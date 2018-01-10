Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
Final update: Roufusport rules the year
2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: Final Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|Roufusport
|0.700
|14
|6
|2
|0
|22
|2
|2
|Team Alpha Male
|0.727
|16
|6
|0
|1
|17
|3
|6
|Gracie Technics
|1.000
|4
|0
|2
|0
|14
|4
|4
|Tristar
|0.609
|14
|9
|1
|0
|13
|5
|3
|AMC Pankration
|1.000
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|6
|36
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.636
|7
|4
|1
|0
|9
|7
|9
|Kings MMA
|0.643
|9
|5
|0
|0
|8
|8
|37
|Fit NHB
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|8
|6
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|10
|9
|Ascension MMA
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|9
|Champion Team
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|9
|China Top Team
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|37
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.600
|9
|6
|0
|0
|6
|10
|20
|Team Curran
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|9
|Team Kaobon
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|9
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|17
|6
|American Top Team
|0.533
|32
|28
|2
|3
|5
|17
|16
|CSA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|17
|4
|Genesis Training Center
|0.600
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|17
|16
|Strong Style Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|17
|16
|Team Ferguson
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|17
|16
|The Training Lab
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|23
|20
|Arizona Combat Sports
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|20
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|20
|Black Sheep MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|20
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|37
|Chris Rees Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|20
|Elite Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|37
|Fight Ready
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|20
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|20
|Glory MMA
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|23
|37
|KB-VT Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|20
|Knoxville MMA
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|23
|20
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|37
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|37
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.571
|8
|6
|0
|0
|4
|23
|37
|Spartan Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|20
|Strela Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|9
|Tata Fight Team
|0.625
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|23
|20
|Team Frank Vidal 5050
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|109
|Team Oyama
|0.667
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|23
|20
|Team Tavares
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|20
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|23
|37
|Texas Elite MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|20
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|37
|WCA Fight Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|47
|266
|RVCA Training Center
|0.500
|5
|5
|2
|1
|3
|48
|37
|303 Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Akhmat Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|AKS Chorzow
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|All or Nothing
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|109
|Allstars Training Center
|0.556
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Berkut Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Big Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Bushido Academie
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|CM Systems
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|48
|109
|Cobra Kai MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|48
|109
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Delincuentes MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Disorderly Conduct
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Evolve MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Extreme Sanda
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Freestyle Fighting Academy
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Frontline Academy
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|109
|Glover Teixeira Training Centre
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Gorets MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|NR
|Gornik Leczna
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Gym 23
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Hakushinkai Karate
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Higher Level MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|HMC Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|NR
|Jeremy Horn’s Elite Performance
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|NR
|Jesus is Lord
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|K-1 Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Kiboju MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Korean Zombie MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|K-Taro Dojo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Legion Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Lions High Performance Centre
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Mike’s Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Mixed Martial Pro Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|MMA Gold
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|MMA-KEGI
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|OCS Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|One Kick’s Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Peterson Grappler’s
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|NR
|Phalanx MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Piranha Grappling Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Planet Eater
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Pura Vida BJJ
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Revolution MMA
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|NR
|Rodrigo Freitas BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|S4 Fight Club
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Saekson Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Silva’s Boxing
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Team Climb
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Team Jurojin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Team Kattar MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Team Sparta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Toshido MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Universidade da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|Vos Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|WWFC Promotion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|37
|XLR8 Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|111
|109
|011 MMA Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Astra Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Atherton Submission Wrestling
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Atos
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Budokan Martial Arts
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|154
|Canadian Martial Arts Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|37
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Cesar Gracie Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Champions Freestyle MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Constrictor Team
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Core MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Corinthians MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Dragon Combat
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Fight Club Berkut
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Fighting Eagle
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|NR
|Genesis BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|154
|Hung Mun MMA Studios
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|37
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|37
|London Shootfighters
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Long Island MMA
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|37
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Mash Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Millennia MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|111
|37
|MMA Lab
|0.500
|13
|13
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Pit MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Power MMA
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Redline Training Center
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|154
