Alistair Overeem Scouting Report
Posted by on February 26, 2017

Vitals

6’4″ 248.5 lbs (Heavyweight)
80″ reach, Orthodox
May 17, 1980

Record

41-14 (1 NC) (UFC: 6-4)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Kickboxing champion
2005 ADCC European Trials winner

Championships Held

2H2H Light Heavyweight Tournament Champion: 2002
2H2H Light Heavyweight Champion: 2004 (no title defenses)
Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion: 2007-2010 (one successful title defense)
Dream Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

 

Strengths

– exceptional physical strength
– above average reach
– very experienced
– world class striker/kickboxer
– extremely hard hitter
– big time knockout artist
– killer knees
– also very good submission skills (19 wins via submission)
– historically accurate striker
– solid striking defense
– very good takedown & takedown defense %s
– fighting out of the one of the top camps in the world now (Jackson-Winkeljohn)
– on a hot streak
– fighting much smarter & cautious now

 

Weaknesses

– old & lots of miles on his odometer
– failed drug test in past
– susceptible to knockouts – can’t take big shots
– questionable cardio
– overconfidence has cost him in the past
– is significantly smaller than he was in the past

 
Synopsis

The Demolition Man’s long-awaited UFC career took a bit to get off the ground, but now he’s constantly in the mix for title shots.

 

Comments