Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
February update: AKA and Strong Style moves into a tie for the #1 spot.
2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: March Update
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|2
|American Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|1
|2
|Strong Style Fight Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3
|1
|Alliance MMA
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|4
|Elevation Fight Team
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3
|NR
|MMA Lab
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|NR
|RVCA Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|7
|7
|Black House
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Lions High Performance Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Marajo Brothers Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|7
|303 Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Academy of Combat Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|NR
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Combat Sports Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Constrictor Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Core MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|CSW
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Delincuentes MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Elite Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Entram Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|47
|Fortis MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Freestyle Fighting Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Glory MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Gracie Barra Texas
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Impact Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|James Cooper MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Lobo Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|NR
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|NR
|Ohana Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Peterson Grappler’s
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Pinnacle MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Piranha Grappling Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|NR
|Power MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|NR
|Pura Vida BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Silverback Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|NR
|Skarbowsky Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|South Shore Sportfighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Team Kattar MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Team Markos
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Team Renzo Gracie
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Team Sityodtong
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|NR
|Team Strela
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Tiger Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|NR
|Tristar
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|NR
|Ultimate Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|War Room MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|X-Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|XLR8 Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|58
|47
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|58
|7
|Allstars Training Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|58
|47
|American Top Team Orlando
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|58
|47
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|58
|47
|Corinthians MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|58
|NR
|Higher Level MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|58
|47
|Long Island MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|58
|58
|Nova Uniao
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|58
|47
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|58
|NR
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|58
|47
|Serra-Longo Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|58
|47
|Team Oyama
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|58
|47
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|71
|NR
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Ascension Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Big Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Bushido Acadamie
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Cave Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|China Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Chute Boxe
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Gracie Barra Portland
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Gracie Technics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|HMC Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Hybrid Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Imperio Fight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Knoxville MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Legion Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Mixed Martial Pro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|MMA Trondheim
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Our Town MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|NR
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Pellegrino Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|NR
|Pittsburgh Fight Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|NR
|Planet Eater
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Renzo Gracie Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Revolution MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|NR
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Roufusport
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Saekson Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|SikJitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Spartan Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|47
|Syndicate MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|TATA Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Tatsujin Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Team Alpha Male
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Team Balance
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Team Hunt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Top Notch Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Toshido MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Trench Tech
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|Vale Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|71
|58
|VFS Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|105
|American Top Team
|0.429
|6
|8
|0
|0
|-4
|119
|105
|Evolucao Thai
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|119
|105
|Factory X
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|119
|105
|Integrated MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|119
|NR
|Kings MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|119
|NR
|SBG Ireland
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|119
|58
|Systems Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|119
|58
|Team Quest
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|119
|58
|Xtreme Couture
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|128
|58
|Jackson-Wink
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|1
|-5
|128
|109
|MMA Factory
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|130
|110
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.250
|2
|6
|0
|2
|-14