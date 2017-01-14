Quantcast
Anderson Silva Added To UFC 208 Card
Posted by on January 13, 2017
LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 31: Anderson Silva waits for the start of a middleweight fight against Nick Diaz during UFC 183 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Silva won by unanimous decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

 

The UFC’s debut show in Brooklyn just got an injection of star power.  UFC 208, which goes down February 11th in the Barclays Center, will be the next destination of Anderson Silva’s storied career.  Dana White announced today that Silva will clash with fellow top 10 middleweight Derek Brunson at the event.

Brunson’s wild, kill-or-be-killed fighting style could make for an electric battle with the king of counter striking, Silva.  Brunson’s last five fights have ended via (T)KO.  Should be a good test for both men’s chins.

UFC 208 will be headlined by the UFC’s inaugural Women’s Featherweight Championship fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

 

