No big surprise here, as Anderson Silva has been quite vocal with his anger at the UFC for not making an interim title fight between him and Yoel Romero at UFC 212 – Silva is now officially off of that card. Here is the UFC’s official release:

“Following the April 6 removal of Kelvin Gastelum from his UFC 212 bout against Anderson Silva, UFC officials attempted to find a replacement to meet Silva on June 3. However an opponent was not secured to face the former middleweight champion on short notice, prompting his removal from the card at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Due to Anderson Silva’s withdrawal, customers may request a full refund of their purchased tickets until May 18, 2017.

To request a refund of a purchase made at the event box office or points of sale, the customer must return to the point of purchase with the original tickets. For credit card transactions, the refund will be credited to credit card statement. For debit card transactions, the refund will be credited to the account linked to the debit card used for the purchase.

To refund a purchase made online or through the call center, the customer should access https://atendimento.tudus.com.br/hc/pt-br/requests/new, and select the category “Cancellation” and list “UFC 212” as the subject.”