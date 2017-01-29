Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Andrei Arlovski Career Earnings
Posted by on January 29, 2017

Andrei Arlovski Career Earnings

 

(UFC, Affliction, EliteXC, ONE FC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses, UFC purses not made public until UFC 46)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 47 – Apr 2/04 – W (Correira) – $23,000 ($15,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 51 – Feb 5/05 – W (Sylvia) – $30,000 ($12,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)

UFC 53 – Jun 4/05 – W (Eilers) – $125,000 ($80,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus)*

UFC 55 – Oct 7/05 – W (Buentello) – $135,000 ($85,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)*

UFC 59 – Apr 15/06 – L (Sylvia) – $90,000

UFC 61 – Jul 8/06 – L (Sylvia) – $90,000

UFC 66 – Dec 30/06 – W (Cruz) – $145,000 ($90,000 to show, 55,000 win bonus)

UFC 70 – Apr 21/07 – W (Werdum) – $160,000

UFC 82 – Mar 1/08 – W (O’Brien) – $170,000

Affliction: Banned – Jul 19/08 – W (Rothwell) – $750,000 ($500,000 to show, $250,000 win bonus)

EliteXC: Heat – Oct 4/08 – W (Nelson) – $500,000

Affliction: Day of Reckoning – Jan 24/09 – L (Emelianenko) – $1,500,000

WSOF 1 – Nov 3/12 – W (Cole) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

WSOF 2 – Mar 23/13 – L (Johnson) – $35,000*

WSOF 5 – Sept 14/13 – W (Kyle) – $70,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus)*

UFC 174 – Jun 14/14 – W (Schaub) – $76,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Arlovski – Sept 13/14 – W (Silva) – $130,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 187 – Mar 23/15 – W (Browne) – $134,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 191 – Sept 5/15 – W (Mir) – $240,000 ($225,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 195 – Jan 2/16 – L (Miocic) – $265,000 ($250,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Arlovski – May 8/16 – L (Overeem) – $265,000 ($250,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Arlovski vs Barnett – Sept 3/16 – L (Barnett) – $315,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – L (Ngannou) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $5,578,000

 

 

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie - Feb 11th

UFC: dos Santos vs Struve 2 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC: Belfort vs Gastelum - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night 108 - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th

Past Results