Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC. Depending on the demand for it, we might expand to other fight promotions in the future.
July update: Roufusport makes it five months in a row.
2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: July Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|Roufusport
|0.900
|9
|1
|2
|0
|22
|2
|9
|MMA Lab
|0.667
|10
|5
|0
|0
|10
|3
|9
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.833
|5
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3
|2
|Team Alpha Male
|0.700
|7
|3
|0
|0
|8
|5
|3
|Gracie Technics
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|5
|19
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|7
|4
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.714
|5
|2
|0
|0
|6
|7
|19
|Tata Fight Team
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|9
|6
|AMC Pankration
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|9
|6
|CSA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|9
|6
|Strong Style Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|12
|9
|Ascension MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|19
|Astra Fight Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|9
|Champion Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|9
|China Top Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|19
|Glory MMA
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|19
|Grudge Training Center
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|9
|Pura Vida BJJ
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|19
|Revolution MMA
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|9
|Team Curran
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|19
|Team Frank Vidal 5050
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|9
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|9
|Team Tavares
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|19
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|25
|4
|American Top Team
|0.548
|17
|14
|1
|2
|3
|26
|19
|303 Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|All or Nothing
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|American Top Team Cape Coral
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Arizona Combat Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Black Sheep MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|NR
|Cesar Gracie Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Champions Freestyle MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|NR
|Chris Rees Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|NR
|CM Systems
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Core MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Disorderly Conduct
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Dragon Combat
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Elite Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Evolve MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Fight Club Berkut
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Fit NHB
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Frontline Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Hakushinkai Karate
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Higher Level MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|26
|81
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Kiboju MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Korean Zombie MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Legion Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Lions High Performance Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|NR
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Macaco Gold Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|NR
|Mash Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|NR
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Millennia MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|NR
|MMA-KEGI
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Peterson Grappler’s
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Planet Eater
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|115
|Power MMA
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Redline Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|9
|Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|S4 Fight Club
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Saekson Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|NR
|Spartan Fitness
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Strela Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Team Jurojin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|NR
|Team Kattar MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Team Markos
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|NR
|Team Sityodtong
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Team Sparta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|NR
|Texas Elite MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Tiger Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Titans MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Universidade da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|Unrivaled Athletics
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|19
|WWFC Promotion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|86
|115
|RVCA Training Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|87
|81
|011 MMA Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Atherton Submission Wrestling
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Bushido Academie
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Cobra Kai MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Entram Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Freestyle Fighting Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Glover Teixeira Training Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Integrated MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|19
|Kings MMA
|0.500
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Knoxville MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|19
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|87
|19
|Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Reign MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Resiliance Training Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|19
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|87
|115
|Serra-Longo Fight Team
|0.500
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Silverback Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|115
|Syndicate MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Team Hunt
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Team Irish
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Team Oyama
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Team Renzo Gracie
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Team Wildman Vale Tudo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|115
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Tri-Force MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|87
|19
|Tristar
|0.500
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|87
|81
|Wajutsu Keishukai Suruga
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|118
|113
|Nova Uniao
|0.556
|5
|4
|0
|1
|-1
|119
|115
|2 Knuckle Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Academie Pro Fight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|81
|Academy of Combat Arts
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Academy of Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|19
|Allstars Training Center
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|American Top Team Atlanta
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Atos
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Austin Kickboxing Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Australian Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|B.J. Penn Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Biagtan Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|195
|Blackzilians
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|BTT Canada
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Budokan Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|C1-MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Canadian Martial Arts Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Cave Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Chute Boxe
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Combat-Do
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|81
|Constrictor Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Corinthians MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Country Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|De Tomas MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Elite Combat
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Elite Edge MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|81
|Evolucao Thai
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Family Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Fight Fit Militia
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Finnfighters Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|FortFit
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|81
|Fuse MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Gracie Barra Alaska
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Gracie Barra BH
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Gracie Barra Portland
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Hammers Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Hung Mun MMA Studios
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Impact Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Indy Boxing & Grappling
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Infight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|205
|Jackson-Wink
|0.474
|9
|10
|1
|1
|-2
|119
|115
|Korean Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Kugayama Rascal
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Kukje Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Lauzon MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|81
|Long Island MMA
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Lutadores Opole
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|M-1 Thai Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|New Breed Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Octagon MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Perfect Team MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Peso Pesado Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Pinnacle MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Pit MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Pittsburgh Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Reversal Gym Yokohama
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Scorpion Fighting System
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Shark Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Shooters MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|19
|Systems Training Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Team Capanay
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Team Impact
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Team Pitbull
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Team Rough House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Team Ryano MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Team Vision
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Team Wolfpack
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|The MMA Clinic
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Top Brothers Mexico
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Trench Tech
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Trojan Sport
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|UFC Gym Winter Springs
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|United Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|VFS Academy
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|War Room MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|115
|Xtreme Couture
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|203
|193
|BJJ United
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|203
|201
|Combat Club
|0.500
|5
|5
|0
|1
|-3
|203
|19
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|203
|193
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|207
|203
|Alliance MMA
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|113
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.375
|3
|5
|1
|1
|-4
|207
|115
|Ankos Zapasy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|195
|Bastion Tychy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|203
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.375
|3
|5
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|115
|Factoryx Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|195
|High Altitude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|195
|Lobo Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|115
|Maxum BJJ
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|115
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|115
|MMA Masters
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|195
|Nostos MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|115
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|81
|Team Quest
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|115
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|115
|Zuma MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|223
|201
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|223
|NR
|W4R Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|225
|115
|SBG Ireland
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|225
|195
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|227
|206
|Sikjitsu
|0.000
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-8