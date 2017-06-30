Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: June Update
Posted by on June 30, 2017
TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 10: Max Holloway of the United States defeats Anthony Pettis of the United States for the Interim Featherweight Title during the UFC 206 event at Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

 

Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists.  You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee.  No teammates, no coaches, no trainers.  You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone.  While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity.  Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates.  Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses.  We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams.  However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.  Depending on the demand for it, we might expand to other fight promotions in the future.

June update: Roufusport makes it four months in a row.

 

2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: June Update

    Camp Winning % Wins Losses   Title Fights  
              Wins Losses Points
1 1 Roufusport 1.000 5 0 1 0 13
2 2 Team Alpha Male 0.833 5 1 0 0 8
3 3 Gracie Technics 1.000 2 0 1 0 7
4 72 American Top Team 0.556 15 12 1 1 6
4 7 Elevation Fight Team 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
6 4 AMC Pankration 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
6 4 CSA Holland 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
6 4 Strong Style Fight Team 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
9 7 ABMMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
9 16 Ascension MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
9 16 Champion Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
9 16 China Top Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
9 16 MMA Lab 0.583 7 5 0 0 4
9 16 Pura Vida BJJ 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
9 16 Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
9 16 Team Curran 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
9 7 Team Lloyd Irvin 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
9 7 Team Tavares 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 NR 303 Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 All or Nothing 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Allstars Training Center 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
19 16 American Top Team Cape Coral 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 NR Arizona Combat Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Astra Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Belmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Black Sheep MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 NR Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Central Valley Combat Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 NR Champions Freestyle MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 NR Core MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Disorderly Conduct 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 NR Dragon Combat 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Elite Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 NR Evolve MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Fight Club Berkut 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Fit NHB 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Frankiko Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Frontline Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 NR Gile Ribeiro Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 7 Glory MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
19 16 Grudge Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 NR Hakushinkai Karate 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Higher Level MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 NR Kiboju MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 72 Kings MMA 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
19 16 Korean Zombie MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Legion Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Lions High Performance Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 NR Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Marajo Brothers Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
19 16 Millennia MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 MMA Factory 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 NR Peterson Grappler’s 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Planet Eater 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 PMA Super Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Redline Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 7 Revolution MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
19 7 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
19 16 Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 72 S4 Fight Club 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
19 16 Saekson Muay Thai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Strela Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Systems Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Tata Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
19 16 Team Frank Vidal 5050 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Team Jurojin 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Team Markos 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Team Sparta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Team Tiger Schulmann 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Tiger Muay Thai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Titans MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 7 Tristar 0.545 6 5 0 0 2
19 16 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 16 Universidade da Luta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 NR Unrivaled Athletics 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
19 NR WWFC Promotion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
81 72 011 MMA Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 72 Academy of Combat Arts 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 72 Alan Belcher’s MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 16 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
81 72 Atherton Submission Wrestling 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 16 Bushido Academie 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 NR Cobra Kai MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 72 Combat Sports Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 72 Constrictor Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 72 Entram Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 72 Evolucao Thai 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
81 91 Freestyle Fighting Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 72 Fuse MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 72 Glover Teixeira Training Centre 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 91 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 NR Integrated MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 16 Johny Hendricks MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 72 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 91 KBC Pribram-MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 72 Knoxville MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 72 Long Island MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 91 Reign MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 16 Resiliance Training Centre 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 16 Silverback Fight Club 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 91 Team Hunt 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 91 Team Irish 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 91 Team Oyama 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 72 Team Quest 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 72 Team Renzo Gracie 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 91 Team Wildman Vale Tudo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 16 Tri-Force MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
81 91 Wajutsu Keishukai Suruga 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
113 15 American Kickboxing Academy 0.333 2 4 1 0 -1
113 2 Nova Uniao 0.571 4 3 0 1 -1
115 91 2 Knuckle Sports 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Academie Pro Fight 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Academy of Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 American Top Team Atlanta 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Ankos Zapasy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Atos 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Austin Kickboxing Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Australian Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR B.J. Penn Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Biagtan Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 BTT Canada 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Budokan Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Busan Team M.A.D. 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR C1-MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Cave Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Combat-Do 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Country Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR De Tomas MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Elite Combat 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Elite Edge MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Factoryx Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Family Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Fight Fit Militia 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Finnfighters Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 FortFit 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Gracie Barra Alaska 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Gracie Barra Woodlands 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Hammers Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Hung Mun MMA Studios 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Impact Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Indy Boxing & Grappling 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Infight 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Korean Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Kugayama Rascal 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Kukje Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Lauzon MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
115 91 M-1 Thai Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Maxum BJJ 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Miller Brothers MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 MMA Masters 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 New Breed Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Octagon MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Pancrase Gym Sweden 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Perfect Team MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Peso Pesado Gold Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Pinnacle MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Pit MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Pittsburgh Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Power MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
115 91 Reversal Gym Yokohama 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 RVCA Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 SBG Ireland 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
115 91 Scorpion Fighting System 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Scottish Hit Squad 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Serra-Longo Fight Team 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
115 NR Shark Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Shooters MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 16 Syndicate MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
115 91 Team Capanay 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Team Destruction 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Team Impact 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Team Pitbull 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Team Rough House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Team Takedown 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Team Vision 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Team Wolfpack 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 The MMA Clinic 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Top Brothers Mexico 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 NR Trench Tech 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 UFC Gym Winter Springs 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 91 United Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
115 72 VFS Academy 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
115 158 Xtreme Couture 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
115 91 Zuma MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
193 156 BJJ United 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3
193 156 Parana Vale Tudo 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3
195 158 Bastion Tychy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
195 158 Blackzilians 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
195 91 High Altitude Martial Arts 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
195 158 Lobo Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
195 91 Nostos MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
195 158 The Pit Elevated 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
201 163 Combat Club 0.429 3 4 0 1 -5
201 163 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
203 165 Alliance MMA 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6
203 91 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.286 2 5 0 0 -6
205 167 Jackson-Wink 0.438 7 9 0 1 -7
206 165 Sikjitsu 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8

 

Partnered Stories