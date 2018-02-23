UFC 224 has its first title fight. UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes is set to defend her title against top contender Raquel Pennington, multiple outlets reported today. Combate was first to reveal this matchup.

This will be the champ’s third title defense and first fight since last September, when she squeaked by Valentina Shevchenko via split decision at UFC 215. Pennington was expected to get this title shot last year before she broke her leg in a hunting accident, and subsequently has been out of action since November of 2016. She is currently on a four fight winning streak, topping Jessica Andrade, Bethe Correia, Elizabeth Phillips, and Miesha Tate.

UFC 224 goes down on May 12th from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.