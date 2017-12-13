There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Michael Chandler 324 2 2 Brent Primus 246 3 3 Benson Henderson 152 3 3 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 152 5 5 Goiti Yamauchi 132.5 6 9 David Rickels 118 6 7 Saad Awad 118 8 6 Derek Campos 106.5 9 8 Adam Piccolotti 82.5 10 12 Brandon Girtz 75.5 10 10 Derek Anderson 75.5 12 11 J.J. Okanovich 66 13 NR Dean Hancock 62.5 14 13 Steve Kozola 55.5 15 14 Ryan Quinn 53.5 16 15 Josh Thomson 45 17 20 Carrington Banks 43 18 NR Mike Wilkins 30 19 NR Sean Holden 29.5 20 16 Aaron Pico 25 20 NR Assaf Batan 25 20 16 Jonathan Pearce 25 20 NR Mandel Nallo 25 20 NR Moshe Ben Shimol 25 20 16 Nick Gehrts 25 20 NR Oron Kahlon 25 27 NR Brett Martinez 22.5 27 NR Mihail Nica 22.5 27 16 Zach Freeman 22.5 30 NR Carlos Miranda 10 30 NR Kevin Carrier 10 30 NR Manny Muro 10 33 NR Paul Redmond 5 34 NR Emmanuel Rivera 4.5 34 21 Luis Jauregui 4.5 36 NR Alec Williams 0 36 22 Damir Ferhatbegovic 0 36 NR Frank Sforza 0 36 NR Fred Freeman 0 36 NR Ivan Solomatov 0 36 NR John Beneduce 0 36 NR Jose Antonio Perez 0 36 NR Julian Maloku 0 36 22 Justin Linn 0 36 22 Ken Beverly 0 36 NR Luka Jelcic 0 36 NR Marcus Surin 0 36 NR Mor Attias 0 36 NR Sergio de Jesus Santos 0 36 NR Shakir McKillip 0

Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound