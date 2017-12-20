There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 362 2 2 Daniel Straus 201.5 3 3 Pat Curran 164.5 4 4 Daniel Weichel 160.5 5 5 Emmanuel Sanchez 144.5 6 NR Marcos Galvao 129.5 7 6 A.J. McKee 112 8 7 Georgi Karakhanyan 105 9 8 James Gallagher 68.5 10 NR Sam Sicilia 50.5 11 9 Daniel Pineda 45.5 12 10 Gaston Reyno 45 12 22 Pete Rogers 45 14 12 Noad Lahat 42.5 15 11 Justin Lawrence 40.5 16 13 Chinzo Machida 30.5 17 NR Tywan Claxton 30 18 22 Dan Shainis 29.5 19 14 Henry Corrales 29 20 NR Cris Williams 25 20 NR Gaston Bolanos 25 20 NR Mike Trizano 25 20 NR Natanial Parisi 25 20 NR Scott Clymer 25 20 20 Vovka Clay 25 26 15 Blair Tugman 23 27 NR Brian Moore 22.5 28 16 John Teixeira 15.5 29 NR Jeremiah Labiano 12.5 30 17 Adam Borics 10 31 18 Anthony Taylor 8 32 NR Andrew Salas 5 32 NR Frank Buenafuente 5 32 NR Kester Mark 5 35 NR Jonathan Bowman 4.5 36 19 Dominic Mazzottta 0 36 NR Ethan Goss 0 36 NR Francis Healy 0 36 NR Mark Wagy 0 36 21 Matt Denning 0 36 NR Michael Putnam 0 36 NR Mike Otwell 0 36 NR Or Eliov 0 36 NR Rick Gutierrez 0 36 NR Thomas Lopez 0 36 22 Timothy Wheeler 0

