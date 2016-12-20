It’s official. The UFC is bringing a women’s featherweight division to the public during the new year. After much debate and pleading for it to happen from fans, fighters and promoters alike, it’s finally happening. However, the UFC used two fighters already on their roster for the first title fight.

With so much talent out there at 145 lbs, it’s a crime they are not seeking outside talent yet. To help aid the UFC in finding the right talent to build the division, we bring you the top five names to build the featherweight division around – excluding the obvious choice.

(NOTE: Fighters currently signed to Bellator were not considered for this list due to contract issues)

1. Megan Anderson (7-2) – Queensland, Australia

(Check her out on this week’s TOP TURTLE MMA PODCAST)

My number one choice to get signed by the UFC is Megan Anderson. It makes all the sense in the world. She already fights for Invicta, which has shown to have a great relationship with the UFC, and she is headlining their next show. On top of that, she has some of the most electric striking in the division and has put all of her last three opponents away with TKOs. If you haven’t seen her beatdown of Peggy Morgan yet, I suggest checking it out on FightPass as soon as possible – it’ll get you pumped for her main event (Invicta 21 on January 14th).

2. Charmaine Tweet (9-5) – Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

If you’re going to take one of the two headliners of Invicta 21 over to the big show, you might as well take both. In the end, that fight will simply determine who gets shot to the top and who has to wait a little longer; it won’t decide who gets signed. That’s not to say Tweet isn’t deserving. The former kickboxer has an impressive record that includes a recent spinning back fist KO. Her fights pretty much guarantee excitement every time she steps in the cage. Plus, she already has a fight against the consensus number one fighter in the featherweight division, Cyborg Justino.

3. Ediane Gomes (10-4) – Sao Paulo, Brazil

Gomes might sound like a weird pick for a number of reasons. Firstly, her last two fights were at bantamweight, not featherweight. Secondly, she lost both of those last two fights. While that may be a deterrent for some, it’s much more impressive if you look at just her record at featherweight. In the 145 lbs division she is 10-2 with seven submission wins. Those two losses? UFC 208 headliners Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes. Still seems pretty dangerous to me in the division.

4. Faith Van Duin (5-3) – Rotorua, New Zealand

Another fighter with a past fight with Justino, Van Duin is way more impressive than her record. One of the most underrated tough girls of 145 lbs, Van Duin made her name by winning an eight-woman featherweight tournament in which she beat three different women and fought nearly seven total rounds in one night. Her heart is unquestionable and she’ll keep anybody honest in the weight class.

5. Latoya Walker (5-1) – Austin, Texas

Walker may not be the most technical fighter on the planet, but she is ridiculously fun to watch. She loves to throw bombs as big and heavy as she possibly can. As a result, she’s snatched up a couple of highlight reel knockouts that left people begging for more. She’s the type that nobody can sleep on because she always has her right hand ready to go.