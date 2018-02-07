Bellator 193 went down January 26th, and the winner of the night’s opening fight, surprisingly, was the top earner.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.
Justin Lawrence: $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)
Kendall Grove: $45,000
Saad Awad: $43,000
Lorenz Larkin: $42,700 ($40,000 to show, $2,700 from Gonzalez for missing weight)
Fernando Gonzalez: $21,600 ($27,000 to show, $5,400 fine for missing weight)
AJ Matthews: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Jake Smith: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Tyrell Fortune: $15,000
J.J. Ambrose: $10,000
Steve Kozola: $10,000
Tyree Fortune: $5,000
Everett Cummings: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Joshua Jones: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Moses Murrietta: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Mark Vorgeas: $3,500 ($2,000 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Michael Quintero: $3,000
Andrew Natividad: $3,000
Mike Andaya: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Ben Beebe: $2,000
DeMarcus Brown: $2,000
Chris Herrera: $1,750
Joe Hernandez: $1,500
Tim Riscen: $1,500
Julio Aguilera: $1,000