tarec Saffiedine*
|$ 139,000
|132
|Evan Dunham*
|$ 137,000
|133
|Lando Vannata*
|$ 135,000
|134
|Paige VanZant*
|$ 132,500
|135
|Thomas Almeida*
|$ 132,500
|136
|Anthony Smith*
|$ 130,000
|137
|Sam Alvey*
|$ 130,000
|138
|Tim Elliott
|$ 130,000
|139
|Dennis Bermudez*
|$ 128,000
|140
|Jimmie Rivera*
|$ 127,000
|141
|John Dodson
|$ 126,000
|142
|Chas Skelly*
|$ 123,000
|143
|Corey Anderson*
|$ 123,000
|144
|Louis Smolka*
|$ 122,400
|145
|Michael McDonald*
|$ 122,000
|146
|Michael Chiesa
|$ 121,000
|147
|Drew Dober*
|$ 119,000
|148
|Brad Pickett*
|$ 117,000
|149
|Sean O’Connell*
|$ 116,500
|150
|Hector Lombard*
|$ 116,000
|151
|Nikita Krylov*
|$ 116,000
|152
|Thiago Santos*
|$ 115,000
|153
|Erik Perez*
|$ 114,600
|154
|John Makdessi*
|$ 112,000
|155
|Paul Felder*
|$ 112,000
|156
|Alex Garcia*
|$ 111,500
|157
|Khabib Nurmagomedov*
|$ 110,000
|158
|Kyoji Horiguchi*
|$ 110,000
|159
|Jan Blachowicz*
|$ 109,000
|160
|Marco Polo Reyes*
|$ 109,000
|161
|Tim Means
|$ 107,000
|162
|Dustin Ortiz*
|$ 103,000
|163
|Jason Knight*
|$ 103,000
|164
|Jimi Manuwa*
|$ 103,000
|165
|Kyle Noke*
|$ 103,000
|166
|Abel Trujillo
|$ 102,000
|167
|Eddie Wineland*
|$ 102,000
|168
|Belal Muhammad*
|$ 101,500
|169
|Charles Oliveira*
|$ 101,400
|170
|Ion Cutelaba*
|$ 99,500
|171
|Albert Tumenov*
|$ 99,000
|172
|Alejandro Perez*
|$ 99,000
|173
|Brandon Moreno
|$ 99,000
|174
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|$ 99,000
|175
|Justin Ledet*
|$ 99,000
|176
|Alexander Gustafsson*
|$ 98,000
|177
|Manny Gamburyan*
|$ 96,000
|178
|Antonio Carlos Junior*
|$ 94,000
|179
|Francimar Barroso*
|$ 94,000
|180
|Randy Brown*
|$ 94,000
|181
|Sean Spencer
|$ 94,000
|182
|Rob Font*
|$ 93,500
|183
|Sean Strickland*
|$ 93,500
|184
|Danny Roberts*
|$ 93,000
|185
|Scott Askham*
|$ 93,000
|186
|Misha Cirkunov*
|$ 91,500
|187
|Court McGee*
|$ 91,000
|188
|Nik Lentz
|$ 91,000
|189
|Cortney Casey*
|$ 89,500
|190
|Steve Bosse*
|$ 89,000
|191
|Wilson Reis*
|$ 88,000
|192
|Lauren Murphy*
|$ 87,000
|193
|Mairbek Taisumov*
|$ 87,000
|194
|Kamaru Usman*
|$ 86,500
|195
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier*
|$ 86,500
|196
|Colby Covington*
|$ 85,500
|197
|Zak Cummings*
|$ 85,300
|198
|Curtis Blaydes*
|$ 85,000
|199
|Dong Hyun Kim (Maestro)
|$ 85,000
|200
|Eric Spicely*
|$ 85,000
|201
|Marcin Tybura*
|$ 85,000
|202
|Gilbert Burns*
|$ 82,700
|203
|Jake Collier
|$ 82,500
|204
|Tatiana Suarez
|$ 82,500
|205
|Germaine de Randamie*
|$ 81,000
|206
|Daniel Omielanczuk*
|$ 80,500
|207
|Bethe Correia
|$ 80,000
|208
|Chris Wade*
|$ 79,500
|209
|Dominique Steele*
|$ 79,000
|210
|Anthony Hamilton*
|$ 78,500
|211
|Santiago Ponzinibbio*
|$ 78,000
|212
|Trevor Smith*
|$ 77,000
