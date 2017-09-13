There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss



Stats Total Rank 1 Ryan Bader 276.5 2 Phil Davis 265.5 3 Liam McGeary 222.5 4 Linton Vassell 202.5 5 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal 117.5 6 Chael Sonnen 70 7 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson 66.5 8 Wanderlei Silva 62.5 9 Rafael Lovato Jr 47.5 10 Philipe Lins 43.5 11 Jarod Trice 29.5 12 Kevin Casey 14 13 Royce Gracie 10 14 Dave Marfone 0 14 Ken Shamrock 0 14 Ralek Gracie 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights



