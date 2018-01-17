There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Total Rank 1 Douglas Lima Welterweight 404 2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Featherweight 362 3 Ryan Bader Light Heavyweight 356.5 4 Michael Chandler Lightweight 324 5 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 318 6 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 302 7 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweight 300.5 8 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 300 9 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 250.5 10 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 246 10 Brent Primus Lightweight 246 12 Alexander Shlemenko Middleweight 235 13 Daniel Straus Featherweight 201.5 14 Linton Vassell Light Heavyweight 194.5 15 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 190.5 16 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal Heavyweight 177.5 17 Pat Curran Featherweight 164.5 18 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 160.5 19 Rory MacDonald Welterweight 159 20 Benson Henderson Lightweight 152 20 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 152 22 John Salter Middleweight 148 23 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 144.5 24 Fernando Gonzalez Welterweight 144 25 Joe Warren Bantamweight 134 26 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 132.5 27 Marcos Galvao Featherweight 129.5 28 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 128.5 29 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 128 30 David Rickels Lightweight 118 30 Saad Awad Lightweight 118 32 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 116 33 A.J. McKee Featherweight 112 34 Michael Page Welterweight 108 35 Derek Campos Lightweight 106.5 36 Georgi Karakhanyan Featherweight 105 37 Paul Daley Welterweight 103 38 Chidi Njokuani Middleweight 101 39 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 96.5 40 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 92.5 41 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 90.5 42 Joe Taimanglo Bantamweight 89 43 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 87.5 44 Ed Ruth Middleweight 85 45 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 82.5 46 Chris Honeycutt Middleweight 80 47 Jordan Young Middleweight 77 48 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 75.5 48 Derek Anderson Lightweight 75.5 50 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 70 50 Chael Sonnen Light Heavyweight 70 50 Mauricio Alonso Welterweight 70 53 James Gallagher Featherweight 68.5 53 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 68.5 55 J.J. Okanovich Lightweight 66 56 Alex Huddleston Heavyweight 65 57 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 64 58 Gregory Babene Middleweight 63 59 Wanderlei Silva Light Heavyweight 62.5 59 Dean Hancock Lightweight 62.5 61 Brennan Ward Welterweight 61.5 62 Michael McDonald Bantamweight 61 63 Emily Ducote Women’s Flyweight 60.5 64 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 56.5 65 Steve Kozola Lightweight 55.5 66 Melvin Manhoef Middleweight 54 66 Josh Koscheck Welterweight 54 68 Steve Garcia Bantamweight 53.5 68 Ryan Quinn Lightweight 53.5 70 Kendall Grove Middleweight 53 71 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 50.5 72 Joaquin Buckley Welterweight 49 73 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 47.5 73 Alexander Nikulin Middleweight 47.5 73 Kevin Ferguson Jr Welterweight 47.5 73 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 47.5 77 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 45.5 78 Gaston Reyno Featherweight 45 78 Pete Rogers Featherweight 45 78 Josh Thomson Lightweight 45 78 Haim Gozali Welterweight 45 82 Philipe Lins Light Heavyweight 43.5 83 Carrington Banks Lightweight 43 84 Johnny Marigo Bantamweight 42.5 84 Noad Lahat Featherweight 42.5 86 Justin Lawrence Featherweight 40.5 87 A.J. Matthews Middleweight 40 87 Matt Secor Welterweight 40 89 Jordan Howard Bantamweight 36 89 Alexis Dufresne Women’s Featherweight 36 91 Philip De Fries Heavyweight 34.5 91 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 34.5 93 Anastasia Yankova Women’s Flyweight 34 94 Justin Wren Heavyweight 33.5 95 Hisaki Kato Middleweight 32.5 96 Ryan Couture Welterweight 32 97 Chinzo Machida Featherweight 30.5 97 Alessio Sakara Middleweight 30.5 99 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 30 99 Ricardo Vasquez Bantamweight 30 99 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 30 99 Mike Wilkins Lightweight 30 99 Justin Patterson Welterweight 30 99 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 30 99 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweight 30 106 Dan Shainis Featherweight 29.5 106 Jarod Trice Light Heavyweight 29.5 106 Sean Holden Lightweight 29.5 106 Lena Ovchynnikova Women’s Flyweight 29.5 110 Henry Corrales Featherweight 29 110 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 29 112 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 28.5 113 Logan Storley Welterweight 27.5 114 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 26 115 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 25 115 Cris Williams Featherweight 25 115 Gaston Bolanos Featherweight 25 115 Mike Trizano Featherweight 25 115 Natanial Parisi