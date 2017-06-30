Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC. Depending on the demand for it, we might expand to other fight promotions in the future.
June update: Roufusport makes it four months in a row.
2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: June Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|Roufusport
|1.000
|5
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2
|2
|Team Alpha Male
|0.833
|5
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3
|3
|Gracie Technics
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|4
|72
|American Top Team
|0.556
|15
|12
|1
|1
|6
|4
|7
|Elevation Fight Team
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|4
|AMC Pankration
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6
|4
|CSA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6
|4
|Strong Style Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|9
|7
|ABMMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|16
|Ascension MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|16
|Champion Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|16
|China Top Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|16
|MMA Lab
|0.583
|7
|5
|0
|0
|4
|9
|16
|Pura Vida BJJ
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|16
|Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|16
|Team Curran
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|7
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|7
|Team Tavares
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|NR
|303 Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|All or Nothing
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Allstars Training Center
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|American Top Team Cape Coral
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|NR
|Arizona Combat Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Astra Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Black Sheep MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|NR
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|NR
|Champions Freestyle MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|NR
|Core MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Disorderly Conduct
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|NR
|Dragon Combat
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Elite Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|NR
|Evolve MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Fight Club Berkut
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Fit NHB
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Frontline Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|NR
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|7
|Glory MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Grudge Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|NR
|Hakushinkai Karate
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Higher Level MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|NR
|Kiboju MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|72
|Kings MMA
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Korean Zombie MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Legion Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Lions High Performance Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|NR
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Macaco Gold Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Millennia MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|NR
|Peterson Grappler’s
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Planet Eater
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Redline Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|7
|Revolution MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|19
|7
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|72
|S4 Fight Club
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Saekson Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Strela Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Systems Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Tata Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Team Frank Vidal 5050
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Team Jurojin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Team Markos
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Team Sparta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Tiger Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Titans MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|7
|Tristar
|0.545
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|16
|Universidade da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|NR
|Unrivaled Athletics
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|NR
|WWFC Promotion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|81
|72
|011 MMA Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|Academy of Combat Arts
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|Alan Belcher’s MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|16
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|Atherton Submission Wrestling
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|16
|Bushido Academie
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|NR
|Cobra Kai MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|Constrictor Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|Entram Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|Evolucao Thai
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|81
|91
|Freestyle Fighting Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|Fuse MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|Glover Teixeira Training Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|91
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|NR
|Integrated MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|16
|Johny Hendricks MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|91
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|Knoxville MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|Long Island MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|91
|Reign MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|16
|Resiliance Training Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|16
|Silverback Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|91
|Team Hunt
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|91
|Team Irish
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|91
|Team Oyama
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|Team Quest
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|72
|Team Renzo Gracie
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|91
|Team Wildman Vale Tudo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|16
|Tri-Force MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|81
|91
|Wajutsu Keishukai Suruga
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|113
|15
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.333
|2
|4
|1
|0
|-1
|113
|2
|Nova Uniao
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|1
|-1
|115
|91
|2 Knuckle Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Academie Pro Fight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Academy of Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|American Top Team Atlanta
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Ankos Zapasy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Atos
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Austin Kickboxing Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Australian Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|B.J. Penn Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Biagtan Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|BTT Canada
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Budokan Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|C1-MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Cave Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Combat-Do
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Country Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|De Tomas MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Elite Combat
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Elite Edge MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Factoryx Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Family Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Fight Fit Militia
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Finnfighters Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|FortFit
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Gracie Barra Alaska
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Hammers Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Hung Mun MMA Studios
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Impact Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Indy Boxing & Grappling
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Infight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Korean Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Kugayama Rascal
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Kukje Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Lauzon MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|M-1 Thai Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Maxum BJJ
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|MMA Masters
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|New Breed Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Octagon MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Perfect Team MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Peso Pesado Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Pinnacle MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Pit MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Pittsburgh Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Power MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Reversal Gym Yokohama
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|RVCA Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|SBG Ireland
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Scorpion Fighting System
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Serra-Longo Fight Team
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Shark Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Shooters MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|16
|Syndicate MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Team Capanay
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Team Impact
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Team Pitbull
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Team Rough House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Team Takedown
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Team Vision
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Team Wolfpack
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|The MMA Clinic
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Top Brothers Mexico
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|NR
|Trench Tech
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|UFC Gym Winter Springs
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|United Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|72
|VFS Academy
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|158
|Xtreme Couture
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|115
|91
|Zuma MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|193
|156
|BJJ United
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|193
|156
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|195
|158
|Bastion Tychy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|195
|158
|Blackzilians
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|195
|91
|High Altitude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|195
|158
|Lobo Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|195
|91
|Nostos MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|195
|158
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|201
|163
|Combat Club
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|1
|-5
|201
|163
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|203
|165
|Alliance MMA
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|203
|91
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.286
|2
|5
|0
|0
|-6
|205
|167
|Jackson-Wink
|0.438
|7
|9
|0
|1
|-7
|206
|165
|Sikjitsu
|0.000
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-8