|213
|Artem Lobov*
|$ 76,500
|214
|Tatsuya Kawajiri*
|$ 76,000
|215
|Shamil Abdurakhimov*
|$ 75,500
|216
|Brian Ortega
|$ 75,000
|217
|Clay Guida
|$ 75,000
|218
|Kelly Faszholz*
|$ 75,000
|219
|Luan Chagas*
|$ 75,000
|220
|Tim Kennedy*
|$ 75,000
|221
|Ray Borg
|$ 74,100
|222
|Ian McCall
|$ 74,000
|223
|Abdul Razak Alhassan*
|$ 72,500
|224
|Diego Rivas
|$ 72,500
|225
|Douglas Silva de Andrade*
|$ 72,500
|226
|Felice Herrig*
|$ 72,500
|227
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov*
|$ 72,500
|228
|Gerald Meerschaert*
|$ 72,500
|229
|Jack Marshman*
|$ 72,500
|230
|Luke Sanders
|$ 72,500
|231
|Teemu Packalen*
|$ 72,500
|232
|Tyson Pedro*
|$ 72,500
|233
|Leon Edwards*
|$ 71,500
|234
|Felipe Arantes*
|$ 70,400
|235
|Alexander Yakovlev*
|$ 69,200
|236
|Rory MacDonald*
|$ 69,000
|237
|Johnny Case*
|$ 68,500
|238
|Omari Akhmedov*
|$ 68,000
|239
|Dan Kelly*
|$ 67,500
|240
|Keita Nakamura*
|$ 67,500
|241
|Julianna Pena
|$ 66,500
|242
|Brad Tavares
|$ 66,000
|243
|Francisco Rivera*
|$ 66,000
|244
|Jason Saggo*
|$ 65,500
|245
|Andrew Sanchez*
|$ 65,000
|246
|Joe Soto*
|$ 65,000
|247
|Joseph Duffy
|$ 65,000
|248
|Takanori Gomi
|$ 65,000
|249
|Andre Fili
|$ 64,700
|250
|Justin Scoggins*
|$ 63,000
|251
|Carla Esparza
|$ 62,500
|252
|Jim Alers*
|$ 62,500
|253
|Rick Glenn*
|$ 62,500
|254
|Saparbek Safarov*
|$ 62,500
|255
|Damien Brown*
|$ 61,500
|256
|James Vick
|$ 60,500
|257
|Gabriel Gonzaga*
|$ 60,000
|258
|Jessica Eye
|$ 60,000
|259
|Maximo Blanco*
|$ 60,000
|260
|Roan Carneiro*
|$ 60,000
|261
|Warlley Alves*
|$ 59,500
|262
|Godofredo Pepey*
|$ 58,000
|263
|Joanne Calderwood*
|$ 58,000
|264
|Sergio Moraes*
|$ 58,000
|265
|Zach Makovsky*
|$ 58,000
|266
|Kevin Casey*
|$ 57,500
|267
|Alan Patrick*
|$ 57,000
|268
|Maryna Moroz*
|$ 57,000
|269
|Thiago Alves*
|$ 56,000
|270
|Elvis Mutapcic
|$ 55,500
|271
|Chad Laprise*
|$ 55,100
|272
|Mickey Gall
|$ 55,000
|273
|Vitor Miranda
|$ 55,000
|274
|Ali Bagautinov*
|$ 54,000
|275
|Takeya Mizugaki
|$ 54,000
|276
|Sergio Pettis
|$ 53,000
|277
|Stevie Ray*
|$ 53,000
|278
|Shane Campbell*
|$ 52,500
|279
|Erik Koch
|$ 52,000
|280
|Raphael Assuncao
|$ 52,000
|281
|Thiago Tavares
|$ 52,000
|282
|Tom Breese*
|$ 52,000
|283
|Brandon Thatch
|$ 51,500
|284
|Uriah Hall*
|$ 51,000
|285
|Michel Prazeres*
|$ 50,800
|286
|Enrique Barzola*
|$ 50,000
|287
|Alex Nicholson*
|$ 49,500
|288
|Ashlee Evans-Smith*
|$ 49,000
|289
|Bryan Barberena*
|$ 49,000
|290
|Damian Stasiak*
|$ 49,000
|291
|David Teymur*
|$ 49,000
|292
|Marc Diakiese*
|$ 49,000
|293
|Marvin Vettori
|$ 49,000
|294
|Mike Perry*
|$ 49,000
|295
|Cole Miller
|$ 48,000
|296
|Ben Nguyen*
|$ 47,000
|297
|Juliana Lima*
|$ 47,000
|298
|Rafael ‘Feijao’ Cavalcante
