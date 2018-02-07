There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Gegard Mousasi 318 2 2 Rafael Carvalho 300 3 3 Alexander Shlemenko 235 4 4 John Salter 148 5 NR Chidi Njokuani 101 6 NR Rafael Lovato Jr 92.5 7 6 Ed Ruth 85 8 5 Chris Honeycutt 80 9 7 Jordan Young 77 10 NR Mauricio Alonso 70 11 11 Gregory Babene 63 12 8 Melvin Manhoef 54 13 9 Kendall Grove 53 14 12 A.J. Matthews 40 15 13 Hisaki Kato 32.5 16 14 Alessio Sakara 30.5 17 15 Costello Van Steenis 25 18 17 Joe Schilling 24 19 NR Anatoly Tokov 20 20 19 Ben Reiter 15.5 21 NR Romero Cotton 5

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound



