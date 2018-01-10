Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings – Final Rankings
Posted by on January 10, 2018
Dec 16, 2017; Winnipeg, Manitoba, USA; Josh Emmett defeats Ricardo Lamas during UFC Fight Night at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

 

Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists.  You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee.  No teammates, no coaches, no trainers.  You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone.  While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity.  Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates.  Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses.  We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams.  However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.  

Final update: Roufusport rules the year

 

2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: Final Update

 

Camp Winning % Wins Losses   Title Fights  
              Wins Losses Points
1 1 Roufusport 0.700 14 6 2 0 22
2 2 Team Alpha Male 0.727 16 6 0 1 17
3 6 Gracie Technics 1.000 4 0 2 0 14
4 4 Tristar 0.609 14 9 1 0 13
5 3 AMC Pankration 1.000 2 0 2 0 10
6 36 American Kickboxing Academy 0.636 7 4 1 0 9
7 9 Kings MMA 0.643 9 5 0 0 8
8 37 Fit NHB 1.000 2 0 1 0 7
8 6 PMA Super Martial Arts 1.000 2 0 1 0 7
10 9 Ascension MMA 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
10 9 Champion Team 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
10 9 China Top Team 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
10 37 Elevation Fight Team 0.600 9 6 0 0 6
10 20 Team Curran 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
10 9 Team Kaobon 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
10 9 Team Lloyd Irvin 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
17 6 American Top Team 0.533 32 28 2 3 5
17 16 CSA Holland 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
17 4 Genesis Training Center 0.600 3 2 1 0 5
17 16 Strong Style Fight Team 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
17 16 Team Ferguson 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
17 16 The Training Lab 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
23 20 Arizona Combat Sports 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 20 Belmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 20 Black Sheep MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 20 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 37 Chris Rees Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 20 Elite Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 37 Fight Ready 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 20 Frankiko Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 20 Glory MMA 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
23 37 KB-VT Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 20 Knoxville MMA 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
23 20 Michigan Top Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 37 MMA Factory 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 37 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.571 8 6 0 0 4
23 37 Spartan Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 20 Strela Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 9 Tata Fight Team 0.625 5 3 0 0 4
23 20 Team Frank Vidal 5050 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 109 Team Oyama 0.667 4 2 0 0 4
23 20 Team Tavares 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 20 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
23 37 Texas Elite MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 20 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
23 37 WCA Fight Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
47 266 RVCA Training Center 0.500 5 5 2 1 3
48 37 303 Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Akhmat Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 AKS Chorzow 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Alan Belcher MMA 0.571 4 3 0 0 2
48 37 All or Nothing 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 109 Allstars Training Center 0.556 5 4 0 0 2
48 37 Berkut Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Big Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Bushido Academie 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
48 37 CM Systems 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
48 109 Cobra Kai MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
48 109 Combat Sports Academy 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
48 37 Delincuentes MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Disorderly Conduct 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Evolve MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Freestyle Fighting Academy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
48 37 Frontline Academy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
48 37 Gile Ribeiro Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 109 Glover Teixeira Training Centre 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
48 37 Gorets MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48  NR Gornik Leczna 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Gym 23 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Hakushinkai Karate 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Higher Level MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
48 37 HMC Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48  NR Jeremy Horn’s Elite Performance 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48  NR Jesus is Lord 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 K-1 Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Kiboju MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Korean Zombie MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 K-Taro Dojo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Legion Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Lions High Performance Centre 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
48 37 Mike’s Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Mixed Martial Pro Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 MMA Gold 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 MMA-KEGI 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 OCS Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 One Kick’s Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Peterson Grappler’s 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48  NR Phalanx MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Piranha Grappling Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Planet Eater 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Pura Vida BJJ 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
48 37 Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
48 37 Revolution MMA 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
48 37 Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48  NR Rodrigo Freitas BJJ 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 S4 Fight Club 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
48 37 Saekson Muay Thai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Silva’s Boxing 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Team Climb 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Team Jurojin 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Team Kattar MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Team Sparta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Toshido MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Universidade da Luta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 Vos Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 WWFC Promotion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
48 37 XLR8 Training Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
111 109 011 MMA Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Astra Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Atherton Submission Wrestling 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Atos 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Budokan Martial Arts 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 154 Canadian Martial Arts Centre 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 37 Central Valley Combat Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Cesar Gracie Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Champions Freestyle MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Constrictor Team 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
111 109 Core MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Corinthians MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Dragon Combat 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Fight Club Berkut 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Fighting Eagle 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111  NR Genesis BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 154 Hung Mun MMA Studios 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 37 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
111 109 KBC Pribram-MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 37 London Shootfighters 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Long Island MMA 0.500 3 3 0 0 0
111 109 Luttrell/Yee MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 37 Marajo Brothers Team 0.500 3 3 0 0 0
