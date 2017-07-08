Last night’s TUF Finale had a fight fall out last minute due to illness (Aspen Ladd was sick), now the same fate has struck tonight’s UFC 213 pay-per-view. Only tonight’s hurts that much more. Headliner, and UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, Amanda Nunes has fallen ill (reportedly resulting in her hospitalization), cancelling her title defense against Valentina Shevchenko.

The interim UFC Welterweight Championship fight between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker has been moved into the headlining slot, with Rob Font vs Douglas Silva de Andrade moving off of the prelims and onto the PPV portion of the card. The event will now have 11 fights, with a start time of 7:00 pm Eastern for the UFC Fight Pass prelims.

