Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.
Was 2017 a good year financially to be a fighter? Well, that depends on what your name is. If it is Georges St-Pierre, then yes, it was a very good year. On the other hand, if you happen to be Carls John de Tomas, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $132,109 in 2017, down from an average earnings of $151,798 in 2016.
A few more stats that you might find interesting:
– The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet almost half of the UFC’s fighters (219 fighters – 41%) made less than the average American household in 2017 (44% in 2015). Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.
– 182 fighters (34%) earned six-figures in 2017 (31% in 2016).
– 14 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2017, and they earned an average of $666,643 (down from $1,014,910 in 2016) over the course of the year (highest – Georges St-Pierre: $2,580,000; lowest – Nicco Montano $152,500). Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.
– The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2017 was Alistair Overeem, who pulled in a cool $2,430,000.
Now, for the salary results. It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night, Knockout of the Night and Submission of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts which came into effect with UFC 189. Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline. Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights. Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database. This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).
So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2017. To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, here for 2015, and here for 2016. For career fighter earnings click here.
|1
|Georges St-Pierre*
|$ 2,580,000
|2
|Alistair Overeem
|$ 2,430,000
|3
|Daniel Cormier*
|$ 1,680,000
|4
|Mark Hunt*
|$ 1,570,000
|5
|Fabricio Werdum*
|$ 1,135,000
|6
|Tyron Woodley
|$ 1,080,000
|7
|Demetrious Johnson*
|$ 910,000
|8
|Max Holloway*
|$ 850,000
|9
|Chris Weidman*
|$ 845,000
|10
|Vitor Belfort*
|$ 830,000
|11
|Anderson Silva*
|$ 820,000
|11
|Cris Cyborg
|$ 820,000
|13
|Andrei Arlovski*
|$ 810,000
|13
|Michael Bisping*
|$ 810,000
|15
|Jose Aldo*
|$ 720,000
|16
|Stipe Miocic*
|$ 690,000
|17
|Holly Holm*
|$ 675,000
|18
|Tony Ferguson*
|$ 630,000
|19
|Jon Jones*
|$ 580,000
|20
|Robert Whittaker*
|$ 558,000
|21
|Ovince Saint Preux*
|$ 543,800
|22
|Robbie Lawler*
|$ 540,000
|23
|Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson*
|$ 530,000
|24
|Donald Cerrone*
|$ 525,000
|25
|Kevin Lee*
|$ 517,000
|26
|Stephen Thompson*
|$ 478,000
|27
|Dustin Poirier*
|$ 465,000
|28
|Johny Hendricks*
|$ 460,000
|29
|Justin Gaethje*
|$ 457,500
|30
|Demian Maia*
|$ 434,000
|31
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk*
|$ 430,000
|31
|Junior dos Santos*
|$ 430,000
|33
|Yoel Romero
|$ 430,000
|34
|Rafael dos Anjos*
|$ 422,000
|35
|Frankie Edgar*
|$ 420,000
|35
|Glover Teixeira*
|$ 420,000
