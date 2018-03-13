UFC fight cards have been much maligned as of late, with criticism being lobbed at the organization over the perceived weak fight cards being foisted on the viewing public. So we thought we’d look into the matter more deeply, first in this article here, and now with our 2018 UFC Fight Card Rankings. These are fight card rankings based on strength of the card on paper, as measured by our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings. In short, the better the fighter on a card, the more “points” a card is given. Main event and co-main event matches are weighed heavier in the ratings, and title fights are given double points (only REAL title fights, not fake interim ones).

To give some perspective, here are the average rating of various types of UFC cards over the past year:

Pay-per-views: 9,900

FOX cards: 7,300

Fight Nights (FS1, Fight Pass, etc.): 5,900

(events in italics haven’t taken place yet, so rating could change; click on event name to view full fight card)