Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
2016 UFC Fighter Salaries
Posted by on January 3, 2017


Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.

Was 2016 a good year financially to be a fighter?  Well, that depends on what your name is.  If it is Conor McGregor, then yes, it was a very good year.  Or any other “big name” fighter, for that matter.  The top talent have never been paid higher than they got in 2016.  On the other hand, if you happen to be Augusto Mendes, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $151,798 in 2016, up from an average earnings of $91,764 in 2015. And the estimated $83,488,700 the company paid out in total salary (and Reebok payments) last year was the most ever, by over $30 million!

A few more stats that you might find interesting:

– No fighters (0%) made $10,000 or less, compared to 10% in 2015

The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet almost half of the UFC’s fighters (44%) made less than the average American household in 2015 (53% in 2015). Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.

– 169 fighters (31%) earned six-figures in 2016 (25% in 2014).

21 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2016, and they earned an average of $1,014,910 (up from $459,794 in 2015) over the course of the year (highest – Conor McGregor: $7,770,000; lowest – Carla Esparza $290,000).  Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.

The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2016 was Ronda Rousey, who pulled in a cool $3,030,000.

 

Now, for the salary results.  It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night, Knockout of the Night and Submission of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts which came into effect with UFC 189.  Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline.  Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights.  Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database.  This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2016.  To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, and here for 2015. for career fighter earnings click here.

 

 

