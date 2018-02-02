Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
First update: AKA and Strong Style Fight Team lead the way
2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: January Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|American Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|1
|Strong Style Fight Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3
|Elevation Fight Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Team Alpha Male
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|303 Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Alliance MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|American Top Team Orlando
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Combat Sports Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Entram Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Glory MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Impact Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Lobo Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Peterson Grappler’s
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Pinnacle MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Team Kattar MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Team Markos
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Team Renzo Gracie
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Team Sityodtong
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|War Room MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|American Top Team
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Serra-Longo Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Syndicate MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Ascension Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Black House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Chute Boxe
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Gracie Barra Portland
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Imperio Fight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Long Island MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Mixed Martial Pro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|MMA Trondheim
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Our Town MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Pellegrino Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Roufusport
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Saekson Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|SikJitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Top Notch Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Trench Tech
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Vale Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|Xtreme Couture
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|Evolucao Thai
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|50
|Nova Uniao
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|52
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|1
|-5
|52
|MMA Factory
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5