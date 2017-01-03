



Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.

Was 2016 a good year financially to be a fighter? Well, that depends on what your name is. If it is Conor McGregor, then yes, it was a very good year. Or any other “big name” fighter, for that matter. The top talent have never been paid higher than they got in 2016. On the other hand, if you happen to be Augusto Mendes, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $151,798 in 2016, up from an average earnings of $91,764 in 2015. And the estimated $83,488,700 the company paid out in total salary (and Reebok payments) last year was the most ever, by over $30 million!

A few more stats that you might find interesting:

– No fighters (0%) made $10,000 or less, compared to 10% in 2015

– The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet almost half of the UFC’s fighters (44%) made less than the average American household in 2015 (53% in 2015). Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.

– 169 fighters (31%) earned six-figures in 2016 (25% in 2014).

– 21 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2016, and they earned an average of $1,014,910 (up from $459,794 in 2015) over the course of the year (highest – Conor McGregor: $7,770,000; lowest – Carla Esparza $290,000). Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.

– The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2016 was Ronda Rousey, who pulled in a cool $3,030,000.

Now, for the salary results. It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night, Knockout of the Night and Submission of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts which came into effect with UFC 189. Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline. Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights. Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database. This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2016. To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, and here for 2015. for career fighter earnings click here.