Bellator 193 went down January 26th, and the winner of the night’s opening fight, surprisingly, was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Justin Lawrence: $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)

Kendall Grove: $45,000

Saad Awad: $43,000

Lorenz Larkin: $42,700 ($40,000 to show, $2,700 from Gonzalez for missing weight)

Fernando Gonzalez: $21,600 ($27,000 to show, $5,400 fine for missing weight)

AJ Matthews: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Jake Smith: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Tyrell Fortune: $15,000

J.J. Ambrose: $10,000

Steve Kozola: $10,000

Tyree Fortune: $5,000

Everett Cummings: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Joshua Jones: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Moses Murrietta: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Mark Vorgeas: $3,500 ($2,000 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Michael Quintero: $3,000

Andrew Natividad: $3,000

Mike Andaya: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Ben Beebe: $2,000

DeMarcus Brown: $2,000

Chris Herrera: $1,750

Joe Hernandez: $1,500

Tim Riscen: $1,500

Julio Aguilera: $1,000