Featherweight 25 115 Scott Clymer Featherweight 25 115 Vovka Clay Featherweight 25 115 Ernest James Heavyweight 25 115 Adam Keresh Heavyweight 25 115 Teagan Dooley Light Heavyweight 25 115 Tony Johnson Light Heavyweight 25 115 Aaron Pico Lightweight 25 115 Assaf Batan Lightweight 25 115 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 25 115 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 25 115 Moshe Ben Shimol Lightweight 25 115 Nick Gehrts Lightweight 25 115 Oron Kahlon Lightweight 25 115 Mohammad Yahya Lightweight 25 115 Charlie Ward Middleweight 25 115 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 25 115 Andrew Parker Middleweight 25 115 Brian Grinnell Welterweight 25 115 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 25 115 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 25 115 Katy Collins Women’s Flyweight 25 141 Joe Schilling Middleweight 24 142 Blair Tugman Featherweight 23 143 Almog Shay Bantamweight 22.5 143 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 22.5 143 Brian Moore Featherweight 22.5 143 Brett Martinez Lightweight 22.5 143 Mihail Nica Lightweight 22.5 143 Zach Freeman Lightweight 22.5 143 Jason Radcliffe Middleweight 22.5 143 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweight 22.5 143 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 22.5 143 Colleen Schneider Women’s Flyweight 22.5 143 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 22.5 154 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 20.5 154 Valerie Letourneau Women’s Flyweight 20.5 156 Matt Lozano Bantamweight 20 156 Royce Gracie Light Heavyweight 20 158 Brandon Phillips Bantamweight 18 159 John Teixeira Featherweight 15.5 159 Ben Reiter Middleweight 15.5 161 Joey Davis Welterweight 14.5 161 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 14.5 163 Kevin Casey Light Heavyweight 14 164 Jaimelene Nievera Women’s Flyweight 13 165 Jeremiah Labiano Featherweight 12.5 166 LC Davis Bantamweight 10.5 167 Alex Potts Bantamweight 10 167 Luiz Rocha Bantamweight 10 167 Adam Borics Featherweight 10 167 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 10 167 Carlos Miranda Lightweight 10 167 Kevin Carrier Lightweight 10 167 Manny Muro Lightweight 10 167 Gabrielle Holloway Women’s Featherweight 10 167 Iony Razafiarison Women’s Featherweight 10 176 Jeremy Petley Lightweight 9.5 177 Heather Hardy Women’s Flyweight 9 178 Anthony Taylor Featherweight 8 178 James Thompson Heavyweight 8 180 Jessica Middleton Women’s Flyweight 6.5 181 Peter Ligier Bantamweight 5 181 Andrew Salas Featherweight 5 181 Frank Buenafuente Featherweight 5 181 Kester Mark Featherweight 5 181 Paul Redmond Lightweight 5 181 Michael Lombardo Middleweight 5 181 Levi Matan Welterweight 5 181 Shimon Gosh Welterweight 5 181 Corina Herrera Women’s Flyweight 5 181 Kaytlin Neil Women’s Flyweight 5 181 Lisa Blaine Women’s Flyweight 5 181 Stephanie Geltmacher Women’s Flyweight 5 193 Jonathan Bowman Featherweight 4.5 193 Emmanuel Rivera Lightweight 4.5 193 Luis Jauregui Lightweight 4.5 196 Chris Dempsey Middleweight 3.5 197 Brandon Polcare Bantamweight 0 197 Dominic Mazzottta Featherweight 0 197 Ethan Goss Featherweight 0 197 Francis Healy Featherweight 0 197 Mark Wagy Featherweight 0 197 Matt Denning Featherweight 0 197 Michael Putnam Featherweight 0 197 Mike Otwell Featherweight 0 197 Or Eliov Featherweight 0 197 Rick Gutierrez Featherweight 0 197 Thomas Lopez Featherweight 0 197 Timothy Wheeler Featherweight 0 197 Bobby Brents Heavyweight 0 197 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 0 197 Oli Thompson Heavyweight 0 197 Ray Jones Heavyweight 0 197 Roman Kushnir Heavyweight 0 197 Alec Hooben Light Heavyweight 0 197 Dave Marfone Light Heavyweight 0 197 DeMarcus Simmons Light Heavyweight 0 197 Ken Shamrock Light Heavyweight 0 197 Leonardo Leite Light Heavyweight 0 197 Mike Ortega Light Heavyweight 0 197 Ralek Gracie Light Heavyweight 0 197 Alec Williams Lightweight 0 197 Damir Ferhatbegovic Lightweight 0 197 Frank Sforza Lightweight 0 197 Fred Freeman Lightweight 0 197 Ivan Solomatov Lightweight 0 197 John Beneduce Lightweight 0 197 Jose Antonio Perez Lightweight 0 197 Julian Maloku Lightweight 0 197 Justin Linn Lightweight 0 197 Ken Beverly Lightweight 0 197 Luka Jelcic Lightweight 0 197 Marcus Surin Lightweight 0 197 Mor Attias Lightweight 0 197 Sergio de Jesus Santos Lightweight 0 197 Shakir McKillip Lightweight 0 197 Lewis Monarch Lightweight 0 197 Ash Griffiths Lightweight 0 197 John Redmond Middleweight 0 197 Rami Abuhave Middleweight 0 197 Steve Skrzat Middleweight 0 197 Emmanuel Verdier Middleweight 0 197 Frank Patterson Middleweight 0 197 Tony Zanko Middleweight 0 197 Alex Lopez Welterweight 0 197 Arsen Faitovich Welterweight 0 197 Erik Sianov Welterweight 0 197 Francisco Silva Welterweight 0 197 Kemmyelle Haley Welterweight 0 197 Zak Bucia Welterweight 0 197 Brittney Elkin Women’s Featherweight 0 197 Joana Filipa Women’s Featherweight 0 197 Maria Casanova Women’s Featherweight 0 197 Roberta Paim Women’s Featherweight 0 197 Alice Yauger Women’s Flyweight 0 197 Ana Julaton Women’s Flyweight 0 197 Brooke Mayo Women’s Flyweight 0 197 Bruna Vargas Women’s Flyweight 0 197 Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 0 197 Helen Harper Women’s Flyweight 0 197 Ky Bennett Women’s Flyweight 0 197 Na Liang Women’s Flyweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