|37
|Marlon Moraes*
|$ 413,500
|38
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*
|$ 400,000
|39
|Anthony Pettis
|$ 395,000
|40
|Cody Garbrandt*
|$ 390,000
|41
|Raphael Assuncao*
|$ 372,600
|42
|Cub Swanson*
|$ 364,000
|43
|Jessica Andrade*
|$ 353,000
|43
|Jorge Masvidal*
|$ 353,000
|45
|B.J. Penn
|$ 340,000
|45
|Rashad Evans*
|$ 340,000
|47
|Derrick Lewis*
|$ 327,000
|48
|Jim Miller*
|$ 323,000
|49
|Rose Namajunas*
|$ 322,500
|50
|Travis Browne*
|$ 320,000
|51
|Kelvin Gastelum*
|$ 318,400
|52
|Joe Lauzon*
|$ 300,000
|52
|Tim Boetsch*
|$ 300,000
|54
|Gunnar Nelson*
|$ 293,000
|55
|Valentina Shevchenko*
|$ 284,500
|56
|Jesse Taylor
|$ 282,500
|57
|T.J. Dillashaw*
|$ 280,000
|58
|Thiago Santos*
|$ 279,000
|59
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*
|$ 275,000
|60
|Paul Felder*
|$ 271,000
|61
|Jason Knight*
|$ 269,000
|62
|Brian Ortega
|$ 267,500
|63
|Clay Guida
|$ 264,000
|63
|Derek Brunson*
|$ 264,000
|63
|Nate Marquardt*
|$ 264,000
|66
|Alex Oliveira*
|$ 263,000
|67
|Darren Elkins*
|$ 262,000
|68
|Jeremy Stephens*
|$ 261,000
|69
|Eddie Alvarez*
|$ 257,500
|69
|Tim Elliott*
|$ 257,000
|71
|Gilbert Melendez*
|$ 255,000
|72
|Edson Barboza*
|$ 251,000
|73
|Amanda Nunes*
|$ 250,000
|74
|Tecia Torres*
|$ 242,800
|75
|Neil Magny*
|$ 240,000
|76
|Iuri Alcantara*
|$ 236,000
|77
|Jimi Manuwa*
|$ 232,000
|78
|Marcin Tybura*
|$ 231,500
|79
|Diego Sanchez*
|$ 230,000
|79
|Henry Cejudo*
|$ 230,000
|81
|Jan Blachowicz*
|$ 229,000
|82
|John Moraga*
|$ 227,000
|83
|Wilson Reis*
|$ 223,000
|84
|Lyoto Machida*
|$ 220,000
|84
|Matt Brown
|$ 220,000
|86
|Francis Ngannou*
|$ 218,500
|87
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|$ 215,000
|88
|David Branch*
|$ 212,500
|89
|Aljamain Sterling*
|$ 212,000
|89
|Jared Cannonier*
|$ 212,000
|89
|Yair Rodriguez*
|$ 212,000
|92
|Volkan Oezdemir*
|$ 211,500
|93
|Li Jingliang*
|$ 211,000
|94
|Charles Olveira*
|$ 208,000
|95
|Nik Lentz*
|$ 203,000
|96
|Ricardo Lamas*
|$ 201,000
|97
|Santiago Ponzinibbio*
|$ 197,000
|98
|Aleksei Oleinik*
|$ 192,000
|98
|Sergio Pettis*
|$ 192,000
|100
|Claudia Gadelha*
|$ 190,500
|101
|Mike Perry*
|$ 188,000
|102
|Carla Esparza*
|$ 181,000
|102
|Tim Means*
|$ 181,000
|104
|Germaine de Randamie*
|$ 180,000
|104
|Luke Rockhold*
|$ 180,000
|106
|Thales Leites*
|$ 179,000
|106
|Yancy Medeiros*
|$ 179,000
|108
|Ray Borg*
|$ 175,000
|109
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos*
|$ 165,000
|110
|Brian Kelleher*
|$ 163,500
|111
|James Vick*
|$ 162,500
|112
|Alexander Gustafsson*
|$ 162,000
|112
|Brad Tavares
|$ 162,000
|114
|Sam Alvey*
|$ 160,200
|115
|Chad Laprise*
|$ 160,000
|116
|Gregor Gillespie*
|$ 157,000
|117
|Lando Vannata
|$ 155,000
|118
|Colby Covington*
|$ 154,000
|118
|Nordine Taleb*
|$ 154,000
|120
|Nicco Montano
|$ 152,500
|120
|Roxanne Modafferi
|$ 152,500
|122
|Dan Hooker*
|$ 152,000
|123
|Alex Caceres*
|$ 151,000
|124
|Gegard Mousasi*
|$ 150,000
|125
|Zabit Magomedsharipov*
|$ 149,000
|126
|Pedro Munhoz*
|$ 148,000
|127
|Elias Theodorou*
|$ 147,000
|128
|Darren Till*
|$ 141,500
|129
|John Dodson*
|$ 141,000
|130
|Marlon Vera*
|$ 140,500
|131
|Chase Sherman*
|$ 140,000
|131
|Walt Harris*
|$ 140,000
|133
|Francisco Trinaldo*
|$ 139,000
|134
|Felice Herrig*
|$ 138,000
|134
|Josh Burkman*
|$ 138,000
|136
|Myles Jury*
|$ 136,000
|137
|Angela Hill*
|$ 135,000
|138
|Marc Diakiese*
|$ 133,500
|139
|Alexis Davis*
|$ 133,000
|140
|Cezar Ferreira*
|$ 132,000
|140
|Dustin Ortiz*
|$ 132,000
|142
|Belal Muhammad*
|$ 130,000
|142
|Carlos Condit
|$ 130,000
|142
|Takanori Gomi*
|$ 130,000
|142
|Tonya Evinger
|$ 130,000
|146
|Paulo Costa*
|$ 129,500
|147
|Rani Yahya*
|$ 129,000
|148
|Daniel Kelly*
|$ 127,000
|149
|Cynthia Calvillo*
|$ 126,200
|150
|Sage Northcutt
|$ 125,000
|151
|Michel Prazeres*
|$ 124,400
|152
|Louis Smolka*
|$ 124,000
|153
|Gerald Meerschaert*
|$ 123,500
|153
|Josh Emmett*
|$ 123,500
|155
|Ulka Sasaki*
|$ 120,500
|156
|Frankie Saenz
|$ 120,000
|157
|Brett Johns*
|$ 119,000
|157
|Rob Font*
|$ 119,000
|159
|Bobby Green*
|$ 118,000
|160
|Gray Maynard
|$ 117,000
|161
|Hector Lombard*
|$ 116,000
|162
|David Teymur*
|$ 115,000
|162
|Roy Nelson*
|$ 115,000
|164
|Niko Price*
|$ 114,500
|165
|Antonio Carlos Junior*
|$ 114,000
|166
|Beneil Dariush*
|$ 111,000
|167
|Curtis Blaydes*
|$ 110,500
|167
|Will Brooks*
|$ 110,500
|169
|Jeremy Kimball*
|$ 110,300
|170
|Thiago Alves*
|$ 110,000
|171
|Bojan Velickovic*
|$ 109,500
|171
|Marcel Fortuna*
|$ 109,500
|173
|Stefan Struve*
|$ 109,000
|174
|Alexander Volkov*
|$ 107,000
|174
|Dominick Reyes*
|$ 107,000
|174
|Sara McMann*
|$ 107,000
|174
|Shane Burgos*
|$ 107,000
|178
|Renato Moicano*
|$ 106,000
|178
|Sean Strickland*
|$ 106,000
|180
|Rick Glenn*
|$ 105,500
|181
|Alex Garcia*
|$ 103,000
|182
|C.B. Dollaway
|$ 101,000
|183
|Alejandro Perez*
|$ 99,500
|183
|Kamaru Usman*
|$ 99,500
|185
|Brandon Moreno*
|$ 99,000
|185
|Joe Soto*
|$ 99,000
|187
|Dennis Siver
|$ 98,000
|188
|Gian Villante*
|$ 96,000
|188
|John Lineker*
|$ 96,000
|188
|Uriah Hall*
|$ 96,000
|191
|Chan Sung Jung*
|$ 95,000
|191
|Jordan Mein*
|$ 95,000
|193
|Jake Ellenberger*
|$ 93,000
|194
|Erick Silva*
|$ 92,000
|195
|Artem Lobov*
|$ 91,500
|196
|Alessio Di Chirico*
|$ 91,000
|196
|Mairbek Taisumov*
|$ 91,000
|198
|Court McGee
|$ 90,000
|198
|Leon Edwards*
|$ 90,000
|200
|Darren Stewart*
|$ 87,500
|200
|Marcin Held*
|$ 87,500
|202
|Augusto Mendes*
|$ 87,000
|202
|Jason Gonzalez*
|$ 87,000
|202
|Mark Godbeer*
|$ 87,000
|205
|Khalil Rountree*
|$ 86,500
|206
|Dong Hyun Kim (Stun Gun)*
|$ 86,000
|207
|Damien Brown*
|$ 85,000
|207
|Junior Alibini*
|$ 85,000
|209
|Ben Nguyen*
|$ 84,500
|210
|Damian Stasiak*
|$ 83,000
|210
|Frank Camacho*
|$ 83,000
|212
|Andre Fili*
|$ 82,000
|212
|Anthony Smith*
|$ 82,000
|212
|Ben Saunders*
|$ 82,000
|215
|Scott Holtzman*
|$ 81,500
|216
|Charles Rosa*
|$ 80,500
|217
|Dennis Bermudez*
|$ 80,000
|218
|Omari Akhmedov*
|$ 79,000
|219
|Cortney Casey*
|$ 78,000
|219
|Patrick Cummins*
|$ 78,000
|221
|Jack Hermansson*
|$ 75,500
|221
|Joseph Duffy*
|$ 75,500
|223
|Rashad Coulter*
|$ 75,000
|224
|Abel Trujillo*
