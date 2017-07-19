The UFC is in dire need to finish 2017 up strong with big-selling pay-per-views, so the following comes as big news. The company’s greatest drawing fighter not named Conor could be preparing to return to the octagon. After speculation starting spreading on social media that Brock Lesnar was interested in making a UFC return, reliable source Dave Meltzer reports that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has indeed re-entered the USADA drug testing pool, which is required for him to fight again in the octagon.

While some outlets were reporting that the UFC was eyeing Lesnar to return at their next big Madison Square Garden show in November, Meltzer notes that he still has five months remaining on his USADA drug suspension, which would push back his return until late 2017. However, the UFC does love to book a big blowout show to end each year, and UFC 219 is scheduled for Dec 30th in the Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Could be a match made in heaven.

Lesnar last fought at UFC 200 last July, originally earning a unanimous decision victory over Mark Hunt. This result was later overturned to a No Contest after Lesnar failed multiple drug tests. Since that time he has been busy in the WWE ring as their top name and champion.