|Scorpion Fighting System
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Shark Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Silverback Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Team Destruction
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Team Hunt
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Team Irish
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Team Markos
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Team Renzo Gracie
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Team Sityodtong
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Titans MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Trench Tech
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|154
|Trident Performance Training
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|109
|Tri-Force MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|37
|Unrivaled Athletics
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|111
|154
|War Room MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|156
|108
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.526
|10
|9
|0
|1
|-1
|156
|152
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|158
|154
|Academy of Combat Arts
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Academy of Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|American Top Team Atlanta
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Austin Kickboxing Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Australian Top Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|B.J. Penn Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Bastion Tychy
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Biagtan Muay Thai
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|109
|Blackzilians
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|BTT Canada
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|NR
|Budapest Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Cage Combat Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|NR
|Catalyst Fight House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Cave Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Chute Boxe
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|City Kickboxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Country Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Elite Edge MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|ET MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Evolucao Thai
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Factoryx Muay Thai
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Fight Fit Militia
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|Fight Ugly
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Finnfighters Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|FortFit
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Gracie Barra Alaska
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Gracie Barra BH
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Gracie Barra Portland
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Gracie Barra Texas
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Grappling Krakow
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Hammers Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|109
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Hybrid Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Impact Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Imperio Fight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Infight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Integrated MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Lobo Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Lutadores Opole
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|M-1 Thai Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|109
|Macaco Gold Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|NR
|Montana MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|MPR Endurance MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|New Breed Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Okinawa Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Perfect Team MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Peso Pesado Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|NR
|Petrosyan Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Pittsburgh Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Resiliance Training Centre
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Reversal Gym Yokohama
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Shooters MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Superhuman Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|NR
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Team Impact
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Team Pitbull
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Team Rough House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|NR
|Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Team Ryano MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Team Spratt
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Team Vision
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|109
|Team Wildman Vale Tudo
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Top Notch Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Trojan Sport
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|UAG MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|UFC Gym Winter Springs
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Vale Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|VFS Academy
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|154
|Wulfrun MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|158
|236
|Zuma MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|237
|233
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|237
|20
|Syndicate MMA
|0.500
|5
|5
|0
|1
|-3
|237
|233
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|240
|154
|2 Knuckle Sports
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|154
|Academie Pro Fight
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Ankos Zapasy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|268
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.429
|6
|8
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|154
|C1-MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Combat-Do
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|154
|De Tomas MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Elite Combat
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Entram Team
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Family Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Fuse MMA
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|NR
|Gracie Fusion
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|High Altitude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Indy Boxing & Grappling
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Korean Top Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Kugayama Rascal
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Kukje Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Lauzon MMA
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Maxum BJJ
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|154
|MMA Masters
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Nostos MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Octagon MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Pinnacle MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Reign MMA
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|109
|Serra-Longo Fight Team
|0.400
|4
|6
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Team Capanay
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Team Quest
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Team Wolfpack
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Top Brothers Mexico
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|United Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|240
|236
|Wajutsu Keishukai
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|273
|263
|BJJ United
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|1
|-5
|273
|263
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|1
|-5
|273
|263
|W4R Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|273
|233
|Xtreme Couture
|0.467
|7
|8
|0
|1
|-5
|277
|268
|Alliance MMA
|0.333
|3
|6
|0
|0
|-6
|277
|152
|Nova Uniao
|0.500
|8
|8
|0
|2
|-6
|277
|266
|Sikjitsu
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|277
|154
|Systems Training Center
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|277
|236
|The MMA Clinic
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|282
|268
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.000
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-8
|282
|268
|SBG Ireland
|0.167
|1
|5
|0
|0
|-8
|282
|268
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-8
|286
|273
|Jackson-Wink
|0.297
|11
|26
|0
|2
|-36