|$ 74,000
|224
|Ed Herman
|$ 74,000
|224
|John Makdessi*
|$ 74,000
|224
|Ricardo Ramos*
|$ 74,000
|224
|Ross Pearson*
|$ 74,000
|229
|Chas Skelly*
|$ 73,500
|230
|Damir Hadzovic*
|$ 72,500
|230
|Danny Henry*
|$ 72,500
|230
|Gokhan Saki*
|$ 72,500
|230
|Humberto Bandenay*
|$ 72,500
|230
|Joseph Morales*
|$ 72,500
|230
|Julian Marquez*
|$ 72,500
|230
|Song Yadong*
|$ 72,500
|230
|Tai Tuivasa*
|$ 72,500
|230
|Bryan Barberena*
|$ 72,000
|230
|Ryan LaFlare*
|$ 72,000
|240
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz*
|$ 70,500
|240
|Teruto Ishihara*
|$ 70,500
|242
|Alan Jouban*
|$ 70,000
|242
|Daniel Omielanczuk*
|$ 70,000
|242
|Tom Duquesnoy*
|$ 70,000
|245
|Anthony Hamilton*
|$ 69,000
|246
|Jussier Formiga*
|$ 67,000
|247
|Francimar Barroso*
|$ 66,000
|247
|Sergio Moraes*
|$ 66,000
|247
|Stevie Ray*
|$ 66,000
|250
|Drakkar Klose*
|$ 65,500
|251
|Lyman Good*
|$ 64,500
|251
|Max Griffin*
|$ 64,500
|253
|Bethe Correia*
|$ 64,000
|253
|Vicente Luque*
|$ 64,000
|255
|Cyril Asker*
|$ 63,500
|256
|Patrick Cote*
|$ 63,000
|256
|Renan Barao
|$ 63,000
|256
|Tony Martin*
|$ 63,000
|259
|Daniel Teymur*
|$ 62,500
|260
|Corey Anderson*
|$ 62,000
|260
|Michael Johnson
|$ 62,000
|262
|Jake Collier*
|$ 61,500
|263
|Ilir Latifi*
|$ 61,000
|263
|Marvin Vettori
|$ 61,000
|263
|Nina Ansaroff
|$ 61,000
|266
|Eric Spicely*
|$ 59,500
|266
|Joachim Christensen*
|$ 59,500
|268
|Leslie Smith*
|$ 59,000
|269
|Albert Morales*
|$ 57,500
|269
|Jack Marshman*
|$ 57,500
|271
|Al Iaquinta*
|$ 57,000
|271
|Alexander Volkanovski*
|$ 57,000
|271
|Eryk Anders*
|$ 57,000
|271
|Jeremy Kennedy*
|$ 57,000
|271
|Ketlen Vieira*
|$ 57,000
|271
|Trevin Giles
|$ 57,000
|271
|Yushin Okami*
|$ 57,000
|278
|Randa Markos*
|$ 56,400
|279
|Amanda Cooper*
|$ 56,000
|279
|Andrew Sanchez*
|$ 56,000
|279
|Rafael Natal*
|$ 56,000
|282
|Randy Brown*
|$ 55,500
|282
|Ryan Janes*
|$ 55,500
|284
|Matthew Lopez*
|$ 55,400
|285
|Brad Pickett*
|$ 55,000
|285
|Jarred Brooks*
|$ 55,000
|285
|Rustam Khabilov*
|$ 55,000
|288
|Jimmie Rivera*
|$ 54,500
|289
|Chris Camozzi*
|$ 53,000
|289
|James Krause
|$ 53,000
|291
|Tatiana Suarez
|$ 52,500
|292
|Magomed Bibulatov*
|$ 52,000
|292
|Marion Reneau*
|$ 52,000
|294
|Timothy Johnson*
|$ 51,500
|295
|Warlley Alves*
|$ 51,000
|296
|Evan Dunham
|$ 50,000
|296
|Krzysztof Jotko*
|$ 50,000
|298
|Alex White*
|$ 49,500
|298
|Gabriel Benitez*
|$ 49,500
|300
|Alexandre Pantoja*
|$ 49,000
|300
|Cody Stamman
|$ 49,000
|300
|Danny Roberts*
|$ 49,000
|300
|Deiveson Figueiredo*
|$ 49,000
|300
|Drew Dober
|$ 49,000
|300
|Hector Sandoval*
|$ 49,000
|300
|Jake Matthews*
|$ 49,000
|300
|Jordan Johnson*
|$ 49,000
|300
|Justin Willis*
|$ 49,000
|300
|Zak Ottow*
|$ 49,000
|310
|Brad Scott*
|$ 48,000
|310
|Trevor Smith*
|$ 48,000
|312
|Andre Soukhamthath*
|$ 47,500
|312
|Eric Shelton*
|$ 47,500
|314
|Gilbert Burns*
|$ 47,000
|314
|Jared Gordon*
|$ 47,000
|316
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima*
|$ 46,400
|317
|Eddie Wineland*
|$ 46,000
|318
|Rolando Dy*
|$ 45,500
|319
|Tarec Saffiedine*