1 Conor McGregor*  $                    7,770,000
2 Ronda Rousey  $                    3,030,000
3 Nate Diaz*  $                    2,690,000
4 Brock Lesnar  $                    2,255,000
5 Alistair Overeem*  $                    1,884,500
6 Dan Henderson*  $                    1,540,000
7 Anderson Silva*  $                    1,285,000
8 Robbie Lawler  $                    1,130,000
9 Stipe Miocic*  $                    1,075,000
10 Dominick Cruz  $                    1,020,000
11 Tyron Woodley*  $                    1,010,000
12 Michael Bisping*  $                       990,000
13 Donald Cerrone*  $                       986,000
14 Mark Hunt*  $                       930,000
15 Eddie Alvarez*  $                       872,500
16 Andrei Arlovski*  $                       845,000
17 Miesha Tate*  $                       772,000
18 Demetrious Johnson  $                       675,000
19 Fabricio Werdum*  $                       675,000
20 Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson*  $                       655,000
21 Vitor Belfort*  $                       630,000
22 Frankie Edgar*  $                       605,000
23 Holly Holm  $                       572,500
24 Jim Miller*  $                       562,000
25 Joanna Jedrzejczyk*  $                       560,000
26 Gegard Mousasi*  $                       550,000
27 Daniel Cormier  $                       540,000
28 Amanda Nunes  $                       531,000
29 Jon Jones  $                       530,000
30 Jose Aldo  $                       515,000
31 Stephen Thompson*  $                       512,000
32 CM Punk  $                       502,500
33 Anthony Pettis*  $                       490,000
34 Josh Barnett*  $                       480,000
35 Carlos Condit*  $                       471,000
36 Rafael dos Anjos*  $                       470,000
37 Cody Garbrandt*  $                       465,100
38 Diego Sanchez*  $                       450,000
39 T.J. Dillashaw  $                       430,000
40 Max Holloway*  $                       420,000
41 Roy Nelson*  $                       420,000
42 Demian Maia*  $                       414,000
43 Junior dos Santos*  $                       410,000
44 Jake Ellenberger*  $                       398,000
45 Ryan Bader*  $                       394,000
46 Travis Browne  $                       390,000
47 Ross Pearson*  $                       386,000
48 Cub Swanson*  $                       371,000
49 Urijah Faber  $                       370,000
50 Cain Velasquez  $                       360,000
51 Neil Magny*  $                       336,000
52 Tony Ferguson*  $                       332,000
53 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*  $                       324,000
54 Jorge Masvidal  $                       321,000
55 Derrick Lewis*  $                       318,000
56 Chris Camozzi*  $                       316,000
57 Joe Lauzon*  $                       314,000
58 John Lineker*  $                       314,000
59 Tim Boetsch*  $                       309,000
60 Johny Hendricks  $                       305,000
61 Dustin Poirier*  $                       296,000
62 Mike Pyle  $                       296,000
63 Joseph Benavidez  $                       293,000
64 Luke Rockhold  $                       290,000
65 Chris Weidman*  $                       285,000
66 Mauricio ‘ Shogun’ Rua*  $                       270,000
67 Francisco Trinaldo*  $                       264,000
68 Ovince Saint Preux*  $                       262,000
69 Nate Marquardt*  $                       258,000
70 Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino*  $                       255,000
71 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*  $                       255,000
72 Matt Brown*  $                       254,000
73 Karolina Kowalkiewicz*  $                       253,000
74 Stefan Struve*  $                       252,000
75 Ricardo Lamas*  $                       251,600
76 Jeremy Stephens*  $                       247,000
77 Glover Teixeira  $                       245,000
78 Derek Brunson*  $                       243,000
79 Ben Rothwell*  $                       242,000
80 Robert Whittaker*  $                       234,000
81 Claudia Gadelha*  $                       232,500
82 Joshua Burkman  $                       227,000
83 Kevin Lee*  $                       227,000
84 Cezar Ferreira*  $                       225,000
85 Ed Herman  $                       225,000
86 Frank Mir*  $                       220,000
87 Renan Barao*  $                       220,000
88 Lorenz Larkin  $                       216,000
89 Yoel Romero*  $                       215,000
90 Edson Barboza*  $                       205,000
91 Gilbert Melendez*  $                       205,000
92 Gunnar Nelson*  $                       205,000
93 Rafael Natal*  $                       193,000
94 Yair Rodriguez*  $                       193,000
95 Alex Caceres*  $                       192,000
96 Iuri Alcantara*  $                       192,000
97 Rose Namajunas  $                       187,000
98 Yancy Medeiros*  $                       182,000
99 Pedro Munhoz*  $                       179,500
100 Gian Villante*  $                       178,000
101 Gray Maynard  $                       177,000
102 Rustam Khabilov*  $                       175,400
103 Darren Elkins  $                       172,000
104 Erick Silva*  $                       172,000
105 Beneil Dariush*  $                       171,000
106 Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva*  $                       170,000
107 Michael Johnson*  $                       167,000
108 Kelvin Gastelum*  $                       166,000
109 Sara McMann  $                       166,000
110 Rashad Evans  $                       165,000
111 Patrick Cote*  $                       164,000
112 Will Brooks  $                       162,800
113 Thales Leites*  $                       154,000
114 Kryzsztof Jotko*  $                       153,500
115 Raquel Pennington*  $                       153,000
116 Luis Henrique*  $                       152,000
117 Rani Yahya*  $                       150,000
118 Teruto Ishihara*  $                       149,500
119 Dong Hyun Kim (Stun Gun)  $                       149,000
120 Jared Connonier*  $                       149,000
121 Jessica Andrade  $                       148,000
122 Rick Story  $                       147,000
123 Jake Matthews*  $                       146,500
124 Alex Oliveira*  $                       146,200
125 Henry Cejudo  $                       145,000
126 Doo Ho Choi*  $                       143,000
127 Alan Jouban*  $                       142,000
128 Ilir Latifi*  $                       142,000
129 Francis Ngannou*  $                       141,500
130 Vincente Luque*  $                       141,500
131 Tarec Saffiedine*  $                       139,000
132 Evan Dunham*  $                       137,000
133 Lando Vannata*  $                       135,000
134 Paige VanZant*  $                       132,500
135 Thomas Almeida*  $                       132,500
136 Anthony Smith*  $                       130,000
137 Sam Alvey*  $                       130,000
138 Tim Elliott  $                       130,000
139 Dennis Bermudez*  $                       128,000
140 Jimmie Rivera*  $                       127,000
141 John Dodson  $                       126,000
142 Chas Skelly*  $                       123,000
143 Corey Anderson*  $                       123,000
144 Louis Smolka*  $                       122,400
145 Michael McDonald*  $                       122,000
146 Michael Chiesa  $                       121,000
147 Drew Dober*  $                       119,000
148 Brad Pickett*  $                       117,000
149 Sean O’Connell*  $                       116,500
150 Hector Lombard*  $                       116,000
151 Nikita Krylov*  $                       116,000
152 Thiago Santos*  $                       115,000
153 Erik Perez*  $                       114,600
154 John Makdessi*  $                       112,000
155 Paul Felder*  $                       112,000
156 Alex Garcia*  $                       111,500
157 Khabib Nurmagomedov*  $                       110,000
158 Kyoji Horiguchi*  $                       110,000
159 Jan Blachowicz*  $                       109,000
160 Marco Polo Reyes*  $                       109,000
161 Tim Means  $                       107,000
162 Dustin Ortiz*  $                       103,000
163 Jason Knight*  $                       103,000
164 Jimi Manuwa*  $                       103,000
165 Kyle Noke*  $                       103,000
166 Abel Trujillo  $                       102,000
167 Eddie Wineland*  $                       102,000
168 Belal Muhammad*  $                       101,500
169 Charles Oliveira*  $                       101,400
170 Ion Cutelaba*  $                        99,500
171 Albert Tumenov*  $                        99,000
172 Alejandro Perez*  $                        99,000
173 Brandon Moreno  $                        99,000
174 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos  $                        99,000
175 Justin Ledet*  $                        99,000
176 Alexander Gustafsson*  $                        98,000
177 Manny Gamburyan*  $                        96,000
178 Antonio Carlos Junior*  $                        94,000
179 Francimar Barroso*  $                        94,000
180 Randy Brown*  $                        94,000
181 Sean Spencer  $                        94,000
182 Rob Font*  $                        93,500
183 Sean Strickland*  $                        93,500
184 Danny Roberts*  $                        93,000
185 Scott Askham*  $                        93,000
186 Misha Cirkunov*  $                        91,500
187 Court McGee*  $                        91,000
188 Nik Lentz  $                        91,000
189 Cortney Casey*  $                        89,500
190 Steve Bosse*  $                        89,000
191 Wilson Reis*  $                        88,000
192 Lauren Murphy*  $                        87,000
193 Mairbek Taisumov*  $                        87,000
194 Kamaru Usman*  $                        86,500
195 Olivier Aubin-Mercier*  $                        86,500
196 Colby Covington*  $                        85,500
197 Zak Cummings*  $                        85,300
198 Curtis Blaydes*  $                        85,000
199 Dong Hyun Kim (Maestro)  $                        85,000
200 Eric Spicely*  $                        85,000
201 Marcin Tybura*  $                        85,000
202 Gilbert Burns*  $                        82,700
203 Jake Collier  $                        82,500
204 Tatiana Suarez  $                        82,500
205 Germaine de Randamie*  $                        81,000
206 Daniel Omielanczuk*  $                        80,500
207 Bethe Correia  $                        80,000
208 Chris Wade*  $                        79,500
209 Dominique Steele*  $                        79,000
210 Anthony Hamilton*  $                        78,500
211 Santiago Ponzinibbio*  $                        78,000
212 Trevor Smith*  $                        77,000
213 Artem Lobov*  $                        76,500
214 Tatsuya Kawajiri*  $                        76,000
215 Shamil Abdurakhimov*  $                        75,500
216 Brian Ortega  $                        75,000
217 Clay Guida  $                        75,000
218 Kelly Faszholz*  $                        75,000
219 Luan Chagas*  $                        75,000
220 Tim Kennedy*  $                        75,000
221 Ray Borg  $                        74,100
222 Ian McCall  $                        74,000
223 Abdul Razak Alhassan*  $                        72,500
224 Diego Rivas  $                        72,500
225 Douglas Silva de Andrade*  $                        72,500
226 Felice Herrig*  $                        72,500
227 Gadzhimurad Antigulov*  $                        72,500
228 Gerald Meerschaert*  $                        72,500
229 Jack Marshman*  $                        72,500
230 Luke Sanders  $                        72,500
231 Teemu Packalen*  $                        72,500
232 Tyson Pedro*  $                        72,500
233 Leon Edwards*  $                        71,500
234 Felipe Arantes*  $                        70,400
235 Alexander Yakovlev*  $                        69,200
236 Rory MacDonald*  $                        69,000
237 Johnny Case*  $                        68,500
238 Omari Akhmedov*  $                        68,000
239 Dan Kelly*  $                        67,500
240 Keita Nakamura*  $                        67,500
241 Julianna Pena  $                        66,500
242 Brad Tavares  $                        66,000
243 Francisco Rivera*  $                        66,000
244 Jason Saggo*  $                        65,500
245 Andrew Sanchez*  $                        65,000
246 Joe Soto*  $                        65,000
247 Joseph Duffy  $                        65,000
248 Takanori Gomi  $                        65,000
249 Andre Fili  $                        64,700
250 Justin Scoggins*  $                        63,000
251 Carla Esparza  $                        62,500
252 Jim Alers*  $                        62,500
253 Rick Glenn*  $                        62,500
254 Saparbek Safarov*  $                        62,500
255 Damien Brown*  $                        61,500
256 James Vick  $                        60,500
257 Gabriel Gonzaga*  $                        60,000
258 Jessica Eye  $                        60,000
259 Maximo Blanco*  $                        60,000
260 Roan Carneiro*  $                        60,000
261 Warlley Alves*  $                        59,500
262 Godofredo Pepey*  $                        58,000
263 Joanne Calderwood*  $                        58,000
264 Sergio Moraes*  $                        58,000
265 Zach Makovsky*  $                        58,000
266 Kevin Casey*  $                        57,500
267 Alan Patrick*  $                        57,000
268 Maryna Moroz*  $                        57,000
269 Thiago Alves*  $                        56,000
270 Elvis Mutapcic  $                        55,500
271 Chad Laprise*  $                        55,100
272 Mickey Gall  $                        55,000
273 Vitor Miranda  $                        55,000
274 Ali Bagautinov*  $                        54,000
275 Takeya Mizugaki  $                        54,000
276 Sergio Pettis  $                        53,000
277 Stevie Ray*  $                        53,000
278 Shane Campbell*  $                        52,500
279 Erik Koch  $                        52,000
280 Raphael Assuncao  $                        52,000
281 Thiago Tavares  $                        52,000
282 Tom Breese*  $                        52,000
283 Brandon Thatch  $                        51,500
284 Uriah Hall*  $                        51,000
285 Michel Prazeres*  $                        50,800
286 Enrique Barzola*  $                        50,000
287 Alex Nicholson*  $                        49,500
288 Ashlee Evans-Smith*  $                        49,000
289 Bryan Barberena*  $                        49,000
290 Damian Stasiak*  $                        49,000
291 David Teymur*  $                        49,000
292 Marc Diakiese*  $                        49,000
293 Marvin Vettori  $                        49,000
294 Mike Perry*  $                        49,000
295 Cole Miller  $                        48,000
296 Ben Nguyen*  $                        47,000
297 Juliana Lima*  $                        47,000
298 Rafael ‘Feijao’ Cavalcante  $                        47,000
299 Valentina Shevchenko  $                        47,000
300 Justine Kish*  $                        46,600
301 Matt Mitrione  $                        46,000
302 Ryan Benoit  $                        46,000
303 Dan Hooker*  $                        45,500
304 Magnus Cedenblad*  $                        45,500
305 Kailin Curran*  $                        45,000
306 Leonardo Santos*  $                        45,000
307 Leandro Silva*  $                        44,500
308 Sage Northcutt*  $                        44,500
309 K.J. Noons  $                        44,000
310 Bec Rawlings*  $                        43,000
311 C.B. Dollaway  $                        43,000
312 Leslie Smith*  $                        43,000
313 Liz Carmouche*  $                        43,000
314 Marcos Rogerio de Lima*  $                        43,000
315 Michael Graves  $                        43,000
316 Michinori Tanaka*  $                        43,000
317 Timothy Johnson*  $                        43,000
318 Zak Ottow*  $                        43,000
319 Elias Theodorou*  $                        42,500
320 Andrew Holbrook*  $                        41,000
321 Bryan Caraway  $                        41,000
322 Damion Grabowski  $                        41,000
323 Marion Reneau*  $                        41,000
324 Marlon Vera*  $                        41,000
325 Scott Holtzman*  $                        41,000
326 Thibault Gouti*  $                        40,900
327 Randa Markos*  $                        40,600
328 Siyar Bahadurzada  $                        40,500
329 Amanda Cooper*  $                        40,000
330 Tamdan McCrory*  $                        40,000
331 Glaico Franca*  $                        39,000
332 James Krause*  $                        39,000
333 Jussier Formiga*  $                        39,000
334 Hacran Dias  $                        38,800
335 Jared Rosholt  $                        38,000
336 Tom Lawlor  $                        38,000
337 Cat Zingano  $                        37,500
338 Bojan Velickovic*  $                        37,000
339 Christian Colombo*  $                        37,000
340 Davey Grant*  $                        37,000
341 Jack Hermansson*  $                        37,000
342 Josh Stansbury  $                        37,000
343 Katlyn Chookagian*  $                        37,000
344 Oluwale Bamgbose*  $                        37,000
345 Walt Harris  $                        37,000
346 Ryan Hall  $                        36,500
347 Alessio Di Chirico*  $                        35,000
348 Danielle Taylor*  $                        35,000
349 Devin Clark*  $                        35,000
350 James Te Huna*  $                        35,000
351 Jonathan Meunier*  $                        35,000
352 Khalil Rountree*  $                        35,000
353 Kyle Bochniak*  $                        35,000
354 Matthew Lopez*  $                        35,000
355 Max Griffin*  $                        35,000
356 Nick Hein*  $                        34,500
357 Bobby Green  $                        34,000
358 Jon Tuck*  $                        34,000
359 John Moraga  $                        33,000
360 Neil Seery*  $                        33,000
361 Richard Walsh*  $                        33,000
362 Alexa Grasso*  $                        32,500
363 Aljamain Sterling  $                        32,500
364 Carlos Diego Ferreira*  $                        32,500
365 Martin Bravo*  $                        32,500
366 Nordine Taleb  $                        32,500
367 Ryan Janes*  $                        32,500
368 Alexis Davis  $                        32,000
369 Gabriel Benitez  $                        30,500
370 Johnny Eduardo*  $                        30,500
