Congratulations to CDN420 for winning our Bellator 179 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira on May 28th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Rory MacDonald – 88%
Liam McGeary – 82%
Cheick Kongo – 88%
Kevin Ferguson Jr – 82%
Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 39-27 (59%)
Bellator 179 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|CDN420
|14
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|10
|2
|derek imm
|10
|2
|Sternfan74
|10
|5
|Creamy Goodness
|8
|5
|Dave K.
|8
|5
|David McAuley
|8
|5
|gary c
|8
|5
|Jason Poirier
|8
|5
|Josh W
|8
|5
|larry chaput
|8
|5
|Michael J.
|8
|5
|Mike P.
|8
|5
|Nathan Hickling
|8
|5
|NIck b
|8
|5
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|8
|17
|captainkirk368
|6
|17
|Craig S.
|6
|17
|Derrick Fling
|6
|17
|Emma Savoy
|6
|17
|Jesse mejia
|6
|17
|Jon Doe
|6
|17
|Travis Parsons
|6
|17
|Vic Rattanasithy
|6
|25
|Frankie Dicristofano
|4
|25
|James Weise
|4
|25
|ryanC
|4
|25
|Scott Wilterdink
|4
|25
|The MMA Manifesto
|4
|30
|Jeannie South
|2
|30
|Ricardo Arancibia
|2
|30
|Todd Bridgland
|2
|33
|KurtK26
|0
2017 Overall Standings
|1
|Dave K.
|85
|2
|Nathan Hickling
|82
|3
|Creamy Goodness
|79
|3
|Josh W
|79
|5
|Craig S.
|77
|6
|The MMA Manifesto
|75
|7
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|73
|8
|Travis Parsons
|70
|9
|derek imm
|68
|10
|Todd Bridgland
|67