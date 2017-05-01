Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC. Depending on the demand for it, we might expand to other fight promotions in the future.
April update: Roufusport stays in the lead, but it’s getting tight at the top
2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: April Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|Roufusport
|0.750
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|2
|7
|Nova Uniao
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|5
|Team Alpha Male
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|3
|Tristar
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|5
|NR
|AMC Pankration
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5
|59
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.667
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|5
|4
|CSA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|8
|2
|American Top Team
|0.556
|10
|8
|0
|0
|4
|8
|NR
|Glory MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Revolution MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|7
|ABMMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|All or Nothing
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Allstars Training Center
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|American Top Team Cape Coral
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Ascension MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Black Sheep MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Bushido Academie
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Champion Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Chicago Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|China Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|Combat Sports Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|Disorderly Conduct
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Elevation Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Elite Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|Entram Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|Fight Club Berkut
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Fit NHB
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Glover Teixeira Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|Grudge Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|Higher Level MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Johny Hendricks MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Korean Zombie MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Lions High Performance Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|Macaco Gold Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Marajo Brothers Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Millennia MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|MMA Lab
|0.545
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Parana Vale Tudo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Pura Vida BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Redline Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Renzo Gracie Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Resiliance Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|Saekson Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Silverback Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|Strela Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Syndicate MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Systems Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Tata Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Team Curran
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Team Frank Vidal 5050
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|Team Jurojin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Team Markos
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|Team Sparta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Team Tavares
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|NR
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Tiger Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Titans MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Tri-Force MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Universidade da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Valle Flow
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|70
|7
|011 MMA Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|70
|59
|Academy of Combat Arts
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|70
|59
|Atherton Submission Wrestling
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|70
|67
|Constrictor Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|70
|67
|Fuse MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|70
|7
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|70
|59
|Kings MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|70
|67
|Knoxville MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|70
|59
|Long Island MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|70
|59
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|70
|7
|S4 Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|70
|7
|Team Quest
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|70
|67
|Team Renzo Gracie
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|83
|67
|2 Knuckle Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Academy of Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Alan Belcher’s MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|American Top Team Atlanta
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Ankos Zapasy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|Atos
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Austin Kickboxing Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Bastion Tychy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|59
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|BTT Canada
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Budokan Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|Combat-Do
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|Country Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|Elite Edge MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Evolucao Thai
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Family Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Fight Fit Militia
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Finnfighters Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|FortFit
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|Freestyle Fighting Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Gracie Barra Alaska
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|High Altitude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Hung Mun MMA Studios
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|Indy Boxing & Grappling
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Infight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|7
|Lauzon MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|M-1 Thai Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|MMA Masters
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|New Breed Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Nostos MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|Perfect Team MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Peso Pesado Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|Pinnacle MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|Pit MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Pittsburgh Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Power MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|Reign MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Reversal Gym Yokohama
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|RVCA Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|59
|SBG Ireland
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Scorpion Fighting System
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|116
|Serra-Longo Fight Team
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Shooters MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|NR
|Team Capanay
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Team Hunt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Team Oyama
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Team Wildman Vale Tudo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|The MMA Clinic
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Wajutsu Keishukai Suruga
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Xtreme Couture
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|83
|67
|Zuma MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|145
|7
|BJJ United
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|145
|67
|Combat Club
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|1
|-3
|147
|116
|Blackzilians
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|147
|67
|Lobo Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|147
|116
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|150
|120
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|151
|116
|Alliance MMA
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|151
|121
|Sikjitsu
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|153
|122
|Jackson-Wink
|0.357
|5
|9
|0
|1
|-11