There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Douglas Lima 404 2 2 Andrey Koreshkov 302 3 3 Rory MacDonald 159 4 4 Fernando Gonzalez 144 5 4 Lorenz Larkin 128 6 6 Michael Page 108 7 7 Paul Daley 103 8 NR Mauricio Alonso 70 9 8 Ricky Rainey 68.5 10 10 Brennan Ward 61.5 11 14 Neiman Gracie 56.5 12 11 Josh Koscheck 54 13 13 Joaquin Buckley 49 14 17 Kevin Ferguson Jr 47.5 15 18 Haim Gozali 45 16 12 Matt Secor 40 17 NR Chance Rencountre 34.5 18 15 Ryan Couture 32 19 NR Justin Patterson 30 20 16 Guilherme Vasconcelos 29 21 NR Logan Storley 27.5 22 NR Brian Grinnell 25 23 NR Vinicius de Jesus 22.5 24 19 Joey Davis 14.5 25 NR Levi Matan 5 25 NR Shimon Gosh 5 27 20 Alex Lopez 0 27 NR Arsen Faitovich 0 27 NR Erik Sianov 0 27 NR Francisco Silva 0 27 NR Kemmyelle Haley 0 27 NR Zak Bucia 0

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound