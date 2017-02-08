Well historic might be a bit of a stretch, but last Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie did do the best ratings for a fight card on FS1 since last year. Sports TV Ratings reports that the event, headlined by Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) knocking out Dennis Bermudez, averaged 1.158 million viewers (590,000 in the 18-49 demographic). As well as being the top watched UFC Fight Night event in a year, Dave Meltzer notes that it’s the ninth-highest rated Fight Night in FS1 history.

Meltzer also reports that the prelims were the ninth-most watched prelims in FS1 history, pulling in 834,000 sets of eyeballs despite going up against a big-time college basketball game and NBA game. Somewhat surprisingly, he also reveals that the main card ratings peaked during the Ovince Saint Preux-Volkan Oezdemir fight, with almost 1.3 million people viewing it (1.286 million to be exact).