371 Makwan Amirkhani*  $                        30,500
372 Mirsad Bektic*  $                        30,500
373 Peter Sobotta*  $                        30,500
374 Taylor Lapilus*  $                        30,500
375 Viscardi Andrade*  $                        30,500
376 Diego Brandao  $                        30,200
377 Valerie Letourneau*  $                        30,200
378 Daron Cruickshank  $                        30,000
379 Sam Sicilia*  $                        30,000
380 Russell Doane*  $                        29,500
381 Brendan O’Reilly*  $                        29,000
382 Erick Montano*  $                        29,000
383 Garreth McLellan*  $                        29,000
384 Geane Herrera*  $                        29,000
385 Heather Jo Clark*  $                        29,000
386 Jonathan Wilson  $                        29,000
387 Lucas Martins*  $                        29,000
388 Mehdi Baghdad  $                        29,000
389 Nicolas Dalby*  $                        29,000
390 Norman Parke*  $                        29,000
391 Seo Hee Ham*  $                        29,000
392 Ben Saunders  $                        28,000
393 Efrain Escudero  $                        28,000
394 Joe Riggs  $                        28,000
395 Leonardo Augusto Guimaraes*  $                        27,500
396 Jordan Mein*  $                        27,000
397 Rony Jason*  $                        27,000
398 Alberto Mina  $                        26,500
399 Alex Morono  $                        26,500
400 Alex White  $                        26,500
401 Anthony Birchak  $                        26,500
402 Arnold Allen*  $                        26,500
403 Charles Rosa  $                        26,500
404 Islam Makhachev*  $                        26,500
405 Joaquim Silva  $                        26,500
406 Jose Alberto Quinonez*  $                        26,500
407 Li Jingliang  $                        26,500
408 Marco Beltran  $                        26,500
409 Matheus Nicolau  $                        26,500
410 Niko Price  $                        26,500
411 Renato Moicano*  $                        26,500
412 Reza Madadi*  $                        26,500
413 Ulka Sasaki*  $                        26,500
414 Adriano Martins*  $                        26,000
415 Viviane Pereira*  $                        25,300
416 Albert Morales*  $                        25,000
417 Alberto Uda  $                        25,000
418 Anna Elmose*  $                        25,000
419 Caio Magalhaes  $                        25,000
420 Chris Avila*  $                        25,000
421 Cristina Stanciu*  $                        25,000
422 Jarjis Danho*  $                        25,000
423 Jason Novelli*  $                        25,000
424 Joe Gigliotti*  $                        25,000
425 Joey Gomez*  $                        25,000
426 Lukasz Sajewski*  $                        25,000
427 Nathan Coy*  $                        25,000
428 Hyun Gyu Lim  $                        23,000
429 Kenny Robertson*  $                        23,000
430 Adam Milstead  $                        22,500
431 Alex Volkanovski*  $                        22,500
432 Alexander Volkov*  $                        22,500
433 Brett Johns*  $                        22,500
434 Darren Stewart*  $                        22,500
435 Emil Meek*  $                        22,500
436 Felipe Silva*  $                        22,500
437 Frankie Saenz*  $                        22,500
438 Gregor Gillespie*  $                        22,500
439 Jamie Moyle  $                        22,500
440 Jenel Lausa*  $                        22,500
441 Jeremy Kennedy*  $                        22,500
442 Jessica Penne  $                        22,500
443 Jessin Ayari*  $                        22,500
444 Josh Emmett*  $                        22,500
445 Ketlen Vieira  $                        22,500
446 Shane Burgos*  $                        22,500
447 Sheldon Westcott  $                        22,500
448 Tecia Torres  $                        22,500
449 Justin Salas  $                        21,000
450 Patrick Cummins*  $                        21,000
451 Yaotzin Meza*  $                        21,000
452 Igor Pokrajac*  $                        20,000
453 George Sullivan*  $                        19,500
454 Noad Lahat  $                        19,500
455 Reginaldo Vieira  $                        19,500
456 Mike De La Torre*  $                        19,000
457 Mitch Gagnon*  $                        19,000
458 Rashid Magomedov*  $                        18,500
459 Claudio Puelles*  $                        17,500
460 Clint Hester  $                        17,000
461 Daniel Sarafian*  $                        17,000
462 Mitch Clarke  $                        17,000
463 James Moontasri*  $                        16,500