|$ 45,000
|320
|Siyar Bahadurzada*
|$ 44,500
|321
|Darrell Horcher
|$ 44,000
|322
|Misha Cirkunov*
|$ 43,500
|323
|Chris Wade*
|$ 43,000
|323
|Devin Clark*
|$ 43,000
|323
|Keita Nakamura*
|$ 43,000
|323
|Tyson Pedro*
|$ 43,000
|323
|Viviane Pereira*
|$ 43,000
|328
|Abdul Razak Alhassan*
|$ 41,000
|328
|Michael Chiesa
|$ 41,000
|328
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier*
|$ 41,000
|328
|Oluwale Bamgbose*
|$ 41,000
|328
|Zak Cummings*
|$ 41,000
|333
|Luis Henrique*
|$ 39,500
|334
|Alex Morono*
|$ 39,000
|335
|Alexa Grasso*
|$ 38,600
|336
|Dong Hyun Kim (Maestro)*
|$ 38,500
|336
|Michał Oleksiejczuk*
|$ 38,500
|338
|Reza Madadi*
|$ 38,000
|339
|Bobby Nash*
|$ 37,500
|340
|Kailin Curran*
|$ 37,500
|341
|Aiemann Zahabi*
|$ 37,000
|341
|Daniel Spitz*
|$ 37,000
|341
|Desmond Green*
|$ 37,000
|341
|Galore Bofando*
|$ 37,000
|341
|Gavin Tucker*
|$ 37,000
|341
|Hacran Dias*
|$ 37,000
|341
|Lina Lansberg*
|$ 37,000
|341
|Luke Jumeau*
|$ 37,000
|341
|Michel Quinones*
|$ 37,000
|341
|Rashid Magomedov*
|$ 37,000
|351
|Julianna Pena*
|$ 36,500
|352
|Davi Ramos*
|$ 35,000
|352
|Liz Carmouche
|$ 35,000
|352
|Lucie Pudilova*
|$ 35,000
|352
|Matt Schnell*
|$ 35,000
|352
|Michelle Waterson*
|$ 35,000
|357
|Peter Sobotta*
|$ 34,500
|357
|Shamil Abdurakhimov*
|$ 34,500
|359
|Erik Koch
|$ 34,000
|360
|Andrew Holbrook*
|$ 33,000
|360
|Ashlee Evans-Smith*
|$ 33,000
|360
|Gina Mazany*
|$ 33,000
|360
|Henrique da Silva*
|$ 33,000
|360
|Marco Beltran*
|$ 33,000
|365
|Enrique Barzola*
|$ 32,500
|366
|Bec Rawlings*
|$ 32,200
|367
|Ryan Benoit*
|$ 32,000
|367
|Thomas Almeida*
|$ 32,000
|369
|Arnold Allen*
|$ 30,500
|369
|Islam Makhachev*
|$ 30,500
|369
|Joaquim Siva*
|$ 30,500
|369
|Jose Alberto Quinonez*
|$ 30,500
|369
|Justin Ledet*
|$ 30,500
|369
|Kajan Johnson*
|$ 30,500
|369
|Matheus Nicolau
|$ 30,500
|376
|Sam Sicilia*
|$ 30,000
|377
|Chris Gruetzemacher*
|$ 29,000
|377
|Jenel Lausa*
|$ 29,000
|377
|Jon Tuck*
|$ 29,000
|377
|Luke Sanders
|$ 29,000
|377
|Paul Craig
|$ 29,000
|382
|Ashkan Mokhtarian*
|$ 28,000
|382
|Felipe Arantes*
|$ 28,000
|384
|Mickey Gall*
|$ 27,500
|385
|Ramazan Emeev*
|$ 27,300
|386
|Rony Jason*
|$ 27,000
|386
|Russell Doane*
|$ 27,000
|388
|Calvin Kattar
|$ 26,500
|388
|Danielle Taylor*
|$ 26,500
|388
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov*
|$ 26,500
|388
|Ion Cutelaba*
|$ 26,500
|388
|Katlyn Chookagian*
|$ 26,500
|388
|Mara Romero Borella
|$ 26,500
|388
|Shinsho Anzai*
|$ 26,500
|388
|Vinc Pichel*
|$ 26,500
|396
|Adriano Martins*
|$ 26,000
|397
|Maryna Moroz
|$ 25,500
|397
|Naoki Inoue*
|$ 25,500
|397
|Rachael Ostovich
|$ 25,500
|400
|Bojan Mihajlovic*
|$ 25,000
|400
|Devin Powell
|$ 25,000
|400
|Jessica Eye
|$ 25,000
|400
|Pearl Gonzalez*
|$ 25,000
|400
|Roan Carneiro*
|$ 25,000
|400
|Terrion Ware
|$ 25,000
|406
|JJ Aldrich*
|$ 24,500
|407
|Justin Scoggins*
|$ 24,000
|407
|Mizuto Hirota*
|$ 24,000
|409
|Mirsad Bektic
|$ 23,500
|410
|Chan-Mi Jeon*
|$ 23,000
|410
|Hyun Gyu Lim*
|$ 23,000
|410
|Vitor Miranda
|$ 23,000
|413