|$ 47,000
|299
|Valentina Shevchenko
|$ 47,000
|300
|Justine Kish*
|$ 46,600
|301
|Matt Mitrione
|$ 46,000
|302
|Ryan Benoit
|$ 46,000
|303
|Dan Hooker*
|$ 45,500
|304
|Magnus Cedenblad*
|$ 45,500
|305
|Kailin Curran*
|$ 45,000
|306
|Leonardo Santos*
|$ 45,000
|307
|Leandro Silva*
|$ 44,500
|308
|Sage Northcutt*
|$ 44,500
|309
|K.J. Noons
|$ 44,000
|310
|Bec Rawlings*
|$ 43,000
|311
|C.B. Dollaway
|$ 43,000
|312
|Leslie Smith*
|$ 43,000
|313
|Liz Carmouche*
|$ 43,000
|314
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima*
|$ 43,000
|315
|Michael Graves
|$ 43,000
|316
|Michinori Tanaka*
|$ 43,000
|317
|Timothy Johnson*
|$ 43,000
|318
|Zak Ottow*
|$ 43,000
|319
|Elias Theodorou*
|$ 42,500
|320
|Andrew Holbrook*
|$ 41,000
|321
|Bryan Caraway
|$ 41,000
|322
|Damion Grabowski
|$ 41,000
|323
|Marion Reneau*
|$ 41,000
|324
|Marlon Vera*
|$ 41,000
|325
|Scott Holtzman*
|$ 41,000
|326
|Thibault Gouti*
|$ 40,900
|327
|Randa Markos*
|$ 40,600
|328
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|$ 40,500
|329
|Amanda Cooper*
|$ 40,000
|330
|Tamdan McCrory*
|$ 40,000
|331
|Glaico Franca*
|$ 39,000
|332
|James Krause*
|$ 39,000
|333
|Jussier Formiga*
|$ 39,000
|334
|Hacran Dias
|$ 38,800
|335
|Jared Rosholt
|$ 38,000
|336
|Tom Lawlor
|$ 38,000
|337
|Cat Zingano
|$ 37,500
|338
|Bojan Velickovic*
|$ 37,000
|339
|Christian Colombo*
|$ 37,000
|340
|Davey Grant*
|$ 37,000
|341
|Jack Hermansson*
|$ 37,000
|342
|Josh Stansbury
|$ 37,000
|343
|Katlyn Chookagian*
|$ 37,000
|344
|Oluwale Bamgbose*
|$ 37,000
|345
|Walt Harris
|$ 37,000
|346
|Ryan Hall
|$ 36,500
|347
|Alessio Di Chirico*
|$ 35,000
|348
|Danielle Taylor*
|$ 35,000
|349
|Devin Clark*
|$ 35,000
|350
|James Te Huna*
|$ 35,000
|351
|Jonathan Meunier*
|$ 35,000
|352
|Khalil Rountree*
|$ 35,000
|353
|Kyle Bochniak*
|$ 35,000
|354
|Matthew Lopez*
|$ 35,000
|355
|Max Griffin*
|$ 35,000
|356
|Nick Hein*
|$ 34,500
|357
|Bobby Green
|$ 34,000
|358
|Jon Tuck*
|$ 34,000
|359
|John Moraga
|$ 33,000
|360
|Neil Seery*
|$ 33,000
|361
|Richard Walsh*
|$ 33,000
|362
|Alexa Grasso*
|$ 32,500
|363
|Aljamain Sterling
|$ 32,500
|364
|Carlos Diego Ferreira*
|$ 32,500
|365
|Martin Bravo*
|$ 32,500
|366
|Nordine Taleb
|$ 32,500
|367
|Ryan Janes*
|$ 32,500
|368
|Alexis Davis
|$ 32,000
|369
|Gabriel Benitez
|$ 30,500
|370
|Johnny Eduardo*
|$ 30,500
|371
|Makwan Amirkhani*
|$ 30,500
|372
|Mirsad Bektic*
|$ 30,500
|373
|Peter Sobotta*
|$ 30,500
|374
|Taylor Lapilus*
|$ 30,500
|375
|Viscardi Andrade*
|$ 30,500
|376
|Diego Brandao
|$ 30,200
|377
|Valerie Letourneau*
|$ 30,200
|378
|Daron Cruickshank
|$ 30,000
|379
|Sam Sicilia*
|$ 30,000
|380
|Russell Doane*
|$ 29,500
|381
|Brendan O’Reilly*
