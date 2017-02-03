Quantcast
2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: January Update
Posted by on February 2, 2017

 

Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists.  You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee.  No teammates, no coaches, no trainers.  You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone.  While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity.  Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates.  Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses.  We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams based on March’s results.  However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.  Depending on the demand for it, we might expand to other fight promotions in the future.

Our 2016 overall winner, American Top Team, leads the way through the first month of 2017.

 

Camp Winning % Wins Losses   Title Fights  
              Wins Losses Points
1 1 American Top Team 1.000 5 0 0 0 10
2 106 011 MMA Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 22 ABMMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 NR Arte Suave Copenhagen 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 149 Ascension MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 149 Bushido Academie 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 106 China Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 149 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 106 Lauzon MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 149 Millennia MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 10 MMA Factory 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 274 MMA Lab 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
2 269 Nova Uniao 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 46 Roufusport 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 255 Team Quest 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 49 Tiger Muay Thai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 106 Tri-Force MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
2 NR Valle Flow 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 106 Academy of Combat Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 149 Academy of Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 149 Alan Belcher’s MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 149 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 149 Bastion Tychy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 227 Family Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 NR Fuse MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 106 High Altitude Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 106 Hung Mun MMA Studios 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 NR Nostos MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 227 Serra-Longo Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 149 Shooters MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 106 Sikjitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 16 Tata Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 49 Team Destruction 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 NR Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 NR Team Wildman Vale Tudo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 149 The Pit Elevated 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
19 149 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
38 257 Jackson-Wink 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6

