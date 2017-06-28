The UFC is really struggling finding an opponent for uncrowned featherweight queen Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino. After inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Germaine de Randamie took the path taken by so many before her and dodged fighting Cyborg, the UFC stripped her of the title and set up Cyborg vs Megan Anderson for the crown at UFC 214. Now, as first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, that fight is off too.

Due to “personal reasons”, Anderson has pulled out of her dream fight.

So the game of musical chairs continues for Cyborg, as another Invicta fighter – current bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger – will move up to 145-pounds and jump to the UFC to face Justino. At least that is the plan as of today. But, as we’ve seen, things tend to go sideways when Cyborg is involved.

UFC 214 goes down July 29th from Anaheim, California, headlined by Daniel Cormer vs Jon Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Cyborg vs Evinger will be the co-main.