Last night was the perfect swan song for Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170. He got a quick win over rival Chael Sonnen and was the event’s top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts for the event, released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Fighting.

Tito Ortiz: $300,000

Chael Sonnen: $50,000

Paul Daley: $50,000

Brennan Ward: $50,000

Emmanuel Sanchez: $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

Derek Campos: $34,200 ($19,200 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

Ralek Gracie: $33,000

Hisaki Kato: $30,000

Henry Corrales: $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)

Guilherme Bomba: $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

Georgi Karakhanyan: $24,000

Chinzo Machida: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Kevin Casey: $10,000

Derek Anderson: $7,800

Alex Soto: $5,400 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus, $600 fine for missing weight)

Colleen Schneider: $5,400 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus, $600 fine for missing weight)

Chrissie Daniels: $4,800 ($4,500 to show, $300 from Schneider for missing weight)

Jacob Rosales: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

James Barnes: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Curtis Millender: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Jack May: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Daniel Rodriguez: $3,150 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus, $150 from Gonzalez for missing weight)

Mike Segura: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Jalin Turner: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Keith Berry: $3,000

Cody Bollinger: $2,500

Demarcus Brown: $2,300 ($2,000 to show, $300 from Soto for missing weight)

John Mercurio: $2,000

Tommy Aaron: $2,000

Rob Gooch: $2,000

Johnny Cisneros: $2,000

Gabriel Green: $2,000

Dave Cryer: $2,000

Jacar Ocampo: $1,500

Ian Butler: $1,500

Christina Gonzalez: $1,200 ($1,500 to show, $300 fine for missing weight)