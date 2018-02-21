There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Michael Chandler 322 2 2 Brent Primus 246 3 3 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 172 4 3 Benson Henderson 152 5 6 David Rickels 118 6 5 Goiti Yamauchi 112.5 7 6 Saad Awad 107.5 8 8 Derek Campos 93 9 9 Adam Piccolotti 82.5 10 10 Brandon Girtz 75.5 10 10 Derek Anderson 75.5 12 12 J.J. Okanovich 66 13 13 Dean Hancock 55 14 15 Ryan Quinn 53.5 15 17 Carrington Banks 43 16 NR Jake Smith 40 16 36 Marcus Surin 40 18 20 Mandel Nallo 25 19 27 Mihail Nica 22.5 19 27 Zach Freeman 22.5 21 NR Jeremy Petley 9.5 22 NR J.J. Ambrose 8 23 34 Emmanuel Rivera 4.5 23 34 Luis Jauregui 4.5