|Abdul-Kerim Edilov*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Adam Wieczorek*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Aleksandra Albu
|$ 22,500
|413
|Alex Perez
|$ 22,500
|413
|Arjun Bhullar*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Aspen Ladd*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Benito Lopez
|$ 22,500
|413
|Daichi Abe*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Gillian Robertson
|$ 22,500
|413
|Jessica Penne*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Jordan Rinaldi*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Karl Roberson
|$ 22,500
|413
|Lauren Murphy
|$ 22,500
|413
|Luan Chagas*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Marcelo Golm*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Montana De La Rosa
|$ 22,500
|413
|Oskar Piechota*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Poliana Botelho
|$ 22,500
|413
|Sarah Moras*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Sean O’Malley
|$ 22,500
|413
|Shana Dobson
|$ 22,500
|413
|Song Kenan*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Syuri Kondo*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Thibault Gouti*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Wang Guan*
|$ 22,500
|413
|Yan Xiaonan*
|$ 22,500
|439
|Juliana Lima
|$ 22,000
|440
|Johnny Eduardo*
|$ 21,000
|441
|Damian Grabowski*
|$ 20,500
|441
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|$ 20,500
|441
|Godofredo Pepey*
|$ 20,500
|441
|Jessica Rose-Clark*
|$ 20,500
|441
|Nadia Kassem*
|$ 20,500
|446
|Jason Saggo*
|$ 19,000
|446
|Luis Henrique da Silva*
|$ 19,000
|446
|Mike De La Torre*
|$ 19,000
|446
|Neil Seery*
|$ 19,000
|446
|Phillipe Nover*
|$ 19,000
|446
|Scott Askham*
|$ 19,000
|452
|Makwan Amirkhani*
|$ 18,500
|452
|Marco Polo Reyes*
|$ 18,500
|454
|Joe Proctor*
|$ 18,000
|455
|Joanne Calderwood*
|$ 17,800
|456
|Dhiego Lima
|$ 17,500
|457
|Dominique Steele*
|$ 17,000
|457
|Mitch Clarke*
|$ 17,000
|459
|Alex Chambers*
|$ 16,500
|459
|Justine Kish
|$ 16,500
|459
|Kiichi Kunimoto*
|$ 16,500
|459
|Michinori Tanaka*
|$ 16,500
|463
|Mads Burnell*
|$ 16,100
|464
|Adam Milstead*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Alex Nicholson*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Alvaro Herrera*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Ashley Yoder
|$ 14,500
|464
|Christian Colombo*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Diego Rivas*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Felipe Silva*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Frankie Perez*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Garreth McLellan*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Irene Aldana*
|$ 14,500
|464
|James Bochnovic
|$ 14,500
|464
|Jamie Moyle*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Jessin Ayari*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Josh Stansbury
|$ 14,500
|464
|Kalindra Faria
|$ 14,500
|464
|Mark De La Rosa
|$ 14,500
|464
|Markus Perez
|$ 14,500
|464
