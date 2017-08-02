Quantcast
2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: July Update
Posted by on August 2, 2017
LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Robert Whittaker celebrates after his victory over Yoel Romero in their interim UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

 

Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists.  You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee.  No teammates, no coaches, no trainers.  You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone.  While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity.  Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates.  Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses.  We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams.  However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.  Depending on the demand for it, we might expand to other fight promotions in the future.

July update: Roufusport makes it five months in a row.

 

Camp Winning % Wins Losses   Title Fights  
              Wins Losses Points
1 1 Roufusport 0.900 9 1 2 0 22
2 9 MMA Lab 0.667 10 5 0 0 10
3 9 Alan Belcher MMA 0.833 5 1 0 0 8
3 2 Team Alpha Male 0.700 7 3 0 0 8
5 3 Gracie Technics 1.000 2 0 1 0 7
5 19 PMA Super Martial Arts 1.000 2 0 1 0 7
7 4 Elevation Fight Team 0.714 5 2 0 0 6
7 19 Tata Fight Team 0.800 4 1 0 0 6
9 6 AMC Pankration 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
9 6 CSA Holland 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
9 6 Strong Style Fight Team 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
12 9 Ascension MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 19 Astra Fight Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 9 Champion Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 9 China Top Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 19 Glory MMA 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
12 19 Grudge Training Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 9 Pura Vida BJJ 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 19 Revolution MMA 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
12 9 Team Curran 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 19 Team Frank Vidal 5050 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 9 Team Lloyd Irvin 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 9 Team Tavares 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 19 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
25 4 American Top Team 0.548 17 14 1 2 3
26 19 303 Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 All or Nothing 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 American Top Team Cape Coral 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Arizona Combat Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Belmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Black Sheep MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Central Valley Combat Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 NR Cesar Gracie Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Champions Freestyle MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 NR Chris Rees Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 NR CM Systems 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Core MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Disorderly Conduct 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Dragon Combat 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Elite Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Evolve MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Fight Club Berkut 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Fit NHB 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Frankiko Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Frontline Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Gile Ribeiro Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Hakushinkai Karate 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Higher Level MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
26 81 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
26 19 Kiboju MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Korean Zombie MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Legion Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Lions High Performance Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 NR London Shootfighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 NR Mash Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 NR Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Millennia MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 MMA Factory 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 NR MMA-KEGI 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Peterson Grappler’s 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Planet Eater 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 115 Power MMA 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
26 19 Redline Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 9 Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
26 19 Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 S4 Fight Club 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
26 19 Saekson Muay Thai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 NR Spartan Fitness 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Strela Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Team Jurojin 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 NR Team Kattar MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Team Markos 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 NR Team Sityodtong 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Team Sparta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 NR Texas Elite MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Tiger Muay Thai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Titans MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Universidade da Luta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 Unrivaled Athletics 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
26 19 WWFC Promotion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
86 115 RVCA Training Center 0.333 1 2 1 0 1
87 81 011 MMA Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
87 81 Atherton Submission Wrestling 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Bushido Academie 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Cobra Kai MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Combat Sports Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Entram Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Freestyle Fighting Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Glover Teixeira Training Centre 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Integrated MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 KBC Pribram-MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 19 Kings MMA 0.500 4 4 0 0 0
87 81 Knoxville MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 19 Marajo Brothers Team 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
87 19 Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Reign MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Resiliance Training Centre 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 19 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.500 3 3 0 0 0
87 115 Serra-Longo Fight Team 0.500 4 4 0 0 0
87 81 Silverback Fight Club 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 115 Syndicate MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
87 81 Team Hunt 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Team Irish 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Team Oyama 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Team Renzo Gracie 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Team Wildman Vale Tudo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 115 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 81 Tri-Force MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
87 19 Tristar 0.500 7 7 0 0 0
87 81 Wajutsu Keishukai Suruga 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
118 113 Nova Uniao 0.556 5 4 0 1 -1
119 115 2 Knuckle Sports 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Academie Pro Fight 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 81 Academy of Combat Arts 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 115 Academy of Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 19 Allstars Training Center 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2
119 115 American Top Team Atlanta 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR American Top Team Gwinnett 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Atos 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Austin Kickboxing Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Australian Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 B.J. Penn Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Biagtan Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 195 Blackzilians 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 NR Broadway Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 BTT Canada 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Budokan Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 C1-MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Canadian Martial Arts Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Cave Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Chute Boxe 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Combat-Do 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 81 Constrictor Team 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 NR Corinthians MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Country Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 De Tomas MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Elite Combat 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Elite Edge MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 81 Evolucao Thai 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
119 115 Family Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Fight Fit Militia 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Finnfighters Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 FortFit 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 81 Fuse MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 115 Gracie Barra Alaska 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Gracie Barra BH 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Gracie Barra Portland 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Gracie Barra Woodlands 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Hammers Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Hung Mun MMA Studios 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Impact Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Indy Boxing & Grappling 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Infight 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 205 Jackson-Wink 0.474 9 10 1 1 -2
119 115 Korean Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Kugayama Rascal 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Kukje Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Lauzon MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 81 Long Island MMA 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
119 NR Lutadores Opole 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 M-1 Thai Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 New Breed Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Octagon MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Pancrase Gym Sweden 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Perfect Team MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Peso Pesado Gold Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Pinnacle MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Pit MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Pittsburgh Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Reversal Gym Yokohama 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Scorpion Fighting System 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Shark Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Shooters MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 19 Systems Training Center 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 115 Team Capanay 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Team Destruction 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Team Impact 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Team Pitbull 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Team Rough House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Team Ryano MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Team Vision 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Team Wolfpack 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 The MMA Clinic 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Top Brothers Mexico 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Trench Tech 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Trojan Sport 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 UFC Gym Winter Springs 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 United Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 115 VFS Academy 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 115 War Room MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 115 Xtreme Couture 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2
203 193 BJJ United 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3
203 201 Combat Club 0.500 5 5 0 1 -3
203 19 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3
203 193 Parana Vale Tudo 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3
207 203 Alliance MMA 0.333 2 4 0 0 -4
207 113 American Kickboxing Academy 0.375 3 5 1 1 -4
207 115 Ankos Zapasy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
207 195 Bastion Tychy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
207 203 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.375 3 5 0 0 -4
207 115 Factoryx Muay Thai 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
207 195 High Altitude Martial Arts 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
207 195 Lobo Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
207 115 Maxum BJJ 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
207 115 Miller Brothers MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
207 115 MMA Masters 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
207 195 Nostos MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
207 115 Scottish Hit Squad 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
207 81 Team Quest 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
207 115 Team Spratt 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
207 115 Zuma MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
223 201 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
223 NR W4R Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
225 115 SBG Ireland 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6
225 195 The Pit Elevated 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
227 206 Sikjitsu 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8

 