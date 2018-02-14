There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Douglas Lima 343 2 2 Andrey Koreshkov 302 3 3 Rory MacDonald 267 4 5 Lorenz Larkin 179 5 4 Fernando Gonzalez 120 6 6 Michael Page 108 7 7 Paul Daley 103 8 9 Ricky Rainey 68.5 9 10 Brennan Ward 61.5 10 11 Neiman Gracie 56.5 11 12 Josh Koscheck 54 12 20 Guilherme Vasconcelos 50.5 13 13 Joaquin Buckley 49 14 14 Kevin Ferguson Jr 47.5 15 NR Andre Fialho 42.5 16 15 Haim Gozali 40 16 16 Matt Secor 40 18 24 Joey Davis 38 19 17 Chance Rencountre 34.5 20 18 Ryan Couture 32 21 19 Justin Patterson 30 22 21 Logan Storley 27.5 23 NR Mohammad Yahya 25 24 23 Vinicius de Jesus 22.5 25 31 Jose Campos 10 26 25 Levi Matan 5 26 25 Shimon Gosh 5 28 31 Ian Butler 0 28 27 Kemmyelle Haley 0 28 31 Khonry Gracie 0 28 27 Zak Bucia 0

