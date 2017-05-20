Quantcast
Bellator 179 Pick ‘Em Results
Posted by on May 20, 2017


Congratulations to CDN420 for winning our Bellator 179 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira on May 28th.  Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Rory MacDonald – 88%
Liam McGeary – 82%
Cheick Kongo – 88%
Kevin Ferguson Jr – 82%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 39-27 (59%)


Bellator 179 Pick ‘Em Results

1 CDN420 14
2 Brandon Kaplan 10
2 derek imm 10
2 Sternfan74 10
5 Creamy Goodness 8
5 Dave K. 8
5 David McAuley 8
5 gary c 8
5 Jason Poirier 8
5 Josh W 8
5 larry chaput 8
5 Michael J. 8
5 Mike P. 8
5 Nathan Hickling 8
5 NIck b 8
5 Ryan A. MacDonald 8
17 captainkirk368 6
17 Craig S. 6
17 Derrick Fling 6
17 Emma Savoy 6
17 Jesse mejia 6
17 Jon Doe 6
17 Travis Parsons 6
17 Vic Rattanasithy 6
25 Frankie Dicristofano 4
25 James Weise 4
25 ryanC 4
25 Scott Wilterdink 4
25 The MMA Manifesto 4
30 Jeannie South 2
30 Ricardo Arancibia 2
30 Todd Bridgland 2
33 KurtK26 0

 


2017 Overall Standings

1 Dave K. 85
2 Nathan Hickling 82
3 Creamy Goodness 79
3 Josh W 79
5 Craig S. 77
6 The MMA Manifesto 75
7 Ryan A. MacDonald 73
8 Travis Parsons 70
9 derek imm 68
10 Todd Bridgland 67

 