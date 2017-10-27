CES MMA 46: Howard vs Carroll

Twin River Casino

Lincoln, Rhode Island

October 27th, 2017

MIDDLEWEIGHT:

John Howard (24-13)

Roger Carroll (16-14)

FEATHERWEIGHT:

Dinis Pavia (9-6)

Brandon Seyler (7-5)

WELTERWEIGHT:

Gary Balletto Jr. (4-1)

Sharif Jones (3-2)

BANTAMWEIGHT:

Rico DiScuillo (7-1)

Seth Basler (3-5)

LIGHTWEIGHT:

Josh Laberge (11-6)

Jonathan Lemke (6-8)

MIDDLEWEIGHT:

Justin Sumter (3-1)

Shedrick Goodridge (6-9)

WELTERWEIGHT:

John Gotti III (Pro Debut)

Johnny Adams (0-1)

FEATHERWEIGHT:

Marquis Brewster (3-0)

Raymond Yanez (4-11)

MIDDLEWEIGHT:

Pat McCrohan (2-1)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (4:56)

Buck Pineau (1-3)

Big Show Potential: B-

I like his ability to wrestle; it makes him competitive regardless of the situation. This is why he has decision over UFC signee, Mike Rodriguez. However, his entry on the takedown was a tad sloppy as were his passes. If he shores them up, the wrestling would be even more dangerous.

BANTAMWEIGHT:

Jessie Pires (Pro Debut)

Michael Taylor (Pro Debut)**WINNER by KO (Elbows) – Round 1 (2:43)

Big Show Potential: C

Taylor did what he needed to to get a inferior opponent out of there and fast. Taylor could use an opponent that can give him trouble to fully showcase his skills. However, you have to like the viciousness of his elbows and the efficiency of his guard passing.