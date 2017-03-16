Despite having two MMA legends at the top of the card, Vitor Belfort and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, last Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum didn’t do so great with TV viewers. According to Sports TV Ratings, the event averaged 946,000 viewers on Fox Sports 1, 531,000 of them in the 18-49 demographic.

This rating barely edged out the number of viewers for the Fight Night headlined by less-known fighters Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne earlier this year, and was topped by Yair Rodriguez vs B.J. Penn and Dennis Bermudez vs Korean Zombie.

It was up against tough competition on Saturday night however, as numerous college basketball conference tournament games got big viewer numbers, lead by Duke vs Notre Dame which averaged 3.5 million sets of eyeballs.