Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire lead the way in paydays for this past Saturday’s Bellator 172. Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission (and reported by MMA Fighting). No word on whether Matt Mitrione or Fedor Emelianenko got paid out despite their fight being cancelled.
Attendance: 12,994
Gate: $1,159,540
Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire: $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus)
Cheick Kongo: $75,000
Josh Koscheck: $75,000
Oli Thompson: $25,000
Anatoly Tokov: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Mauricio Alonso: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Veta Arteaga: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)
Francisco France: $12,000
Josh Thomson: $10,000
Brooke Mayo: $8,000
James Terry: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)
Gaston Bolanos: $4,000
J.J. Okanaovich: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
J.C. Llamas: $2,500
Diego Herzog: $2,500
Jeremy Murphy: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Nikko Jackson: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Juan Cardenas: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Bobby Escalanate: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Justin Tenedora: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Abraham Vaesau: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Martin Sano: $2,000
Matt Ramirez: $1,800
Anthony Do: $1,500
Zach Andrews: $1,500
Cesar Gonzalez: $1,000
Luis Vargas: $1,000
Roque Reyes: $1,000
Abner Perez: $1,000
Dominic Sumner: $1,000