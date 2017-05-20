

Congratulations to CDN420 for winning our Bellator 179 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira on May 28th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Rory MacDonald – 88%

Liam McGeary – 82%

Cheick Kongo – 88%

Kevin Ferguson Jr – 82%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 39-27 (59%)



Bellator 179 Pick ‘Em Results

1 CDN420 14 2 Brandon Kaplan 10 2 derek imm 10 2 Sternfan74 10 5 Creamy Goodness 8 5 Dave K. 8 5 David McAuley 8 5 gary c 8 5 Jason Poirier 8 5 Josh W 8 5 larry chaput 8 5 Michael J. 8 5 Mike P. 8 5 Nathan Hickling 8 5 NIck b 8 5 Ryan A. MacDonald 8 17 captainkirk368 6 17 Craig S. 6 17 Derrick Fling 6 17 Emma Savoy 6 17 Jesse mejia 6 17 Jon Doe 6 17 Travis Parsons 6 17 Vic Rattanasithy 6 25 Frankie Dicristofano 4 25 James Weise 4 25 ryanC 4 25 Scott Wilterdink 4 25 The MMA Manifesto 4 30 Jeannie South 2 30 Ricardo Arancibia 2 30 Todd Bridgland 2 33 KurtK26 0



2017 Overall Standings