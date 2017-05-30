Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC. Depending on the demand for it, we might expand to other fight promotions in the future.
May update: Roufusport stays on top.
2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: May Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|Roufusport
|1.000
|5
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2
|2
|Nova Uniao
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|2
|Team Alpha Male
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4
|5
|AMC Pankration
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4
|5
|CSA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4
|NR
|Strong Style Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|7
|11
|ABMMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|11
|Elevation Fight Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Glory MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Revolution MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|67
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|11
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|11
|Team Tavares
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Tristar
|0.625
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|15
|5
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.500
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|11
|All or Nothing
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Allstars Training Center
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|American Top Team Cape Coral
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Ascension MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Astra Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Black Sheep MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Bushido Academie
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Champion Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|China Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Disorderly Conduct
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Elite Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Fight Club Berkut
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Fit NHB
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Frontline Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Grudge Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Higher Level MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Johny Hendricks MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Korean Zombie MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Legion Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Lions High Performance Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Macaco Gold Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Marajo Brothers Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Millennia MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|MMA Lab
|0.545
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Planet Eater
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Pura Vida BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Redline Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Resiliance Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Saekson Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Silverback Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Strela Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Syndicate MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Systems Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Tata Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Team Curran
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Team Frank Vidal 5050
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Team Jurojin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Team Markos
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Team Sparta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Tiger Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Titans MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Tri-Force MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11
|Universidade da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|72
|67
|011 MMA Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|67
|Academy of Combat Arts
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|81
|Alan Belcher’s MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|8
|American Top Team
|0.500
|12
|12
|1
|1
|0
|72
|67
|Atherton Submission Wrestling
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|67
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|67
|Constrictor Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|11
|Entram Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|81
|Evolucao Thai
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|72
|67
|Fuse MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|11
|Glover Teixeira Training Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|67
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|67
|Kings MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|72
|67
|Knoxville MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|67
|Long Island MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|67
|S4 Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|67
|Team Quest
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|67
|Team Renzo Gracie
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|11
|VFS Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|91
|81
|2 Knuckle Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Academy of Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|American Top Team Atlanta
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Ankos Zapasy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Atos
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Austin Kickboxing Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|BTT Canada
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Budokan Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Combat-Do
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Country Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Elite Edge MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|NR
|Factoryx Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Family Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Fight Fit Militia
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Finnfighters Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|FortFit
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Freestyle Fighting Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Gracie Barra Alaska
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|NR
|Hammers Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|High Altitude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Hung Mun MMA Studios
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Indy Boxing & Grappling
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Infight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Lauzon MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|M-1 Thai Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|MMA Masters
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|New Breed Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Nostos MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|NR
|Octagon MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|NR
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Perfect Team MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Peso Pesado Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Pinnacle MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Pit MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Pittsburgh Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Power MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Reign MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Reversal Gym Yokohama
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|RVCA Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|SBG Ireland
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Scorpion Fighting System
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Serra-Longo Fight Team
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Shooters MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Team Capanay
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Team Hunt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Team Oyama
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|NR
|Team Takedown
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Team Wildman Vale Tudo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|The MMA Clinic
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|NR
|UFC Gym Winter Springs
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|NR
|United Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Wajutsu Keishukai Suruga
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|91
|81
|Zuma MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|156
|143
|BJJ United
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|156
|11
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|158
|81
|Bastion Tychy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|158
|145
|Blackzilians
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|158
|145
|Lobo Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|158
|145
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|158
|81
|Xtreme Couture
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|163
|143
|Combat Club
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|1
|-5
|163
|148
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|165
|149
|Alliance MMA
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|165
|149
|Sikjitsu
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|167
|151
|Jackson-Wink
|0.400
|6
|9
|0
|1
|-9