Last night was the perfect swan song for Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170. He got a quick win over rival Chael Sonnen and was the event’s top earner.
Here are the fighter payouts for the event, released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Fighting.
Tito Ortiz: $300,000
Chael Sonnen: $50,000
Paul Daley: $50,000
Brennan Ward: $50,000
Emmanuel Sanchez: $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)
Derek Campos: $34,200 ($19,200 to show, $15,000 win bonus)
Ralek Gracie: $33,000
Hisaki Kato: $30,000
Henry Corrales: $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)
Guilherme Bomba: $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)
Georgi Karakhanyan: $24,000
Chinzo Machida: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Kevin Casey: $10,000
Derek Anderson: $7,800
Alex Soto: $5,400 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus, $600 fine for missing weight)
Colleen Schneider: $5,400 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus, $600 fine for missing weight)
Chrissie Daniels: $4,800 ($4,500 to show, $300 from Schneider for missing weight)
Jacob Rosales: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
James Barnes: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Curtis Millender: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Jack May: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Daniel Rodriguez: $3,150 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus, $150 from Gonzalez for missing weight)
Mike Segura: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Jalin Turner: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Keith Berry: $3,000
Cody Bollinger: $2,500
Demarcus Brown: $2,300 ($2,000 to show, $300 from Soto for missing weight)
John Mercurio: $2,000
Tommy Aaron: $2,000
Rob Gooch: $2,000
Johnny Cisneros: $2,000
Gabriel Green: $2,000
Dave Cryer: $2,000
Jacar Ocampo: $1,500
Ian Butler: $1,500
Christina Gonzalez: $1,200 ($1,500 to show, $300 fine for missing weight)