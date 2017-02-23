Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire lead the way in paydays for this past Saturday’s Bellator 172. Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission (and reported by MMA Fighting). No word on whether Matt Mitrione or Fedor Emelianenko got paid out despite their fight being cancelled.

Attendance: 12,994

Gate: $1,159,540

Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire: $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus)

Cheick Kongo: $75,000

Josh Koscheck: $75,000

Oli Thompson: $25,000

Anatoly Tokov: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Mauricio Alonso: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Veta Arteaga: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

Francisco France: $12,000

Josh Thomson: $10,000

Brooke Mayo: $8,000

James Terry: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Gaston Bolanos: $4,000

J.J. Okanaovich: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

J.C. Llamas: $2,500

Diego Herzog: $2,500

Jeremy Murphy: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Nikko Jackson: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Juan Cardenas: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Bobby Escalanate: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Justin Tenedora: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Abraham Vaesau: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Martin Sano: $2,000

Matt Ramirez: $1,800

Anthony Do: $1,500

Zach Andrews: $1,500

Cesar Gonzalez: $1,000

Luis Vargas: $1,000

Roque Reyes: $1,000

Abner Perez: $1,000

Dominic Sumner: $1,000