464 Magomed Mustafaev*  $                        16,500
465 Masanori Kanehara  $                        16,500
466 Phillipe Nover*  $                        16,500
467 Robert Whiteford*  $                        16,500
468 Zubaira Tukhugov*  $                        16,500
469 Enrique Marin  $                        15,500
470 Marcelo Guimaraes  $                        15,500
471 Ashley Yoder*  $                        14,900
472 Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger*  $                        14,900
473 Alvaro Herrera  $                        14,500
474 Augusto Montano*  $                        14,500
475 Bradley Scott*  $                        14,500
476 Chris Beal*  $                        14,500
477 Chris Dempsey*  $                        14,500
478 Chris Kelades  $                        14,500
479 Cody Pfister*  $                        14,500
480 Darrell Horcher  $                        14,500
481 Dileno Lopes  $                        14,500
482 Elizabeth Phillips  $                        14,500
483 Fernando Bruno  $                        14,500
484 Frankie Perez*  $                        14,500
485 Fredy Serrano  $                        14,500
486 Hector Sandoval  $                        14,500
487 Hector Urbina*  $                        14,500
488 Ian Entwistle*  $                        14,500
489 Jerrod Sanders  $                        14,500
490 Julian Erosa  $                        14,500
491 Leandro Issa*  $                        14,500
492 Levan Makashvili*  $                        14,500
493 Mark Eddiva*  $                        14,500
494 Masio Fullen*  $                        14,500
495 Michael McBride  $                        14,500
496 Mike Wilkinson*  $                        14,500
497 Ning Guangyou*  $                        14,500
498 Oleksiy Oliynyk*  $                        14,500
499 Sabah Homasi  $                        14,500
500 Tae Hyun Bang*  $                        14,500
501 Tiago Trator*  $                        14,500
502 Tony Sims  $                        14,500
503 Viktor Pesta*  $                        14,500
504 Willie Gates*  $                        14,500
505 Yan Cabral*  $                        14,500
506 Yao Zhikui*  $                        14,500
507 Alessandro Ricci*  $                        12,500
508 Anton Zafir  $                        12,500
509 Bojan Mihajlovic*  $                        12,500
510 Brian Camozzi*  $                        12,500
511 Cesar Arzamendia  $                        12,500
512 Charlie Ward*  $                        12,500
513 Chase Sherman*  $                        12,500
514 Chris De La Rocha  $                        12,500
515 Cody East  $                        12,500
516 Cory Hendricks  $                        12,500
517 Cyril Asker*  $                        12,500
518 Damir Hadzovic*  $                        12,500
519 Damon Jackson*  $                        12,500
520 Dmitry Smoliakov*  $                        12,500
521 Dominic Waters*  $                        12,500
522 Edgar Garcia  $                        12,500
523 Felipe Oliveira*  $                        12,500
524 Filip Pejic*  $                        12,500
525 Henry Briones*  $                        12,500
526 Horacio Gutierrez*  $                        12,500
527 J.C. Cottrell*  $                        12,500
528 Jason Gonzalez  $                        12,500
529 Jim Wallhead*  $                        12,500
530 JJ Aldrich*  $                        12,500
531 Joachim Christensen  $                        12,500
532 Jonavin Webb*  $                        12,500
533 Jordan Rinaldi  $                        12,500
534 Josh Samman*  $                        12,500
535 Keith Berish*  $                        12,500
536 Kwan Ho Kwak*  $                        12,500
537 Lina Lansberg*  $                        12,500
538 Marcin Held*  $                        12,500
539 Mark Godbeer*  $                        12,500
540 Martin Svensson*  $                        12,500
541 Matt Dwyer*  $                        12,500
542 Matt Schnell  $                        12,500
543 Mike Jackson  $                        12,500
544 Milana Dudieva*  $                        12,500
545 Nina Ansaroff  $                        12,500
546 Rin Nakai*  $                        12,500
547 Tony Martin*  $                        12,500
548 Veronica Macedo*  $                        12,500
549 Yusuke Kasuya*  $                        12,500
550 Augusto Mendes*  $                        10,500

 

Comments

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson - Dec 17th

UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey - Dec 30th

2017

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208 - Feb 11th

UFC Fight Night 105 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th