|$ 29,000
|382
|Erick Montano*
|$ 29,000
|383
|Garreth McLellan*
|$ 29,000
|384
|Geane Herrera*
|$ 29,000
|385
|Heather Jo Clark*
|$ 29,000
|386
|Jonathan Wilson
|$ 29,000
|387
|Lucas Martins*
|$ 29,000
|388
|Mehdi Baghdad
|$ 29,000
|389
|Nicolas Dalby*
|$ 29,000
|390
|Norman Parke*
|$ 29,000
|391
|Seo Hee Ham*
|$ 29,000
|392
|Ben Saunders
|$ 28,000
|393
|Efrain Escudero
|$ 28,000
|394
|Joe Riggs
|$ 28,000
|395
|Leonardo Augusto Guimaraes*
|$ 27,500
|396
|Jordan Mein*
|$ 27,000
|397
|Rony Jason*
|$ 27,000
|398
|Alberto Mina
|$ 26,500
|399
|Alex Morono
|$ 26,500
|400
|Alex White
|$ 26,500
|401
|Anthony Birchak
|$ 26,500
|402
|Arnold Allen*
|$ 26,500
|403
|Charles Rosa
|$ 26,500
|404
|Islam Makhachev*
|$ 26,500
|405
|Joaquim Silva
|$ 26,500
|406
|Jose Alberto Quinonez*
|$ 26,500
|407
|Li Jingliang
|$ 26,500
|408
|Marco Beltran
|$ 26,500
|409
|Matheus Nicolau
|$ 26,500
|410
|Niko Price
|$ 26,500
|411
|Renato Moicano*
|$ 26,500
|412
|Reza Madadi*
|$ 26,500
|413
|Ulka Sasaki*
|$ 26,500
|414
|Adriano Martins*
|$ 26,000
|415
|Viviane Pereira*
|$ 25,300
|416
|Albert Morales*
|$ 25,000
|417
|Alberto Uda
|$ 25,000
|418
|Anna Elmose*
|$ 25,000
|419
|Caio Magalhaes
|$ 25,000
|420
|Chris Avila*
|$ 25,000
|421
|Cristina Stanciu*
|$ 25,000
|422
|Jarjis Danho*
|$ 25,000
|423
|Jason Novelli*
|$ 25,000
|424
|Joe Gigliotti*
|$ 25,000
|425
|Joey Gomez*
|$ 25,000
|426
|Lukasz Sajewski*
|$ 25,000
|427
|Nathan Coy*
|$ 25,000
|428
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|$ 23,000
|429
|Kenny Robertson*
|$ 23,000
|430
|Adam Milstead
|$ 22,500
|431
|Alex Volkanovski*
|$ 22,500
|432
|Alexander Volkov*
|$ 22,500
|433
|Brett Johns*
|$ 22,500
|434
|Darren Stewart*
|$ 22,500
|435
|Emil Meek*
|$ 22,500
|436
|Felipe Silva*
|$ 22,500
|437
|Frankie Saenz*
|$ 22,500
|438
|Gregor Gillespie*
|$ 22,500
|439
|Jamie Moyle
|$ 22,500
|440
|Jenel Lausa*
|$ 22,500
|441
|Jeremy Kennedy*
|$ 22,500
|442
|Jessica Penne
|$ 22,500
|443
|Jessin Ayari*
|$ 22,500
|444
|Josh Emmett*
|$ 22,500
|445
|Ketlen Vieira
|$ 22,500
|446
|Shane Burgos*
|$ 22,500
|447
|Sheldon Westcott
|$ 22,500
|448
|Tecia Torres
|$ 22,500
|449
|Justin Salas
|$ 21,000
|450
|Patrick Cummins*
|$ 21,000
|451
|Yaotzin Meza*
|$ 21,000
|452
|Igor Pokrajac*
|$ 20,000
|453
|George Sullivan*
|$ 19,500
|454
|Noad Lahat
|$ 19,500
|455
|Reginaldo Vieira
|$ 19,500
|456
|Mike De La Torre*
|$ 19,000
|457
|Mitch Gagnon*
|$ 19,000
|458
|Rashid Magomedov*
|$ 18,500
|459
|Claudio Puelles*
|$ 17,500
|460
|Clint Hester
|$ 17,000
|461
|Daniel Sarafian*
|$ 17,000
|462
|Mitch Clarke
|$ 17,000
|463
|James Moontasri*
|$ 16,500
|464
|Magomed Mustafaev*
|$ 16,500
|465
|Masanori Kanehara
|$ 16,500
|466
|Phillipe Nover*
|$ 16,500
|467
|Robert Whiteford*
|$ 16,500
|468
|Zubaira Tukhugov*
|$ 16,500
|469
|Enrique Marin
|$ 15,500
|470
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|$ 15,500
|471
|Ashley Yoder*
|$ 14,900
|472
|Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger*
|$ 14,900
|473
|Alvaro Herrera
|$ 14,500
|474
|Augusto Montano*
|$ 14,500
|475
|Bradley Scott*
|$ 14,500
|476
|Chris Beal*
|$ 14,500
|477
|Chris Dempsey*
|$ 14,500
|478
|Chris Kelades
|$ 14,500
|479
|Cody Pfister*
|$ 14,500
|480
|Darrell Horcher
|$ 14,500
|481
|Dileno Lopes
|$ 14,500
|482
|Elizabeth Phillips
|$ 14,500
|483
|Fernando Bruno
|$ 14,500
|484
|Frankie Perez*
|$ 14,500
|485
|Fredy Serrano
|$ 14,500
|486
|Hector Sandoval
|$ 14,500
|487
|Hector Urbina*
|$ 14,500
|488
|Ian Entwistle*
|$ 14,500
|489
|Jerrod Sanders
|$ 14,500
|490
|Julian Erosa
|$ 14,500
|491
|Leandro Issa*
|$ 14,500
|492
|Levan Makashvili*
|$ 14,500
|493
|Mark Eddiva*
|$ 14,500
|494
|Masio Fullen*
|$ 14,500
|495
|Michael McBride
|$ 14,500
|496
|Mike Wilkinson*
|$ 14,500
|497
|Ning Guangyou*
|$ 14,500
|498
|Oleksiy Oliynyk*
|$ 14,500
|499
|Sabah Homasi
|$ 14,500
|500
|Tae Hyun Bang*
|$ 14,500
|501
|Tiago Trator*
|$ 14,500
|502
|Tony Sims
|$ 14,500
|503
|Viktor Pesta*
|$ 14,500
|504
|Willie Gates*
|$ 14,500
|505
|Yan Cabral*
|$ 14,500
|506
|Yao Zhikui*
|$ 14,500
|507
|Alessandro Ricci*
|$ 12,500
|508
|Anton Zafir
|$ 12,500
|509
|Bojan Mihajlovic*
|$ 12,500
|510
|Brian Camozzi*
|$ 12,500
|511
|Cesar Arzamendia
|$ 12,500
|512
|Charlie Ward*
|$ 12,500
|513
|Chase Sherman*
|$ 12,500
|514
|Chris De La Rocha
|$ 12,500
|515
|Cody East
|$ 12,500
|516
|Cory Hendricks
|$ 12,500
|517
|Cyril Asker*
|$ 12,500
|518
|Damir Hadzovic*
|$ 12,500
|519
|Damon Jackson*
|$ 12,500
|520
|Dmitry Smoliakov*
|$ 12,500
|521
|Dominic Waters*
|$ 12,500
|522
|Edgar Garcia
|$ 12,500
|523
|Felipe Oliveira*
|$ 12,500
|524
|Filip Pejic*
|$ 12,500
|525
|Henry Briones*
|$ 12,500
|526
|Horacio Gutierrez*
|$ 12,500
|527
|J.C. Cottrell*
|$ 12,500
|528
|Jason Gonzalez
|$ 12,500
|529
|Jim Wallhead*
|$ 12,500
|530
|JJ Aldrich*
|$ 12,500
|531
|Joachim Christensen
|$ 12,500
|532
|Jonavin Webb*
|$ 12,500
|533
|Jordan Rinaldi
|$ 12,500
|534
|Josh Samman*
|$ 12,500
|535
|Keith Berish*
|$ 12,500
|536
|Kwan Ho Kwak*
|$ 12,500
|537
|Lina Lansberg*
|$ 12,500
|538
|Marcin Held*
|$ 12,500
|539
|Mark Godbeer*
|$ 12,500
|540
|Martin Svensson*
|$ 12,500
|541
|Matt Dwyer*
|$ 12,500
|542
|Matt Schnell
|$ 12,500
|543
|Mike Jackson
|$ 12,500
|544
|Milana Dudieva*
|$ 12,500
|545
|Nina Ansaroff
|$ 12,500
|546
|Rin Nakai*
|$ 12,500
|547
|Tony Martin*
|$ 12,500
|548
|Veronica Macedo*
|$ 12,500
|549
|Yusuke Kasuya*
|$ 12,500
|550
|Augusto Mendes*
|$ 10,500
