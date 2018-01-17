Quantcast
Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 17/18
Posted by on January 17, 2018
UNCASVILLE, CT – APRIL 22: Patricio Freire walks to the cage for his bout against Henry Corrales (not shown) at Mohegan Sun Arena on April 22, 2016 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: Pound for Pound.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats     Total
Rank      
1 Douglas Lima Welterweight 404
2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Featherweight 362
3 Ryan Bader Light Heavyweight 356.5
4 Michael Chandler Lightweight 324
5 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 318
6 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 302
7 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweight 300.5
8 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 300
9 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 250.5
10 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 246
10 Brent Primus Lightweight 246
12 Alexander Shlemenko Middleweight 235
13 Daniel Straus Featherweight 201.5
14 Linton Vassell Light Heavyweight 194.5
15 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 190.5
16 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal Heavyweight 177.5
17 Pat Curran Featherweight 164.5
18 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 160.5
19 Rory MacDonald Welterweight 159
20 Benson Henderson Lightweight 152
20 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 152
22 John Salter Middleweight 148
23 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 144.5
24 Fernando Gonzalez Welterweight 144
25 Joe Warren Bantamweight 134
26 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 132.5
27 Marcos Galvao Featherweight 129.5
28 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 128.5
29 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 128
30 David Rickels Lightweight 118
30 Saad Awad Lightweight 118
32 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 116
33 A.J. McKee Featherweight 112
34 Michael Page Welterweight 108
35 Derek Campos Lightweight 106.5
36 Georgi Karakhanyan Featherweight 105
37 Paul Daley Welterweight 103
38 Chidi Njokuani Middleweight 101
39 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 96.5
40 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 92.5
41 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 90.5
42 Joe Taimanglo Bantamweight 89
43 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 87.5
44 Ed Ruth Middleweight 85
45 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 82.5
46 Chris Honeycutt Middleweight 80
47 Jordan Young Middleweight 77
48 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 75.5
48 Derek Anderson Lightweight 75.5
50 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 70
50 Chael Sonnen Light Heavyweight 70
50 Mauricio Alonso Welterweight 70
53 James Gallagher Featherweight 68.5
53 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 68.5
55 J.J. Okanovich Lightweight 66
56 Alex Huddleston Heavyweight 65
57 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 64
58 Gregory Babene Middleweight 63
59 Wanderlei Silva Light Heavyweight 62.5
59 Dean Hancock Lightweight 62.5
61 Brennan Ward Welterweight 61.5
62 Michael McDonald Bantamweight 61
63 Emily Ducote Women’s Flyweight 60.5
64 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 56.5
65 Steve Kozola Lightweight 55.5
66 Melvin Manhoef Middleweight 54
66 Josh Koscheck Welterweight 54
68 Steve Garcia Bantamweight 53.5
68 Ryan Quinn Lightweight 53.5
70 Kendall Grove Middleweight 53
71 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 50.5
72 Joaquin Buckley Welterweight 49
73 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 47.5
73 Alexander Nikulin Middleweight 47.5
73 Kevin Ferguson Jr Welterweight 47.5
73 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 47.5
77 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 45.5
78 Gaston Reyno Featherweight 45
78 Pete Rogers Featherweight 45
78 Josh Thomson Lightweight 45
78 Haim Gozali Welterweight 45
82 Philipe Lins Light Heavyweight 43.5
83 Carrington Banks Lightweight 43
84 Johnny Marigo Bantamweight 42.5
84 Noad Lahat Featherweight 42.5
86 Justin Lawrence Featherweight 40.5
87 A.J. Matthews Middleweight 40
87 Matt Secor Welterweight 40
89 Jordan Howard Bantamweight 36
89 Alexis Dufresne Women’s Featherweight 36
91 Philip De Fries Heavyweight 34.5
91 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 34.5
93 Anastasia Yankova Women’s Flyweight 34
94 Justin Wren Heavyweight 33.5
95 Hisaki Kato Middleweight 32.5
96 Ryan Couture Welterweight 32
97 Chinzo Machida Featherweight 30.5
97 Alessio Sakara Middleweight 30.5
99 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 30
99 Ricardo Vasquez Bantamweight 30
99 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 30
99 Mike Wilkins Lightweight 30
99 Justin Patterson Welterweight 30
99 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 30
99 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweight 30
106 Dan Shainis Featherweight 29.5
106 Jarod Trice Light Heavyweight 29.5
106 Sean Holden Lightweight 29.5
106 Lena Ovchynnikova Women’s Flyweight 29.5
110 Henry Corrales Featherweight 29
110 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 29
112 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 28.5
113 Logan Storley Welterweight 27.5
114 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 26
115 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 25
115 Cris Williams Featherweight 25
115 Gaston Bolanos Featherweight 25
115 Mike Trizano Featherweight 25
115 Natanial Parisi Featherweight 25
115 Scott Clymer Featherweight 25
115 Vovka Clay Featherweight 25
115 Ernest James Heavyweight 25
115 Adam Keresh Heavyweight 25
115 Teagan Dooley Light Heavyweight 25
115 Tony Johnson Light Heavyweight 25
115 Aaron Pico Lightweight 25
115 Assaf Batan Lightweight 25
115 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 25
115 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 25
115 Moshe Ben Shimol Lightweight 25
115 Nick Gehrts Lightweight 25
115 Oron Kahlon Lightweight 25
115 Mohammad Yahya Lightweight 25
115 Charlie Ward Middleweight 25
115 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 25
115 Andrew Parker Middleweight 25
115 Brian Grinnell Welterweight 25
115 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 25
115 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 25
115 Katy Collins Women’s Flyweight 25
141 Joe Schilling Middleweight 24
142 Blair Tugman Featherweight 23
143 Almog Shay Bantamweight 22.5
143 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 22.5
143 Brian Moore Featherweight 22.5
143 Brett Martinez Lightweight 22.5
143 Mihail Nica Lightweight 22.5
143 Zach Freeman Lightweight 22.5
143 Jason Radcliffe Middleweight 22.5
143 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweight 22.5
143 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 22.5
143 Colleen Schneider Women’s Flyweight 22.5
143 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 22.5
154 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 20.5
154 Valerie Letourneau Women’s Flyweight 20.5
156 Matt Lozano Bantamweight 20
156 Royce Gracie Light Heavyweight 20
158 Brandon Phillips Bantamweight 18
159 John Teixeira Featherweight 15.5
159 Ben Reiter Middleweight 15.5
161 Joey Davis Welterweight 14.5
161 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 14.5
163 Kevin Casey Light Heavyweight 14
164 Jaimelene Nievera Women’s Flyweight 13
165 Jeremiah Labiano Featherweight 12.5
166 LC Davis Bantamweight 10.5
167 Alex Potts Bantamweight 10
167 Luiz Rocha Bantamweight 10
167 Adam Borics Featherweight 10
167 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 10
167 Carlos Miranda Lightweight 10
167 Kevin Carrier Lightweight 10
167 Manny Muro Lightweight 10
167 Gabrielle Holloway Women’s Featherweight 10
167 Iony Razafiarison Women’s Featherweight 10
176 Jeremy Petley Lightweight 9.5
177 Heather Hardy Women’s Flyweight 9
178 Anthony Taylor Featherweight 8
178 James Thompson Heavyweight 8
180 Jessica Middleton Women’s Flyweight 6.5
181 Peter Ligier Bantamweight 5
181 Andrew Salas Featherweight 5
181 Frank Buenafuente Featherweight 5
181 Kester Mark Featherweight 5
181 Paul Redmond Lightweight 5
181 Michael Lombardo Middleweight 5
181 Levi Matan Welterweight 5
181 Shimon Gosh Welterweight 5
181 Corina Herrera Women’s Flyweight 5
181 Kaytlin Neil Women’s Flyweight 5
181 Lisa Blaine Women’s Flyweight 5
181 Stephanie Geltmacher Women’s Flyweight 5
193 Jonathan Bowman Featherweight 4.5
193 Emmanuel Rivera Lightweight 4.5
193 Luis Jauregui Lightweight 4.5
196 Chris Dempsey Middleweight 3.5
197 Brandon Polcare Bantamweight 0
197 Dominic Mazzottta Featherweight 0
197 Ethan Goss Featherweight 0
197 Francis Healy Featherweight 0
197 Mark Wagy Featherweight 0
197 Matt Denning Featherweight 0
197 Michael Putnam Featherweight 0
197 Mike Otwell Featherweight 0
197 Or Eliov Featherweight 0
197 Rick Gutierrez Featherweight 0
197 Thomas Lopez Featherweight 0
197 Timothy Wheeler Featherweight 0
197 Bobby Brents Heavyweight 0
197 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 0
197 Oli Thompson Heavyweight 0
197 Ray Jones Heavyweight 0
197 Roman Kushnir Heavyweight 0
197 Alec Hooben Light Heavyweight 0
197 Dave Marfone Light Heavyweight 0
197 DeMarcus Simmons Light Heavyweight 0
197 Ken Shamrock Light Heavyweight 0
197 Leonardo Leite Light Heavyweight 0
197 Mike Ortega Light Heavyweight 0
197 Ralek Gracie Light Heavyweight 0
197 Alec Williams Lightweight 0
197 Damir Ferhatbegovic Lightweight 0
197 Frank Sforza Lightweight 0
197 Fred Freeman Lightweight 0
197 Ivan Solomatov Lightweight 0
197 John Beneduce Lightweight 0
197 Jose Antonio Perez Lightweight 0
197 Julian Maloku Lightweight 0
197 Justin Linn Lightweight 0
197 Ken Beverly Lightweight 0
197 Luka Jelcic Lightweight 0
197 Marcus Surin Lightweight 0
197 Mor Attias Lightweight 0
197 Sergio de Jesus Santos Lightweight 0
197 Shakir McKillip Lightweight 0
197 Lewis Monarch Lightweight 0
197 Ash Griffiths Lightweight 0
197 John Redmond Middleweight 0
197 Rami Abuhave Middleweight 0
197 Steve Skrzat Middleweight 0
197 Emmanuel Verdier Middleweight 0
197 Frank Patterson Middleweight 0
197 Tony Zanko Middleweight 0
197 Alex Lopez Welterweight 0
197 Arsen Faitovich Welterweight 0
197 Erik Sianov Welterweight 0
197 Francisco Silva Welterweight 0
197 Kemmyelle Haley Welterweight 0
197 Zak Bucia Welterweight 0
197 Brittney Elkin Women’s Featherweight 0
197 Joana Filipa Women’s Featherweight 0
197 Maria Casanova Women’s Featherweight 0
197 Roberta Paim Women’s Featherweight 0
197 Alice Yauger Women’s Flyweight 0
197 Ana Julaton Women’s Flyweight 0
197 Brooke Mayo Women’s Flyweight 0
197 Bruna Vargas Women’s Flyweight 0
197 Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 0
197 Helen Harper Women’s Flyweight 0
197 Ky Bennett Women’s Flyweight 0
197 Na Liang Women’s Flyweight 0

 

