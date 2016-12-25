Mixed martial arts is one of the rare sports with no offseason, no holidays. So, not surprising, we have breaking news on Christmas Eve. Cain Velasquez has been pulled from his fight against Fabricio Werdum at UFC 207 next Friday.

Velasquez has recently revealed that he already has back surgery scheduled for after UFC 207 but he was still willing and able to fight Werdum on December 30th. However, now the Nevada State Athletic Commission has announced that they have found the former UFC Heavyweight Champion unfit to fight. Their statement:

“Based on medical records, interviews and the best judgment of Chairman Anthony Marnell, attorney general J. Brin Gibson, the executive director’s office and our physicians, in an effort to protect the health and safety of the athletes, it’s been determined Cain Velasquez is unfit to fight. The financial incentive for fighters to compete is strongly compelling, and it is the responsibility and obligation of this commission to intervene when excessive risks are evident. It’s obvious Mr. Velasquez is physically compromised, and competing would place him in significant physical risk.”

The UFC will not try to find a last minute replacement for Velasquez, so Werdum is out of luck. It’ll be a not-so-Merry Christmas for two former UFC Heavyweight Champions this year.