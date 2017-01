No need for much of an introduction here – this is a list of the sales totals for every UFC pay-per-view since Day 1. Now, since the UFC is a private company and doesn’t release sales info, all this is based on estimates, usually released by the inimitable Dave Meltzer based on info from PPV providers (and listed on the Wikipedia pages for the events – UFC 178 & UFC 179 from Tapology). And during the Dark Ages of the sport, when it was pretty much banned anywhere, no PPV info is available.

(click on event name for full fight card & results)