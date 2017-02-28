Combate 11 went down in Los Angeles on February 16th. Here are the fighter payouts, attendance & gate, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Attendance: 1,052

Gate: $43,905

Andres Quintana: $5,225 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus, $225 from Sanchez for missing weight)

Danny Ramirez: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Rudy Morales: $3,000 ($2,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Jose Estrada: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Erick Sanchez: $2,200 ($2,750 to show, $550 fine for missing weight)

Heinrich Wassmer: $2,500 ($1,500 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Alyssa Garcia: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Albert Tapia: $2,000 ($1,500 to show, $500 win bonus)

Izic Fernandez: $2,000

Erick Gonzalez: $1,750

Javier Garcia: $1,500 ($1,200 to show, $300 win bonus)

Benji Gomez: $1,500

George Hernandez: $1,000

Kaiyana Rain: $1,000

Donte Stubbs: $1,000

Heber Castillo: $860