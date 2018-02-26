Cat Zingano Scouting Report

Vitals

5’7″ 135 lbs (Women’s Bantamweight)

70″ reach, Southpaw

July 1, 1982

Record

9-2 (UFC: 2-2)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

All-American collegiate wrestler

multiple BJJ championships

Championships Held

Ring of Fire Women’s Bantamweight Champion: 2008 (no title defenses)

Fight to Win Women’s Bantamweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

Ring of Fire Women’s Flyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

Fight to Win Women’s Flyweight Champion: 2011 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– above average reach

– finishes fights

– hits hard – lots of (T)KO wins

– also very good submission skills

– has beaten several top fighters

– experience being a champion

– very aggressive fighter

– physically strong

– extremely accurate striker

– 87% takedown accuracy

– actively looks for submissions

– big for a bantamweight – (height, reach & has fought at flyweight)

Weaknesses

– on wrong side of 30

– not a lot of MMA experience still

– missed lots of time in past due to injury

– poor striking defense

– poor takedown defense

– in a slump

– hasn’t fought in a year and a half.

Synopsis

The Cat is in a bit of a slump as of late.