2018 UFC Fight Card Rankings
March 13, 2018

UFC fight cards have been much maligned as of late, with criticism being lobbed at the organization over the perceived weak fight cards being foisted on the viewing public.  So we thought we’d look into the matter more deeply, first in this article here, and now with our 2018 UFC Fight Card Rankings.  These are fight card rankings based on strength of the card on paper, as measured by our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings.  In short, the better the fighter on a card, the more “points” a card is given. Main event and co-main event matches are weighed heavier in the ratings, and title fights are given double points (only REAL title fights, not fake interim ones).

To give some perspective, here are the average rating of various types of UFC cards over the past year:

Pay-per-views: 9,900
FOX cards: 7,300
Fight Nights (FS1, Fight Pass, etc.): 5,900 

 

(events in italics haven’t taken place yet, so rating could change; click on event name to view full fight card)

Event Platform Rating Rating/Fight
1 UFC 223 PPV 13,490 1,038
2 UFC 220 PPV 10,799 982
3 UFC 224 PPV 10,048 1,116
4 Barboza-Lee FS1 8,466 705
5 Poirier-Gaethje FOX 7,997 571
6 UFC 222 PPV 7,985 665
7 Emmett-Stephens FOX 7,640 637
8 UFC 221 PPV 6,593 549
9 Jacare-Brunson FOX 6,384 532
10 Machida-Anders FS1 6,380 580
11 Werdum-Volkov Fight Pass 5,823 485
12 Cowboy-Medeiros FS1 5,726 477
13 Stephens-Choi FS1 4,984 453

 

 