B.J. Penn Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, purse info only available starting in 2004

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 46 – Jan 31/04 – W (Hughes) – $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

UFC 58 – Mar 4/06 – L (St-Pierre) – $25,000

UFC 63 – Sept 23/06 – L (Hughes) – $65,000* ($50,000 to show, $15,000 Fight of the Night bonus*)

TUF 5 Finale – Jun 23/07 – W (Pulver) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)*

UFC 80 – Jan 19/08 – W (Stephenson) – $135,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $35,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 84 – May 24/08 – W (Sherk) – $250,000 ($125,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus)

UFC 94 – Jan 31/09 – L (St-Pierre) – $125,000

UFC 101 – Aug 8/09 – W (Florian) – $310,000 ($125,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus, $60,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 107 – Dec 12/09 – W (Sanchez) – $250,000 ($125,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus)*

UFC 112 – Apr 10/10 – L (Edgar) – $150,000*

UFC 118 – Aug 28/10 – L (Edgar) – $150,000

UFC 123 – Nov 20/10 – W (Hughes) – $380,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $80,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 127 – Feb 27/11 – D (Fitch) – $150,000*

UFC 137 – Oct 29/11 – L (Ni. Diaz) – $225,000 ($150,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Diaz – Dec 8/12 – L (MacDonald) – $150,000

TUF Finale: Team Edgar vs Team Penn – Jul 6/14 – L (Edgar) – $150,000

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn – Jan 15/17 – L (Rodriguez) – $170,000 ($150,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Total Career Earnings: $2,835,000