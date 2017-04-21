





CES MMA 43 went down last weekend in Beverly, Massachusetts and Pedro Gonzalez was the top earner. Here are the fighter payouts for the pro fights that went down that night.

Pedro Gonzalez: $2,800 ($1,400 to show, $1,400 win bonus)

Rico DiSciullo: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Mike Rodriguez: $1,800 ($900 to show, $900 win bonus)

Matt Lozano: $1,400

Andrew Osborne: $1,200 ($600 to show, $600 win bonus)

Justin Sumter: $1,200 ($600 to show, $600 win bonus)

Bruno Diaz: $1,000

James Dysard: $1,000

Abe Pitrowski: $900

Connor Barry: $600