111 109 Mash Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Millennia MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
111 37 MMA Lab 0.500 13 13 0 0 0
111 109 Pit MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Power MMA 0.500 3 3 0 0 0
111 109 Redline Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 154 Scorpion Fighting System 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Shark Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Silverback Fight Club 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Team Destruction 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Team Hunt 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Team Irish 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Team Markos 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Team Renzo Gracie 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Team Sityodtong 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Titans MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Trench Tech 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 154 Trident Performance Training 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 109 Tri-Force MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 37 Unrivaled Athletics 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
111 154 War Room MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
156 108 Hard Knocks 365 0.526 10 9 0 1 -1
156 152 Parana Vale Tudo 0.667 2 1 0 1 -1
158 154 Academy of Combat Arts 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 Academy of Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 American Top Team Atlanta 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 American Top Team Gwinnett 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
158 154 Austin Kickboxing Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Australian Top Team 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 B.J. Penn Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Bastion Tychy 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 Biagtan Muay Thai 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 109 Blackzilians 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2
158 154 Broadway Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 BTT Canada 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 NR Budapest Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Cage Combat Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158  NR Catalyst Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Cave Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Chute Boxe 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 City Kickboxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Country Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Elite Edge MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 ET MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Evolucao Thai 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2
158 154 Factoryx Muay Thai 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 Fight Fit Militia 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 Fight Ugly 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Finnfighters Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 FortFit 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Gracie Barra Alaska 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Gracie Barra BH 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Gracie Barra Portland 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Gracie Barra Texas 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Grappling Krakow 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Hammers Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 109 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 Hybrid Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Impact Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Imperio Fight 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Infight 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Integrated MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 Lobo Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 Lutadores Opole 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 M-1 Thai Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 109 Macaco Gold Team 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158  NR Montana MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 MPR Endurance MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 New Breed Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Okinawa Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Pancrase Gym Sweden 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Perfect Team MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Peso Pesado Gold Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158  NR Petrosyan Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Pittsburgh Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 Resiliance Training Centre 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 Reversal Gym Yokohama 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Shooters MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Superhuman Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158  NR Team Hurricane Awesome 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Team Impact 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Team Pitbull 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Team Rough House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 NR Team Rubao Carioca BJJ 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Team Ryano MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Team Spratt 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 Team Vision 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 109 Team Wildman Vale Tudo 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 Top Notch Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Trojan Sport 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 UAG MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 UFC Gym Winter Springs 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 Vale Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 154 VFS Academy 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
158 154 Wulfrun MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
158 236 Zuma MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
237 233 Pitch Black MMA 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3
237 20 Syndicate MMA 0.500 5 5 0 1 -3
237 233 Tiger Muay Thai 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3
240 154 2 Knuckle Sports 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 154 Academie Pro Fight 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Ankos Zapasy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 268 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.429 6 8 0 0 -4
240 154 C1-MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Combat-Do 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 154 De Tomas MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Elite Combat 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Entram Team 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
240 236 Family Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Fuse MMA 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
240 236 Gracie Barra Woodlands 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 NR Gracie Fusion 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 High Altitude Martial Arts 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Indy Boxing & Grappling 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Korean Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Kugayama Rascal 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Kukje Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Lauzon MMA 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
240 236 Maxum BJJ 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 154 MMA Masters 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
240 236 Nostos MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Octagon MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Pinnacle MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Reign MMA 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
240 236 Scottish Hit Squad 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 109 Serra-Longo Fight Team 0.400 4 6 0 0 -4
240 236 Team Capanay 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Team Quest 0.333 2 4 0 0 -4
240 236 Team Wolfpack 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Top Brothers Mexico 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 United Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
240 236 Wajutsu Keishukai 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
273 263 BJJ United 0.333 1 2 0 1 -5
273 263 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 0.333 1 2 0 1 -5
273 263 W4R Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
273 233 Xtreme Couture 0.467 7 8 0 1 -5
277 268 Alliance MMA 0.333 3 6 0 0 -6
277 152 Nova Uniao 0.500 8 8 0 2 -6
277 266 Sikjitsu 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6
277 154 Systems Training Center 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6
277 236 The MMA Clinic 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
282 268 Miller Brothers MMA 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8
282 268 SBG Ireland 0.167 1 5 0 0 -8
282 268 The Pit Elevated 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8
286 273 Jackson-Wink 0.297 11 26 0 2 -36

 

 