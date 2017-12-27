There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Darrion Caldwell 300.5 2 3 Joe Warren 134 3 4 Joe Taimanglo 89 4 NR Michael McDonald 61 5 5 Steve Garcia 53.5 6 6 Johnny Marigo 42.5 7 7 Jordan Howard 36 8 8 Leandro Higo 30 8 8 Ricardo Vasquez 30 10 10 Dominic Mazzotta 25 11 NR Almog Shay 22.5 12 11 Justin Tenedora 22.5 13 12 Matt Lozano 20 14 NR Brandon Phillips 18 15 13 LC Davis 10.5 16 14 Alex Potts 10 17 NR Luiz Rocha 10 18 NR Peter Ligier 5 19 15 Brandon Polcare 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound