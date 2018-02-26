Cat Zingano Scouting Report
Vitals
5’7″ 135 lbs (Women’s Bantamweight)
70″ reach, Southpaw
July 1, 1982
Record
9-2 (UFC: 2-2)
Current Streak
2 straight losses
Training
Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
All-American collegiate wrestler
multiple BJJ championships
Championships Held
Ring of Fire Women’s Bantamweight Champion: 2008 (no title defenses)
Fight to Win Women’s Bantamweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)
Ring of Fire Women’s Flyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)
Fight to Win Women’s Flyweight Champion: 2011 (no title defenses)
Strengths
– above average reach
– finishes fights
– hits hard – lots of (T)KO wins
– also very good submission skills
– has beaten several top fighters
– experience being a champion
– very aggressive fighter
– physically strong
– extremely accurate striker
– 87% takedown accuracy
– actively looks for submissions
– big for a bantamweight – (height, reach & has fought at flyweight)
Weaknesses
– on wrong side of 30
– not a lot of MMA experience still
– missed lots of time in past due to injury
– poor striking defense
– poor takedown defense
– in a slump
– hasn’t fought in a year and a half.
Synopsis
The Cat is in a bit of a slump as of late.