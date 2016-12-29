The news was broke and confirmed that UFC 207 will be Mike Goldberg’s last cageside. While he’s frequently been the butt-end of many jokes, his voice has become synonymous with the UFC brand. As a result the announcement of his departure has led to the question of just who could fill Goldie’s shoes.

The obvious answer here is any of the team that has been groomed for this moment for the past few years. Brian Stann, John Gooden, Dan Hardy and Jon Anik have done an impressive job over the last few years – with some being better at play-by-play than others. However, the announcement of one of them stepping up would barely be ground shaking.

So, if WME-IMG wanted to make a big splash and sign outside talent to fill the gig, who might they go for? We have some possibilities.

1. Max Kellerman

Coming up through the world of boxing, Kellerman already has combat sports knowledge. He’s done work for both HBO and ESPN on fights and has a pretty large fanbase thanks to his work on ESPN’s First Take. He’s also a younger, high-energy guy that could definitely keep up with Rogan. Could he handle the switch to MMA? Likely. Could he handle play-by-play duties? Definitely. Would he want to leave his job at ESPN to travel with UFC? Maybe not.

2. Jim Rome

Probably one of the most thrown around name of the past few weeks, Rome definitely would make a big splash. He’s often brash and creates plenty to talk about. While I don’t think he’d be able to handle the play-by-play aspects, he could get new fans interested with his style.

3. Michael Schiavello

Most definitely the right choice if they are going outside the UFC, nobody from the outside has better credentials to do this job. He’s amazing during fights on AXS TV, he’s been around the sport forever and, for hardcore fans, he’s a familiar name they can trust. Add in the fact that he’s appeared on Rogan’s podcast in the past and the two seem made for each other.