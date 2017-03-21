Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC. Depending on the demand for it, we might expand to other fight promotions in the future.
Our 2016 overall winner, American Top Team, has been overtaken by Roufusport.
2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: March Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|3
|Roufusport
|1.000
|3
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2
|1
|American Top Team
|0.667
|8
|4
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|Tristar
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|CSA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5
|5
|Revolution MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|NR
|Team Alpha Male
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|011 MMA Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|ABMMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|All or Nothing
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Allstars Training Center
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|American Top Team Cape Coral
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Ascension MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|BJJ United
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Black Sheep MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Bushido Academie
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Champion Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Chicago Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|China Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Elevation Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Elite Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Fit NHB
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Glover Teixeira Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Johny Hendricks MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Korean Zombie MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Lauzon MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Lions High Performance Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Marajo Brothers Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Millennia MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|MMA Lab
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Nova Uniao
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Parana Vale Tudo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Pura Vida BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Redline Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Renzo Gracie Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Resiliance Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|S4 Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Silverback Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Syndicate MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Systems Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|44
|Tata Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Team Curran
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Team Frank Vidal 5050
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Team Markos
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Team Quest
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Team Tavares
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Tiger Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Titans MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Tri-Force MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Universidade da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Valle Flow
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|59
|46
|Academy of Combat Arts
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|59
|5
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|59
|NR
|Atherton Submission Wrestling
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|59
|3
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|59
|NR
|Kings MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|59
|44
|Long Island MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|59
|NR
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|59
|NR
|SBG Ireland
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|67
|46
|2 Knuckle Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Academy of Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Alan Belcher’s MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|American Top Team Atlanta
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|NR
|Ankos Zapasy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Austin Kickboxing Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Bastion Tychy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Budokan Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|5
|Combat Club
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|NR
|Constrictor Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|NR
|Evolucao Thai
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Family Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|NR
|Fight Fit Militia
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|NR
|Finnfighters Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|NR
|FortFit
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Fuse MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Gracie Barra Alaska
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|High Altitude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Hung Mun MMA Studios
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|NR
|Infight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|NR
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Knoxville MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Lobo Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|M-1 Thai Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|MMA Masters
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Nostos MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Peso Pesado Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Pittsburgh Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|NR
|Power MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Reversal Gym Yokohama
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|NR
|Scorpion Fighting System
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|NR
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Shooters MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|NR
|Team Hunt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Team Oyama
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Team Renzo Gracie
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Team Wildman Vale Tudo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|NR
|The MMA Clinic
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Wajutsu Keishukai Suruga
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|84
|Xtreme Couture
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|67
|46
|Zuma MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|116
|84
|Alliance MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|116
|46
|Blackzilians
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|116
|46
|Serra-Longo Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|116
|46
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|120
|NR
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|121
|84
|Sikjitsu
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|122
|87
|Jackson-Wink
|0.125
|1
|7
|0
|1
|-15