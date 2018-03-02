Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
February update: Alliance MMA moves into the #1 spot.
2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: February Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|5
|Alliance MMA
|1.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2
|1
|American Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|2
|1
|Strong Style Fight Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|4
|3
|Elevation Fight Team
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|NR
|Lions High Performance Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|NR
|Marajo Brothers Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|303 Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Academy of Combat Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Allstars Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|29
|Black House
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|24
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Combat Sports Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Constrictor Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Core MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|CSW
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Delincuentes MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Elite Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Entram Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Freestyle Fighting Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Glory MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Gracie Barra Texas
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Impact Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|James Cooper MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Lobo Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Peterson Grappler’s
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Pinnacle MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Piranha Grappling Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Silverback Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|South Shore Sportfighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Team Kattar MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Team Markos
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Team Renzo Gracie
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Team Sityodtong
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|Tiger Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|War Room MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|X-Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|NR
|XLR8 Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|47
|29
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|47
|5
|American Top Team Orlando
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|47
|5
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|47
|NR
|Corinthians MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|47
|NR
|Fortis MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|47
|29
|Long Island MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|47
|NR
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|47
|24
|Serra-Longo Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|47
|24
|Syndicate MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|47
|NR
|Team Oyama
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|47
|24
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|58
|29
|Ascension Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Big Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Bushido Acadamie
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Cave Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|China Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Chute Boxe
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Gracie Barra Portland
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Gracie Technics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|HMC Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Hybrid Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Imperio Fight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Jackson-Wink
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Knoxville MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Legion Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Mixed Martial Pro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|MMA Trondheim
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|50
|Nova Uniao
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Our Town MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Pellegrino Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Renzo Gracie Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Revolution MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Roufusport
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Saekson Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|SikJitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Spartan Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Systems Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|TATA Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Tatsujin Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|3
|Team Alpha Male
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Team Balance
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Team Hunt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Team Quest
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Top Notch Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|Toshido MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Trench Tech
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Vale Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|NR
|VFS Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|58
|29
|Xtreme Couture
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|105
|24
|American Top Team
|0.400
|4
|6
|0
|0
|-4
|105
|50
|Evolucao Thai
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|105
|NR
|Factory X
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|105
|NR
|Integrated MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|109
|52
|MMA Factory
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|110
|52
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-12