Let’s try this again. After a proposed Anderson Silva-Kelvin Gastelum scrap was, well, scrapped this past June due to Gastelum failing a drug test for marijuana, the UFC has rebooked the fight. As first reported by FloCombat, and since confirmed by other media outlets, Silva vs Gastelum is signed to headline the UFC’s debut in mainland China. The company has a Fight Night scheduled for the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China on November 25th.

Gastelum was talking (once again) about dropping down to welterweight after being beaten by Chris Weidman last month, but it appears like he will stick around at middleweight for at least one more fight. His loss to Weidman was his first in the UFC as a 185-pounder. He is currently the 7th ranked middleweight on The MMA Manifesto’s UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings. Meanwhile, the former middleweight GOAT, Silva, is ranked 9th on that list, and is coming off of a decision win over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in February.