The UFC’s debut show in Brooklyn just got an injection of star power. UFC 208, which goes down February 11th in the Barclays Center, will be the next destination of Anderson Silva’s storied career. Dana White announced today that Silva will clash with fellow top 10 middleweight Derek Brunson at the event.

Brunson’s wild, kill-or-be-killed fighting style could make for an electric battle with the king of counter striking, Silva. Brunson’s last five fights have ended via (T)KO. Should be a good test for both men’s chins.

UFC 208 will be headlined by the UFC’s inaugural Women’s Featherweight Championship fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.