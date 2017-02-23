Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams based on March’s results. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC. Depending on the demand for it, we might expand to other fight promotions in the future.
Our 2016 overall winner, American Top Team, leads the way through the first two months of 2017.
2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: February Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|American Top Team
|0.800
|8
|2
|0
|0
|12
|2
|NR
|CSA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3
|NR
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Roufusport
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|2
|011 MMA Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|ABMMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|American Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|American Top Team Cape Coral
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Ascension MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|BJJ United
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Black Sheep MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Bushido Academie
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Chicago Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|China Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Combat Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Elevation Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Glover Teixeira Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Johny Hendricks MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Korean Zombie MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Lauzon MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Millennia MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|MMA Lab
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Nova Uniao
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Parana Vale Tudo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Pura Vida BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Renzo Gracie Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Revolution MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Silverback Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Syndicate MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Team Curran
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Team Quest
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Team Tavares
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Tiger Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Titans MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Tri-Force MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Tristar
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Valle Flow
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|NR
|Windsor Wrestling Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|NR
|Long Island MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|44
|19
|Tata Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|46
|NR
|2 Knuckle Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Academy of Combat Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Academy of Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Alan Belcher’s MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|American Top Team Atlanta
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Austin Kickboxing Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Bastion Tychy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Blackzilians
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Budokan Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Family Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Fuse MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Gracie Barra Alaska
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|High Altitude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Hung Mun MMA Studios
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Knoxville MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Lobo Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|M-1 Thai Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|MMA Masters
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Nostos MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Peso Pesado Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Pittsburgh Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Reversal Gym Yokohama
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Serra-Longo Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Shooters MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Team Oyama
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Team Renzo Gracie
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Team Wildman Vale Tudo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|19
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Wajutsu Keishukai Suruga
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|46
|NR
|Zuma MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|84
|NR
|Alliance MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|84
|19
|Sikjitsu
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|84
|NR
|Xtreme Couture
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|87
|38
|Jackson-Wink
|0.000
|0
|6
|0
|1
|-15