|Martin Bravo*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Michael McBride*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Nathan Coy*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Nick Roehrick
|$ 14,500
|464
|Nico Musoke*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Patrick Williams*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Reginaldo Vieira*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Sabah Homasi*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Teemu Packalen*
|$ 14,500
|464
|Wuliji Buren*
|$ 14,500
|491
|Aleksandar Racic*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Alessandro Ricci*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Alex Reyes*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Allen Crowder*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Amanda Lemos*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Angela Magana*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Antonio Braga Neto
|$ 12,500
|491
|Ariel Beck
|$ 12,500
|491
|Barb Honchak
|$ 12,500
|491
|Bharat Kandare*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Brian Camozzi
|$ 12,500
|491
|Charlie Ward*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Christina Marks
|$ 12,500
|491
|Cindy Dandois*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Daniel Jolly*
|$ 12,500
|491
|DeAnna Bennett
|$ 12,500
|491
|Dmitri Smoliakov
|$ 12,500
|491
|Emily Whitmire
|$ 12,500
|491
|Henry Briones*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Hu Yaozong*
|$ 12,500
|491
|J.C. Cottrell*
|$ 12,500
|491
|James Mulheron*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Jessica Aguilar*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Ji Heon Kim*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Jim Wallhead*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger
|$ 12,500
|491
|Jodie Esquibel*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Jonathan Wilson*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Kwan Ho Kwak*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Kyle Bochniak*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Melinda Fabian
|$ 12,500
|491
|Merab Dvalishvili
|$ 12,500
|491
|Mike Santiago*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Muslim Salikhov*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Nasrat Haqparast*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Oliver Enkamp*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Rob Wilkinson*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Roberto Sanchez*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Salem Touahri*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Shane Young*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Sheymon Moraes*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Talita Bernardo*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Tom Gallicchio
|$ 12,500
|491
|Viktor Pesta
|$ 12,500
|491
|Wu Yanan*
|$ 12,500
|491
|Zu Anyanwu*
|$ 12,500
|537
|Carls John de Tomas*
|$ 9,500
|537
|Karine Gevorgyan
|$ 9,500